Sports stadiums are often key components of the cities and countries that built them. From hosting some of the world's biggest sports teams to being the venue for moments in history, stadiums can be special places to visit. Each with its own purpose, a sports stadium can play host to local heroes and global superstars all over the world.

Looking at all the stadiums across the world, the following are the 10 largest, based on capacity. Covering different sides of the world and different sports, these huge structures have the ability to host over 100,000 fans each. Iconic football stadiums such as Wembley Stadium, the Maracanã and Estadio Azetca all miss out.

However, the top 10 are all nothing short of spectacular. The stadiums on the list are ranked based on their official capacity, as of the end of 2024. This means that record attendances and former capacities will not be considered. Now-defunct stadiums have not been considered, either.

10 10 - Bryant-Denny Stadium: 100,077

Alabama, USA

Opening in 1929, the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Alabama, USA, hosts just over 100,000 people. With a capacity of 100,077, the US stadium is the 10th largest in the world. Located on the campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, the stadium hosts the Crimson Tide American Football team. Being the 8th largest stadium in the United States, it is one of the biggest college football stadiums in the country. The Bryant-Denny Stadium is almost exclusively an American Football stadium, with no concerts or other sports taking place inside the ground.

Since 1988, it has been consistently redeveloped and expanded, and further upgrades are currently in the pipeline.

Stadium statistics Opening year 1929 Record attendance 101,821

9 9. Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium: 100,119

Texas, USA

With a capacity of 100,119, the Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is host to the American football team, the Texas Longhorns. Founded in 1893, the Longhorns have had the monumental stadium as their home since 1924. When the stadium first opened, it was able to seat just 27,000 fans in two grandstands. However, 100 years later, the stadium has almost five times the capacity. The stadium is named after former American football quarterback Darrell K. Royal, who coached in Texas between the late 1950s and mid 70s. His success in Texas would eventually lead to the stadium being named in his honor in 1996. Prior to the change, the stadium was simply known as the Texas Memorial Stadium. The stadium would break its record attendance in 2024, when Georgia visited Texas. A remarkable 105,215 spectators were in the stadium as the Longhorns lost to the Bulldogs 15-30 on the 20th of October, 2024.

Stadium statistics Opening year 1924 Record attendance 105,215

8 8. Neyland Stadium: 101,195

Tennessee, USA

Situated in Knoxville, Tennessee, the 101,195 capacity stadium is the home of the Tennessee Volunteers. Hosting the team since 1921, the ground is known for its electric atmosphere during college football matches. The eight-largest stadium in the world is named after Robert R. Neyland, who coached the side between 1926 and 1952. Considered a Volunteers legend, the stadium was officially renamed in 1962 to honor the former coach.

Despite being an American Football stadium for the most part, the Neyland Stadium has also played host to music events in the past. Among the most notable events include a three-night residency of the Jackson 5 in 1984, and two shows by Morgan Wallen in 2024. Wallen's two shows would see a total of 156,161 fans in the stadium, while the Jackson 5 would welcome 148,407 fans across three nights.

Stadium statistics Opening year 1921 Record attendance 109,061

7 7. Tiger Stadium: 102,321

Louisiana, USA

Tiger Stadium in Louisiana not only has a staggering capacity of 102,321, but also has one of the most intimidating nicknames possible. Known as 'Death Valley', the stadium earned this nickname through its intense atmosphere and steep slopes within the structure. Located at Louisiana State University, the college football team are the inhabitants of the stadium.

The venue has also hosted other events, such as a Garth Brooks concert in 2022, and a speech by Nelson Mandela in 1990. When the stadium originally opened in 1924, it had a capacity of just 24,000. However, the stadium has undergone six significant expansions since its original opening, bringing it to today's attendance.

Stadium statistics Opening year 1924 Record attendance 102,321

6 6. Kyle Field: 102,733

Texas, USA

Situated on the campus of Texas A&M University, the 102,733 capacity stadium was officially opened in 1927. Home of the Texas A&M Aggies, the stadium operates primarily as an American Football stadium. Also playing host to other events such as concerts and ceremonies, Kyle Field is a key cultural space for Texans. Despite its numerous adaptations and renovations, the stadium still hosts a fantastic and electric atmosphere.

