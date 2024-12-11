Despite there still being some huge fights which the UFC put on today which include big stars, there is a strong feeling from both hardcore and casual fans that the number of superstars the promotion and MMA in general has today is potentially as low as it has ever been.

Throughout UFC history, there have been some huge stars who have transcended the sport and have become huge deals both in the mainstream as well as the sport, and today, GIVEMESPORT is going to take you through the 10 biggest stars in UFC history.

Included in the list are some of MMA’s most famous ever names, such as Conor McGregor and Brock Lesnar, as well as an inclusion of a man who many people believe is currently carrying the sport, Alex Pereira.

10 Max Holloway

UFC record: 22-8

Despite having recently been knocked out for the very first time by Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway remains one of the biggest stars the UFC has ever had. Holloway's entertaining fighting style, toughness, and likeable personality are just some of the reasons why he has been such a big draw for the UFC throughout his 12-year spell in the promotion and why he is so loved by fans. Despite winning his first UFC title in 2016, 'Blessed' is arguably at his peak stardom right now and his two most recent fights against Topuria at UFC 308 and against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 were arguably the two biggest and most significant fights of his career to date.

Max Holloway's professional MMA record (as of 11/12/24) 34 fights 26 wins 8 losses By knockout 12 1 By submission 2 1 By decision 12 6

9 Alex Pereira

UFC record: 9-1

Alex Pereira is undoubtedly one of the top stars in the UFC today and in terms of fighters actively competing, he could be the biggest out of everyone. 2024 has been an incredible year for 'Poatan' and his willingness to fight on short notice against anyone the UFC puts in his way is what has made him such a huge superstar as well as his devastating KOs. Pereira's aura when he steps out in front of the crowd at a UFC event can't be matched among active UFC stars and, despite being 37 years old, he is still very young in his MMA career, which makes it even more impressive.

GIVEMESPORT'S Key Statistic: Alex Pereira is the only fighter in UFC history to hold both the UFC middleweight and light heavyweight titles.

Alex Pereira's professional MMA record (as of 11/12/24) 14 fights 12 wins 2 losses By knockout 10 1 By submission 0 1 By decision 2 0

8 Georges St-Pierre

UFC record: 20-2

A lot of fighters who are included in this list have made it here because of their flashy personalities and trash talk, however, Georges St-Pierre is a man who let his fighting do the talking, and that is what turned him into a superstar. St-Pierre came through at a time when Americans completely dominated the UFC, and he managed to put Canadian MMA on the map and is no doubt an idol and role model for most of the top-level Canadians in MMA today. GSP is arguably the most well-rounded fighter ever, possessing dominant wrestling skills, solid submissions, as well as crisp striking.

Georges St-Pierre's professional MMA record 28 fights 26 wins 2 losses By knockout 8 1 By submission 6 1 By decision 12 0

7 Anderson Silva

UFC record: 17-7-1 (NC)

There are only a few fighters in UFC history who have completely cleared out their weight divisions and had dominant, long reigns as champions, and Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva is one of them. The Brazilian’s reign as the UFC middleweight champion lasted an incredible six years, which is almost unheard of nowadays. It was not just his sheer dominance which made Silva such a superstar, it was his fighting style and the creative ways he would finish his opponents. Whether it was front-kicking Vitor Belfort in the face or a flawless performance against Forrest Griffin, Silva was a must-watch fighter and his flashy and almost arrogant style was what made him such a huge draw for the UFC.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Anderson Silva holds the record for the longest title reign in UFC history, having held the middleweight title for a total of 2,457 days.

Anderson Silva's professional MMA record 46 fights 34 wins 11 losses By knockout 23 4 By submission 3 2 By decision 8 4 By disqualification 0 1 No contests 1

6 Ronda Rousey

UFC record: 6-2

If it wasn’t for Ronda Rousey, it is very likely that the UFC would never have begun putting on women’s fights. For years, UFC president Dana White was absolutely adamant that women would never fight in the UFC. However, Rousey’s sheer dominance in Strikeforce following her successful judo career made White do a complete 180, and he ended up bringing women into the company. In her first fight, Rousey helped the UFC achieve 450,000 pay-per-view buys, which at that point were numbers which only top stars were bringing in. What shows how big of a star ‘Rowdy’ truly was, however, is her success following her MMA career, where she became a mainstream superstar and crossed over to WWE, as well as becoming a regular in TV and film.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Ronda Rousey competed in the first-ever women's fight in the UFC against Liz Carmouche at UFC 157. Rousey won the historic bout via first-round submission.

Ronda Rousey's professional MMA record 14 fights 12 wins 2 losses By knockout 3 2 By submission 9 0 By decision 0 0

5 Jon Jones

UFC record: 22-1-1 (NC)