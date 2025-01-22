Summary The Champions League is one of the most prestigious footballing competitions on the planet.

Over the years, there have been countless stories, both of underdogs and of bigger teams not reaching the heights they should.

Though it no longer exists, the group stage format made for some shocking early exits.

The Champions League is, without question, the most prestigious competition in European football. Founded 70 years ago as the European Cup and reformatted to its current name in 1992, the competition has seen many teams rise to the position of being Europe’s best and is often praised as one of the world’s best footballing occasions. This season saw the debut of a league table format for the Champions League opening stage, replacing the long-established, traditional groups.

There have been countless stories within the Champions League across its lifespan. Just a few years ago, Ajax caught the attention of all by reaching the semi-finals and being within minutes of facing Liverpool in the final, before Tottenham Hotspur and Lucas Moura broke the hearts of many in Amsterdam by turning the game around in its dying embers.

On the flip side, there have been teams expected to do much and when it came time for the matches, did so little. So, what are the most shocking group stage exits in Champions League history?

Ranking Factors

Lists, as a concept, are subjective, with two lists on the same topic having different entrants being more than feasible, depending on the writer’s opinion. With that being considered, this list has been ranked on the following criteria:

Club size - How big is each entrant as a club?

- How big is each entrant as a club? Expectation - Based on their form in the years immediately prior, what was each entrant expected to do in the Champions League?

- Based on their form in the years immediately prior, what was each entrant expected to do in the Champions League? Group composition - What other teams were in the same group as the entrant and how shocking did that make the entrant’s exit?

10 Biggest Clubs to be Knocked Out of the Champions League Group Stages Rank Team Season Position in Group Other Teams in Group 1. Chelsea 2012/2013 3rd Juventus, Shakhtar Donetsk, Nordsjaelland 2. Bayern Munich 2002/2003 4th RC Lens, Deportivo de La Coruna, AC Milan 3. Manchester United 2011/2012 3rd Basel, Benfica, Otelul Galati 4. Barcelona 2000/2001 3rd AC Milan, Leeds United, Besiktas 5. Borussia Dortmund 2011/2012 4th Arsenal, Olympiacos, Marseille 6. AC Milan 1999/2000 4th Chelsea, Galatasaray, Hertha Berlin 7. Porto 2005/2006 4th Artmedia Bratislava, Rangers, Inter Milan 8. Atletico Madrid 2022/2023 4th Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge, Porto 9. Roma 2004/2005 4th Dynamo Kyiv, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen 10. Benfica 2017/2018 4th CSKA Moscow, Manchester United, Basel

10 Benfica

2017/2018

Benfica entered the 2017/18 season as defending champions of Portugal, a trophy they had defended for four straight years, a first in their history. They too competed in the Champions League for the eighth successive campaign and though they have never won the competition in its current format, they have more often than not been a fixture in the knock-out rounds.

Surprise was understandable, then, when Benfica were unable to win a single game in their Champions League group. Manchester United, a formidable opponent, finished at the top of the tree, but Benfica were also unable to overcome Basel or CSKA Moscow, the other two occupants of their group. In fact, Benfica scored just once, in their opening match, and conceded 14 goals, with their 5-0 defeat to Basel being a particular lowlight.

9 Roma

2004/2005

To ignore the Champions League for the briefest of moments, the 2004/05 campaign did not seem awful for Roma on paper, given that they were runners-up in the Coppa Italia and placed eighth in Serie A. It was a flattering league position, though. Despite being in the top half, Roma were just three points ahead of the relegation zone.

In a season that saw four different managers in the dugout for Roma, they were drawn into quite a tough Champions League group, consisting of Dynamo Kyiv, Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen. Many expected a tightly contested group, so Roma finishing rock bottom with just one point from six games was an immense surprise.

8 Atletico Madrid

2022/2023

2025 marks the 14th year of Diego Simeone’s reign at Atletico Madrid. The former midfielder has become a legend in the Spanish capital, having won two La Liga titles, two Europa Leagues and reaching two Champions League finals. Simeone’s Atletico are consistent in their challenges for honours and their position within Europe’s elite.

In the 2022/23 Champions League, Atletico, who reached the competition’s quarter-finals the season prior, were put into Group B alongside Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge and Porto. Despite Atletico having a group that, on paper, they should have at least advanced beyond, in practice, it was much harder.

Atletico overcame Porto in their first match, but drew two and lost three of their remaining five matches. They placed fourth below Leverkusen due to the German side having a superior head-to-head record, meaning that Simeone’s side were immediately eliminated from European competition in its entirety.

