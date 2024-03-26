Highlights Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is easily the biggest steal in NFL draft history.

Deacon Jones, who coined the term "sack" and has the third-most in NFL history, was taken with the 186th pick in the 1961 NFL Draft.

Offensive tackle Rosey Brown is the lowest NFL draft pick ever to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

While history tells us that the vast majority of those inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame were selected in the first two rounds of the NFL draft, that same history also tells us that not every legend heard his name called early. Some never even heard their name called at all, but that's for another day.

The focus here is on those who were overlooked early but went on to have careers that, in hindsight, would make people who didn't know any better think they were drafted with the No. 1 overall pick.

Several current players may one day crack this list, most notably San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who was famously taken with the 262nd and final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft but quickly became the first "Mr. Irrelevant" to start a Super Bowl. For now, however, he remains on the outside looking in.

On that note, without further ado, let's take a look at the 10 biggest steals in NFL draft history.

1 Tom Brady, QB, No. 199 overall, 2000

TB12 was the seventh QB off the board in the 2000 NFL Draft

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

As if anyone else could top this list.

Despite a relatively successful run at the University of Michigan, Tom Brady wasn't seen as a strong pro prospect, especially after an average performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

As a result, Brady was famously taken with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He was the seventh quarterback off the board behind Chad Pennington (No. 18, Jets), Giovanni Carmazzi (No. 65, 49ers), Chris Redman (No. 75, Ravens), Tee Martin (No. 163, Steelers), Marc Bulger (No. 168, Saints), and Spergon Wynn (No. 183, Browns).

Of those six, only Pennington, Bulger, and Redman made more than 10 NFL starts. Wynn made three starts, Martin appeared in three regular-season games but never started, and Carmazzi never played outside the preseason. So there's that.

Tom Brady Career Stats Seasons 23 Games/Starts 335/333 Record 251-82 Comp % 64.3 Pass Yards 89,214 Pass TD 649 Interceptions 212 Rating 97.2

Many saw TB12 as a career backup, and had Drew Bledsoe, who'd already led the Pats to a Super Bowl appearance a few years earlier, not been injured in Week 2 of the 2001 season, there's certainly a chance that's how things would have gone. But Brady got his shot and made the most of it, leading New England to its first-ever Super Bowl victory, and the rest, as they say, is history.

In 23 seasons with the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady made 10 Super Bowl appearances and won seven, taking Super Bowl MVP honors five times. He was a three-time NFL MVP, a six-time All-Pro selection, a 15-time Pro Bowler, and has thrown for more yards and more touchdowns than any quarterback in NFL history.

Not only is Brady considered by most to be the biggest steal in NFL draft history, he's also seen by many as the greatest quarterback of all time.

2 Joe Montana, QB, No. 82 overall, 1979

The four-time Super Bowl winner dropped to the third round in 1982

Bob Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

While Joe Montana didn't fall nearly as far as Tom Brady, he still had to wait a while to hear his name called in the 1979 NFL Draft.

Like Brady, Montana wasn't held in high regard coming out of college despite several strong performances in big games for Notre Dame. At 6-foot-2 and barely over 200 pounds, the Pennsylvania native was viewed by some scouts as too small for the NFL, and his arm strength was questioned as well.

While three quarterbacks — Jack Thompson (No. 3, Bengals), Phil Simms (No. 7, Giants), and Steve Fuller (No. 23, Chiefs) — were taken in the first round, Montana wasn't selected until the San Francisco 49ers picked him up at No. 82 overall. Like Brady, Montana didn't get the opportunity to start right away but took over as QB1 in his second season and never looked back.

Joe Montana Career Stats Seasons 15 Games/Starts 192/164 Record 117-47 Comp % 63.2 Pass Yards 40,551 Pass TD 273 Interceptions 139 Rating 92.3

Montana ultimately led the Niners to four Super Bowl victories in four appearances, earning Super Bowl MVP honors on three occasions. He nearly made a fifth trip to the Big Game, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game following the 1993 campaign.

He was a two-time NFL MVP, a five-time All-Pro selection, an eight-time Pro Bowler, a two-time passing touchdowns leader, a two-time passer rating leader, and a five-time completion percentage leader.

3 Johnny Unitas, QB, No. 102 overall, 1955

Johnny U. had a long history of being overlooked

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Unitas had a long history of being overlooked. As a young man, he dreamed of attending Notre Dame but was told he was too small and instead took his talents to Louisville.

Despite a solid career with the Cardinals, for whom he played defense and special teams in addition to his duties at quarterback, the 6-foot-1, 194-pounder wasn't taken until the ninth round of the 1955 NFL Draft, when the Pittsburgh Steelers took him at No. 102 overall.

But Unitas never took a single snap for Pittsburgh, as he was released before the regular season began and spent the rest of the year working construction and playing semi-pro ball.

Johnny Unitas Career Stats Seasons 18 Games/Starts 211/185 Record 118-63-4 Comp % 54.6 Pass Yards 40,239 Pass TD 290 Interceptions 253 Rating 78.2

Thankfully, one of his semi-pro teammates received a tryout with the Baltimore Colts, and Unitas was asked to tag along. Once again, the rest is history.