This largely comes from the '12th Man', which is the name given to the supporters of the team. The name was given to supporters in honor of E. King Gill, who was a former player who came down to help his team despite no longer playing the sport, and was the last man standing as the underdog Aggies beat Centre College, the country's top ranked team. It is thought that his availability of service "kindled a flame of devotion among the entire student body", according to Texas A&M University.

Stadium statistics Opening year 1927 Record attendance 110,633

5 5. Ohio Stadium: 102,780

Ohio, USA

Hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes, Ohio Stadium is one of the biggest American football stadiums in the country. The venue was given the nickname of 'The Shoe', due to its unique horseshoe appearance. It has been home of the college football team since 1922, but is also used every May for the college's annual Spring Commencement ceremonies.

The iconic ground can accommodate over 102,000 fans, and is known for an intimidating atmosphere for visiting fans. Despite undergoing renovations since its original opening, the stadium still has a complete look and is one of the more unique sporting grounds in the world.

Stadium statistics Opening year 1922 Record attendance 110,045

4 4. Beaver Stadium: 106,572

Pennsylvania, USA

The second-largest stadium in the Western Hemisphere, Beaver Stadium, has a whopping capacity of 106,572. Located on the campus of Pennsylvania State University, it is the home of the Penn State Nittany Lions. Known for its dedicated supporters, the Nittany Lions named their stadium after James A. Beaver.

Beaver is a former Civil War officer and governor of Pennsylvania, who had significant influence over Penn State. Passing away in 1914, Beaver would get the honor of having the stadium named after him 46 years later, in 1960. Situated in the 'Happy Valley', the surrounding areas of the college were given this nickname due to the positivity of locals and scenic mountains that can be spotted from the area.

Stadium statistics Opening year 1960 Record attendance 111,030

3 3. Michigan Stadium: 107,601

Michigan, USA

The largest stadium in the US, and third largest in the world, is Michigan Stadium. An impressive capacity of 107,601 has earned the stadium the nickname 'The Big House'. As a college football stadium, it is the home of the Michigan Wolverines and has been since 1927. The atmosphere of the ground is at its best when the university faces rivals such as Ohio State and Notre Dame. However, it always offers a unique experience for visitors.

Despite its main purpose being for American Football, the stadium has hosted a number of events. One of the standout occasions was when Manchester United met Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly in 2014, with the stadium selling out for the soccer match. The friendly would end 3-1 for the Premier League side, with Gareth Bale getting on the scoresheet for Madrid.

Stadium statistics Opening year 1927 Record attendance 115,109

2 2. Rungrado May Day Stadium: 114,000

Pyongyang, North Korea

Located in Pyongyang, North Korea, the multipurpose stadium is the second largest in the world. Once accommodating crowds of up to 150,000, a renovation in 2014 would make the official capacity of the stadium 114,000. The huge stadium was erected in response to South Korea's hosting of the 1988 Olympic Games, and was officially opened on May 1st, 1989.

A unique spectacle, the stadium was remarkably built in just two-and-a-half years and was the largest stadium in the world upon opening. The Rungrado May Day stadium has played host to soccer games, but is mostly used for the Arirang Festival and Arirang Mass Games, a gymnastics event in North Korea. The event was first held in 2002, to commemorate the birthdays of political leaders of the country.

Stadium statistics Opening year 1989 Record attendance 190,000

1 1. Narendra Modi Stadium: 132,000

Gujarat, India

The world's largest stadium title belongs to Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat, India. Located on the banks of the Sabarmati River, the 132,000 seater stadium is a cricket ground, and has hosted several significant matches of the sport, including the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final.

The original stadium was built in 1983. However, the stadium was demolished in 2015, and reopened in 2020 with its record-breaking capacity. Despite being the world's largest stadium, the ground is not commonly used for other events other than cricket. US President Donald Trump visited the stadium in 2020 as part of a Namaste Trump event, a platform to express friendly relations between America and India.