Highlights Liverpool defeated Arsenal 2-0 in an all-Premier League match, with a Jakub Kiwior own goal and Luis Diaz strike securing their win.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson saves two penalties in three minutes, playing a crucial role in their 4-0 victory.

Non-league team Maidstone United shocked League One side Stevenage to reach the fourth round, overcoming a 69-place difference in the football pyramid.

The best part of the third round FA Cup ties are now done and dusted and those through are one step closer to getting their hands on the trophy, one currently held by treble-winning Manchester City. Pep Guardiola will have the opportunity to retain their gold this time around after guiding his side past a stubborn Huddersfield Town 5-0, all while George Elokobi – formerly of Wolverhampton Wanderers – spearheaded non-league Maidstone United past League One outfit Stevenage in a match that embodied the ‘magic of the cup’.

Not only that, but Wrexham managed to reach the fourth-round mark again, refereeing controversy sometimes stole the headlines, all while there was a goal that left our jaws on the floor. Therefore, it's fair to say that the third round of football's oldest cup competition provided what we all expected and much, much more.

In arguably the game of the weekend between Premier League challengers Arsenal and Liverpool, it ended 2-0 in favour of the latter, though the north Londoners will regard their loss as a huge opportunity missed, especially with the prospect of adding to their trophy cabinet there for the taking with Liverpool not at their best.

FA Cup results - Third Round Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton Brentford 1-1 Wolves Fulham 1-0 Rotherham Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Burnley Wimbledon 1-3 Ipswich Town Coventry 6-2 Oxford Utd Maidstone United 1-0 Stevenage Millwall 2-3 Leicester City Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle Utd Blackburn 5-2 Cambridge Gillingham 0-4 Sheffield Utd Hull City 1-1 Birmingham Newport 1-1 Eastleigh Norwich 1-1 Bristol Rovers Plymouth Argyle 3-1 Sutton Utd QPR 2-3 Bournemouth Southampton 4-0 Walsall Stoke 2-4 Brighton Watford 2-1 Chesterfield Chelsea 4-0 Preston Middlesbrough 0-1 Aston Villa Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 Cardiff Swansea 2-0 Morecambe Luton 0-0 Bolton Man City 5-0 Huddersfield Nottingham Forest 2-2 Blackpool Peterborough 0-3 Leeds Shrewsbury 0-1 Wrexham West Brom 4-1 Aldershot West Ham 1-1 Bristol City Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool

Ahead of Monday's solitary fixture between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic and the subsequent fourth round draw that will sharply follow, GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a look at the 10 biggest talking points from the FA Cup third round thus far. Let’s get stuck in…

Liverpool somehow defeat Arsenal 2-0

A Jakub Kiwior own goal and Luis Diaz strike's separated the two

Arsenal will be walking away from this one unsure how they didn’t manage to have a win settled within the first half, while Jürgen Klopp will be counting his lucky stars that his side secured a spot in the next round.

Much of the same pressure from Mikel Arteta's side occurred in the second half with the visitors heavily under the cosh throughout, though their dominance was to no avail. The Merseyside-based outfit also managed to grow into the game and made the most of it with 11 minutes of normal time left to play as Trent Alexander-Arnold's threatening delivery inadvertently rebounded off the head of Jakub Kiwior.

One of the most notable moments of the all-Premier League match-up was during Liverpool's post-goal celebrations, however, as Ibrahima Konate, who had enjoyed a brilliant defensive performance throughout, hilariously grabbed the hat of one of the visiting fans, who had joined his side on the pitch to celebrate. Luis Diaz then sealed the victory for Klopp's side as he doubled his side's cushion in stoppage time with a thumped finish into the roof of the net, while Aaron Ramsdale, in Arsenal's net, had no chance.

Cameron Dawson's penalty heroics

The 28-year-old saved two penalties in three minutes

It’s not often that a goalkeeper is forced to face two penalties in one game. It’s even more unlikely that – when faced with a duo of spot kicks in one outing – you save both. Cameron Dawson of Sheffield Wednesday, with his side already one goal to the good, did just that – and hence, became a vital cog in their 4-0 win.

Ryan Wintle and Callum Robinson, who both ply their trade for Cardiff City, had a chance to convert from 12 yards out in a three-minute period between the 4th and 7th minute. Amazingly, Dawson, 28, was equal to both, with both attempts to thwart the penalties looking relatively effortless.

His side went on to secure passage into the next round with a 4-0 drubbing over the Welsh outfit, but who knows what might have happened if Dawson had not been in between the sticks to stand tall and firm against both Wintle and Robinson? A true penalty hero, one who played an integral part in their FA Cup progression.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s controversial red card

Everton were reduced to 10 men late on in the second half vs Burnley

In a relatively equal game between the two Premier League sides, it was always going to take something to spruce it into life, though Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s sending off – instead – dampened the spirits of the travelling Everton supporters at Selhurst Park.

The Englishman received his marching orders in the 79th minute – but luckily for the Toffees, Palace were unable to make the most of their one-man advantage. Somewhat controversially, referee Chris Kavanagh upgraded the decision to a red card after letting the game flow in normal time, even without rewarding a free-kick to the south Londoners.

Calvert-Lewin slid in to collect the ball from Nathaniel Clyne and made no contact with his compatriot, while Palace defender Joachim Andersen appeared to mouth ‘it’s not a red’ to the striker who, coincidentally, was about to get substituted. Everton are, understandably, set to appeal the decision from Kavanagh and Co.