Like Brady, Unitas got his chance to start when Baltimore's regular starter, George Shaw, suffered an injury. And he didn't waste his opportunity.

In 17 seasons with the Colts, he led the team to three championships (two NFL Championships, one Super Bowl), won three NFL MVP awards, earned eight All-Pro selections, and made 10 trips to the Pro Bowl. Unitas was a four-time passing yards leader and a four-time passing touchdowns leader and essentially revolutionized the quarterback position.

Unitas played one final season with the San Diego Chargers in 1973 before retiring.

4 Deacon Jones, DE, No. 186 overall, 1961

Jones coined the term "sack" and had plenty of them during his career

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

After playing one season at South Carolina State in 1958, Deacon Jones had his scholarship revoked for participating in a civil rights protest and sat out the 1959 campaign before ending his amateur football career with one season at what's now known as Mississippi Valley State, which later became the college home of Jerry Rice.

Largely unknown by the time the 1961 NFL Draft rolled around, Jones fell all the way to the 12th round before he was selected with the 186th overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams.

Deacon Jones Career Stats Seasons 14 Games/Starts 191/168 Sacks 173.5 Interceptions 2

Jones quickly became one of the best defensive ends in the league, and alongside Rosey Grier, Lamar Lundy, and Merlin Olsen, he was an integral part of the famed Fearsome Foursome, which is widely considered one of the best defensive lines in NFL history.

During a 14-year career with the Rams, Chargers, and Washington, Jones was an eight-time All-Pro selection, an eight-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and a five-time sacks leader. He was also credited with coining the term "sack" in the first place.

While sacks didn't become an official NFL stat until 1982, Jones unofficially recorded 173.5 during his Hall of Fame career, the most in league history at the time of his retirement in 1974 and still the third-most on the all-time list.

5 Roger Staubach, QB, No. 129 overall, 1964

Staubach's military commitments dropped his NFL draft stock

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

​​​​​​​Unlike the others on this list, Roger Staubach was one of the best players in college football during his run at the Naval Academy, a career that included winning the 1963 Heisman Trophy.

Despite having one year of eligibility remaining, which he used, Staubach was allowed to enter the 1964 NFL Draft because he was four years removed from high school. However, due to a four-year military commitment upon graduation, he wouldn't be able to join the NFL until 1969, so teams were deterred from selecting him.

Finally, in the 10th round, with the 129th overall selection, the Dallas Cowboys took him with a "future" selection, knowing full well it would be years before he'd join the team, if ever.

With his commitments behind him, Staubach joined the Cowboys as a 27-year-old rookie in 1969 as a backup to Craig Morton and assumed the QB1 role two seasons later.

Roger Staubach Career Stats Seasons 11 Games/Starts 131/114 Record 85-29 Comp % 57.0 Pass Yards 22,700 Pass TD 153 Interceptions 109 Rating 83.4

And while he didn't have a terribly long career, playing just nine seasons as a full-time starter, one of which he missed a good portion of due to injury, Staubach certainly left his mark, leading America's Team to their first two Super Bowl victories, taking Super Bowl MVP honors in the first.

He earned six trips to the Pro Bowl and was a one-time All-Pro selection, a one-time passing touchdowns leader, and a four-time passer rating leader. In fact, upon his retirement following the 1979 season, Staubach had the highest career passer rating in NFL history.

6 Bart Starr, QB, No. 200 overall, 1956

Starr won five titles with the Packers and was the MVP of the first two Super Bowls

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

​​​​​​​Bart Starr's path to superstardom is one of the more fascinating stories in NFL history. He only received ample playing time in one of his four years at the University of Alabama—and that was as a sophomore. On top of that, it wasn't even his quarterback skills that garnered the most attention; he was also the team's punter and averaged 41.4 yards per kick, good for second in the nation.

Ahead of his junior season with the Crimson Tide, he suffered a back injury and rarely took the field. And while the Montgomery native was far healthier as a senior, new head coach Jennings B. Whitworth wanted to go younger and only started two seniors, Starr not being one of them.

Bart Starr Career Stats Seasons 16 Games/Starts 196/157 Record 94-57-6 Comp % 57.4 Pass Yards 24,718 Pass TD 152 Interceptions 138 Rating 80.5

Thankfully, Alabama basketball coach Johnny Dee was good friends with Green Bay Packers personnel director Jack Vainisi and urged him to take a long look at Starr, who he believed would fare well at the professional level. The Packers ultimately decided to take a shot and took Starr in the 17th round of the 1956 NFL Draft with the 200th overall pick. The gamble obviously paid off.

In 16 seasons in Green Bay, Starr led the Packers to five championships, including the first two Super Bowls, earning MVP honors both times. He was also a one-time NFL MVP, a four-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro, a four-time completion percentage leader, and a five-time passer rating leader.

