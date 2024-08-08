Highlights Late-round sleepers Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams became fantasy football stars in 2023.

It's crucial to hit on early and sleeper picks for a successful fantasy football season.

Kimani Vidal, Michael Wilson, and Jelani Woods are deep sleeper picks with immense upside potential.

Drafting in fantasy football isn't all about acquiring the best players at the moment, but it's about finding out who has the potential to become one of the best at their position by the end of the year. Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams were, at best, late-round draft picks in 2023. However, both became league-winning picks after finishing in the top 10 of their respective positions. This exercise isn't necessarily to find the next Puka or Kyren but to find some of the deepest sleeper picks in fantasy football that will dramatically outperform their ADP.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Kyren Williams was the second-most rostered player on championship-winning teams on 21.91% of rosters, with Puka Nacua finishing as the ninth-most on 17.66% of rosters. (via Yahoo! Sports)

It's equally important to hit on your first few draft picks as it is to hit on one or two sleeper picks. No matter what, fantasy football managers want to draft the best possible players, whether that comes with the first overall pick or on waivers after Week One. Your chances of winning the fantasy football championship greatly improve when you can roster one of the top fantasy football producers.

Sleeper draft picks can come in many ways, but these sleeper options are players who are barely being drafted in most fantasy football drafts. However, they're worth a flyer with the last pick in your fantasy football draft. If these players hit, it could be the difference between winning your fantasy leagues or not.

1 Sam Darnold, QB, Minnesota Vikings

After six underwhelming seasons bouncing around different teams, Darnold could have a resurgence in Minnesota under Kevin O'Connell.

Two scenarios could occur with Sam Darnold in 2024: he could finally produce on a talented Minnesota Vikings offense, or he could fail and be benched at some point this season. All that is known now is that Darnold will likely be the Vikings starting quarterback to kick off the 2024 season.

Darnold has struggled through his first six seasons in the NFL, failing to live up to the expectations that were given to him as the third overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. Darnold has always shown promise throughout his career with a good pocket presence, a strong arm, and good precision. The problem has been he's played behind bad offensive lines his whole career while not playing with a strong wide receiver corps.

Last season, Kirk Cousins was averaging 19.3 PPG before his Achilles injury. Throughout his career with the Vikings, he's always been a productive fantasy quarterback. Considering that Darnold has some rushing upside to his game, there's no reason he can't be a top-15 fantasy quarterback if he becomes a productive passer this season.

Kirk Cousins Fantasy Finishes (MIN) Year Fantasy Finish 2018 QB13 2019 QB19 2020 QB11 2021 QB11 2022 QB6 2023 QB24

Once Kevin O'Connell took over as the Vikings head coach in 2022, Cousins had a top-six quarterback finish, followed by a season where he averaged nearly 20 PPG before an injury. If Darnold wants to turn his career around, this might be the last chance. With reports that Darnold appears likely to be the Vikings' starting quarterback in 2024, there's minimal risk with plenty of upside in drafting him, especially in superflex leagues.

2 Kimani Vidal, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

As Greg Roman looks to run the ball more in Los Angeles, neither J.K. Dobbins nor Gus Edwards could take the starting running back job, but a rookie instead.

With Greg Roman looking to run the ball more as he joins the Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have become deep sleepers in fantasy football. However, sixth-round rookie running back Kimani Vidal could outscore both of them. Dobbins suffered a disturbing injury last season after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 1 of the 2023 season. On the other hand, Edwards comes off the least efficient season of his NFL career, averaging only 4.1 yards per carry. This opens up an opportunity for the rookie running back out of Troy to be the running back to target from the Chargers.

Kimani Vidal College Statistics Year Rushing Yards Yards Per Carry Touchdowns 2020 516 5.1 4 2021 701 4.6 5 2022 1,132 4.9 10 2023 1,661 5.6 14

Vidal improved every year over his four seasons at Troy. He was incredibly productive in the run game and displayed potential as a pass catcher, with over 200 receiving yards in two of his four years at Troy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kimani Vidal finished second in all college football rushing yards in 2023, with 1,661.

Most players drafted in the late rounds of the NFL Draft struggle to make an impact throughout their career, but Vidal has an opportunity to become the starting running back in his rookie season. While Dobbins and Edwards are familiar with Roman due to their time together on the Baltimore Ravens, there's a reason both of these players didn't command much in free agency. Based on Roman's recent comments about Vidal, he could play a legitimate role in the Chargers' offense in 2024.

Greg Roman recently talked about Vidal:

“Extremely productive. Maximizes runs. He has really good vision, his brain and his feet are kinda connected quickly, so when he sees something, his feet are moving right there… Once we get the pads on, we’ll see more, and once we get into the preseason games, that’ll be his chance to really shine.”

Right now, Vidal is being selected as the RB52 in redrafts. There are few running backs with potential similar to Vidal, which is worth taking a flyer on.

3 Michael Wilson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the WR1 in Arizona, but Wilson could be a flex-worthy player.

Everyone is worried about drafting Marvin Harrison Jr., the second-year wide receiver Michael Wilson, who is being slept on. Considering the circumstances, Wilson had a quietly impressive rookie season, finishing with 38 receptions, 565 receiving yards, three touchdown catches, and a 65.6 catch percentage. Wilson could become a flex-worthy player with a full year of Kyler Murray throwing the football to him.

Wilson was a talented Stanford player who couldn't stay healthy. Through his final three years with the team, he only played in 14 games. But that didn't stop him from receiving third-round draft capital in the 2023 NFL Draft. Wilson has the size, speed, catch radius, and athleticism to become one of the better WR2s in the NFL. It could all come to fruition with a healthy Cardinals offense in 2024.

Of course, Wilson had some flaws in his game when he was drafted, but the biggest flaw was his serious injury history. Right now, Wilson is being drafted as the WR70 in fantasy drafts. There are other desired players around his ADP, but Wilson doesn't have nearly the uphill battle to crush his ADP and become an instant value in fantasy football.

4 Jelani Woods, TE, Indianapolis Colts

Woods has the size and speed to become a legitimate weapon in the Colts offense.

Despite a promising rookie season, Jelani Woods missed the entire 2023 season due to hamstring injuries. Following a year of recovery, the hope is that Woods can build off his strong rookie season to add another weapon to the Indianapolis Colts offense. Most tight ends take two or three years to develop, so it's not concerning that Woods hasn't been productive yet, especially after missing his entire sophomore season.

Shane Steichen had plenty of success using the tight end position during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, and it seems that he already sees where Woods could be a threat in 2024:

Anthony Richardson could become the NFL's biggest star, and he will need a tight end like Woods to take that next step. If he can use his physical traits to provide the Colts with a big-bodied tight end, especially in the red zone, then the Colts could have a unique advantage that most teams don't have.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.