Newcastle United cruise past rivals Sunderland

It was the first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016

From minute one to the final whistle, Eddie Howe’s top tier outfit were in cruise control, while Sunderland struggled to find a groove – hence the result in their 156th meeting. The Premier League side started much brighter and Joelinton was a persistent thorn in Sunderland's back line before being taken off just after the break.

Fear not, though, as all 11 Newcastle United players understood the magnitude of the occasion and ensured a positive result was picked up. The 3-0 score line really does paint the picture of the 2024 Tyne-Wear derby, their first since 2016, as the Premier League side - courtesy of a brace from Alexander Isak and an own goal by Dan Ballard – went home with the bragging rights this time around.

Despite being thoroughly deserving of a win, the Magpies merely pounced on a trio of mistakes from the Black Cats in their win over their local foes. A shame for Michael Beale in his first - and perhaps only - meeting between the two, while Howe and Co. would've left the Stadium of Light with a spring in their step.

Non-league Maidstone march on

What a fairy tale. As mentioned, Elokobi’s Maidstone sent shock waves through the cup competition as they managed to overcome a side many leagues above. Interestingly, the fixture was a hotly contested one with both sides having their fair share of chances to steal a march on the other.

Maidstone are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition and were 69 places below Stevenage at the time of playing – but they ensured not to wilt under the pressure of the occasion. Instead, it seemed to invigorate them as Elokobi’s side managed to, thanks to a Sam Corne penalty in first-half stoppage time, one-up the League One outfit.

Stevenage had a litany of chances to level proceedings in the second half, but their display – laced with unnerving complacency and a flurry of missed chances – allowed Maidstone to reach the fourth round for the first time in their storied history, making their day at the Gallagher Stadium all the more awe-inspiring.

Pedro Porro stuns Burnley with wondergoal

The Spaniard scored the only goal of the affair

Ange Postecoglou will be thanking his lucky stars to have secured passage into the fourth round of the FA Cup as it took an absolute belter from right-back Pedro Porro for Tottenham Hotspur to edge past Burnley.

The right-back fired a thunderbolt past the - for the most part - impressive Arijanet Muric with 12 minutes left to run on the clock. After winning back possession in Burnley’s half, the Spaniard marauded into the open space and unleashed an emphatic right-footed strike as he began to celebrate before the net rippled.

Tottenham would’ve felt that they deserved to win thanks to their myriad of chances for forwards Richarlison, Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski. But, in the end, it was a defender that came up trumps late on in the all-Premier League affair.

Kevin De Bruyne returns as Man City thump Huddersfield

The Belgian returned after 149 days on the sidelines

Manchester City, who are looking to retain their status as FA Cup holders in 2023/24, will be pleased with their 5-0 rout over Championship side Huddersfield, thanks to goals from Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku, an own goal from Ben Jackson and a duo of strikes from the ever-brilliant Phil Foden.

That said, the best part of their afternoon will be the return of one of their most important assets, Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian magician ensured to stamp his authority on the tie in front of a raucous Etihad Stadium and provided a vintage - yet brilliant - assist for Doku after replacing Jack Grealish in the 57th minute.

Guardiola has been without the former Chelsea prospect for five months after he limped off during their 2023/24 Premier League curtain-raiser against Burnley – and his second-half introduction was, understandably, met with a standing ovation, with their chances of multiple silverware now boosted tenfold.

Patrick Bamford produces 2024 Puskas Award contender

The Englishman doubled Leeds' cushion against Peterborough

Patrick Bamford, take a bow. It would be remiss not to note that, in recent times, the Englishman has shied away from the art of goalscoring, having netted his first of the season on the opening day of 2024 against Birmingham.

As such, no one in their right mind expected the Leeds United striker to pull this out of his locker, did they? Assisted by star man Ethan Ampadu, the composure and technique on show by Bamford was absolutely outrageous – and hence why his finish is being mooted as a Puskas contender.

Chesting down a long ball from his Welsh teammate, the former Chelsea man thumped his long-range effort past the hapless Fynn Talley as he wheeled away in celebration. Ampadu scored two and assisted one – but it’ll be Bamford’s name plastered over the headlines thanks to his simply sensational hit.

Rory Finneran makes Blackburn history

The 2008-born ace became their youngest-ever player

Blackburn Rovers, quite emphatically, booked themselves a spot in the fourth round of the competition with a 5-2 win over Cambridge United and have Sammie Szmodics and his first-half exploits, which saw him net a hat-trick within 45 minutes, to thank for their early dominance.

The 28-year-old’s potency allowed the club’s management to mark an important time in their history as he made way for Rory Finneran, a 15-year-old Irishman, to make his Blackburn bow in the 91st minute, duly becoming the club’s youngest-ever player.

Born in 2008, the gem had little to no impact on the game but will be grinning from ear to ear as he finally represented his boyhood club at senior level, despite not having his side’s electronic cigarette manufacturer sponsor on the front of his shirt due to his tender age.

Wrexham make fourth round for second year running

Their FA Cup run ended in the fourth round during 2022/23

The story of the Welsh outfit, backed by Hollywood’s Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, continues to gain widespread attention as they look to make their mark on League Two and, more on trend, the FA Cup. Having turned over League One outfit Shrewsbury Town with a Thomas O’Connor goal to show for, Wrexham have secured passage into the fourth round for the second season on the trot – which, for a club of their size, is extremely impressive.

Last time out, it took a fourth round replay against Sheffield United to end their run after drawing their first test against the Blades 3-3 – but whether the Racecourse Ground-based outfit will go further this campaign remains to be seen.