7 Rosey Brown, OT, No. 321 overall, 1953

Brown is the lowest NFL draft pick to reach the Hall of Fame

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

​​​​​​​While an offensive tackle may not be the sexiest choice for one of the biggest steals in NFL draft history, there's something to be said for being the lowest selection ever to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rosey Brown (No. 321 overall, 1953) is the lowest NFL draft pick to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Following a solid career at Morgan State, an HBCU in Baltimore, Roosevelt "Rosey" Brown was taken with the 321st overall selection of the 1953 NFL Draft by the New York Giants and went on to become one of the greatest offensive linemen of all time.

Rosey Brown Career Stats Seasons 13 Games/Starts 162/159

In 13 years in the NFL, all with the Giants, Brown, who missed just four games throughout his career, was a nine-time All-Pro selection, a nine-time Pro Bowler, and anchored the line that helped New York to six NFL Championship Game appearances, winning one.

Following his retirement after the 1965 season, Brown remained with the franchise as an offensive line coach coach and later worked as a scout. In total, he spent more than 50 years with the organization that first took a chance on him in the 27th round in 1953.

8 Shannon Sharpe, TE, No. 192 overall, 1990

Sharpe is easily one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

​​​​​​​While Shannon Sharpe had a decorated college career, he wasn't a highly-rated prospect coming into the 1990 NFL Draft. Perhaps it was because he played at Division II Savannah State. Perhaps it was because, at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, he was seen as a bit too big to play wide receiver and a tad too small to play tight end.

Sharpe was ultimately taken in the seventh round of the '90 draft with the 192nd overall pick by the Denver Broncos, who initally used him as a wideout, which didn't work out overly well.

Shannon Sharpe Career Stats Seasons 14 Games/Starts 204/169 Receptions 815 Receiving Yards 10,060 Receiving TD 62

After two seasons, Sharpe was moved to tight end and went on to become one of the greatest to ever play the position, racking up more than 10,000 yards during his 14-year Hall of Fame career, good for fifth all-time among tight ends.

During the first of two runs with Denver, Sharpe was a five-time All-Pro selection, a seven-time Pro Bowler, and helped John Elway ride off into the sunset with back-to-back Super Bowl victories. Sharpe won a third ring with the Baltimore Ravens, also earning an eighth trip to the Pro Bowl. Not bad for a guy who was once simply seen as Sterling Sharpe's little brother.

9 Raymond Berry, WR, No. 232 overall, 1954

Berry retired as the all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

​​​​​​​After a year in junior college following high school, Raymond Berry transferred to SMU and played three seasons. In those three seasons, however, the Corpus Christi native caught only 33 passes, although there weren't many opportunities to catch passes as the Mustangs were much more of a running team.

He also contributed by playing linebacker and defensive end, but at 180 pounds, defense was never going to be an option for him at the professional level.

But despite his overall lack of offensive productivity at SMU, the Baltimore Colts took a flyer on Berry and selected him in the 20th round of the 1954 NFL Draft with the 232nd overall pick, which turned out to be one of the best decisions in franchise history.

Raymond Berry Career Stats Seasons 13 Games/Starts 154/140 Receptions 631 Receiving Yards 9,275 Receiving TD 68

Berry wasn't overly productive in his first couple of seasons. But once the Colts brought in Johnny Unitas, the duo formed one of the greatest quarterback-receiver combos of all time.

In 13 seasons in Baltimore, Berry was a six-time All-Pro selection, a six-time Pro Bowler, a three-time receptions leader, a three-time receiving yards leader, and a two-time receiving touchdowns leader. He also helped the Colts to back-to-back NFL titles in 1958 and 1959.

With 631 catches for 9,275 yards, Berry retired following the 1967 season as the NFL's all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards and remains in the top 100 in both categories to this day.

10 Ken Houston, S, No. 214 overall, 1967

Too small to play linebacker, Houston became one of the greatest safeties of all time

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

​​​​​​​Initially a center at Prairie View A&M, an HBCU in his home state of Texas and one of the only schools that showed him any real interest coming out of high school, Ken Houston switched to linebacker and became one of the best defensive players in the country, eventually earning All-American honors.

In the 1967 NFL Draft, the first common draft held after the NFL and AFL agreed to merge in June 1966, Houston was taken in the ninth round with the 214th overall pick by the AFL's Houston Oilers.

At just under 200 pounds, he was a bit too small to play linebacker at the pro level and converted to strong safety. And he ultimately became one of the best ever to play the position.

Ken Houston Career Stats Seasons 14 Games/Starts 196/183 Interceptions/TD 49/9 Fumble Recoveries/TD 21/1 Kick-Punt Return Yards/TD 413/1

In six seasons with the Oilers, he was a five-time All-Pro selection and earned five trips to the Pro Bowl. And after he was traded to Washington ahead of the 1973 season, he continued to dominate, earning an additional seven All-Pro selections and another seven Pro Bowl nods in eight years in the nation's capital.

Houston tallied 49 interceptions during his 14-year career, nine of which he returned for touchdowns. He also found the end zone on a fumble return, a blocked field goal, and a punt return, giving him 12 total scores.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.