7 Porto

2005/2006

In 2004, Porto shocked the world by winning the Champions League, under the guidance of a certain Jose Mourinho who, prior to that accomplishment, was relatively unknown in the footballing world. Mourinho would move onto Chelsea after that campaign, though Porto were still able to reach the knock-out rounds in Europe that term.

The season afterwards, the 2005/06 campaign, saw Porto put into a group with Inter Milan, Rangers and Artmedia Bratislava, who are now known as FC Petrzalka. Porto managed just one victory in their six group games, finishing in fourth place with five points behind even Bratislava, who were competing in their first and so far, only, Champions League competition.

6 AC Milan

1999/2000

Having caught the eye of many with his management style at Udinese, AC Milan appointed Alberto Zaccheroni as manager in 1998 and it was the Italian that oversaw Milan’s 1999/2000 campaign, which they entered as defending Serie A champions. It was a less successful season domestically, as Milan placed 3rd at the term’s end. On the continent, they scarcely fared any better.

There were some positives, of course. Gennaro Gattuso and Serginho arrived at the club and would spend years within the ranks at the San Siro, while it was also the maiden season for a certain Andriy Shevchenko, who finished the campaign as his team’s top scorer. In Europe, Milan were drawn in a group with Galatasaray, Hertha Berlin and Chelsea, but the Rossoneri could win just one of their six group games.

So poor was Milan’s form that they finished at the very bottom of their group, meaning there was not even a consolation of moving into the UEFA Cup, as it was known at the time. Instead, the defending champions of Italy had crashed out of European competition entirely.

5 Borussia Dortmund

2011/2012

In the 2011/12 campaign, Borussia Dortmund were well within the throes of Jurgen Klopp’s seven-year reign as the club’s manager. Klopp had returned the club to a position of competing for honours in Germany and entered the season as defending Bundesliga champions, a title that they would retain by the term’s end.

That, combined with a DFB-Pokal, meant that the season was objectively a successful one for the Schwarzgelben. They surely would have hoped, though, that their efforts in Europe would yield more than it did. On paper, Dortmund could have progressed from a group that contained Arsenal, Marseille and Olympiacos, but it would be those three teams that contended for progression more than Dortmund ever did.

The Germans won just one of their six group games, a 1-0 victory over Olympiacos. This, along with a draw, meant that Dortmund finished five points adrift of third place and crashed out of European competition entirely.

4 Barcelona

2000/2001

Barcelona were in the midst of an interesting period at the turn of the millennium, having failed to win any silverware in the 1999/00 season. With that being said, they finished second in La Liga and reached the Champions League semi-finals, but the big talking point of the following term came when winger Luis Figo moved to arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Barca spent big in the summer, buying Marc Overmars and Emmanuel Petit for over £50 million to bolster a team that included Pep Guardiola, Phillip Cocu, Rivaldo and Patrick Kluivert. Despite this firepower, Barca could muster just two wins from six Champions League games in a group alongside Besiktas, Leeds United and AC Milan.

This form meant that Barca finished third in the group, a point behind Leeds. The Catalan giants had fallen at the first hurdle and subsequently, in the UEFA Cup, were beaten by Liverpool in the semi-finals.

3 Manchester United

2011/2012

Heading into what would be Sir Alex Ferguson’s penultimate season as a manager, Manchester United were gunning for what would have been their 20th top flight league title in the 2011/12 season. It was their 16th-straight season competing in the Champions League too, with the Red Devils having finished as runners-up in the competition in the prior campaign.

There was understandable surprise, then, when Man United failed to win either of their opening two group games against Benfica and Basel, the first time in over a decade that they had not been victorious in at least one of their opening two Champions League matches.

Man United overcame Romanian side Otelul Galati in both games against them, but were unable to beat Benfica or Basel in the return clash against either side. First came a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford against Benfica before a shock 2-1 defeat away at Basel meant that Manchester United were demoted to the Europa League for the first time in almost 20 years.

2 Bayern Munich

2002/2003

The 2002/03 season for Bayern Munich was an improvement on their prior campaign, that much is unquestionable. After a term without trophies, Bayern quickly returned to what they know and won both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, winning the former with a 16-point lead over second-placed Stuttgart.

The campaign, though, is not held in regards as high as might be expected, predominantly because of their efforts in the Champions League. The Bavarian juggernauts were drawn into a tough group alongside Lens, Milan and Deportivo de La Coruna, but were still expected to advance.

Despite new signings such as Ze Roberto and Michael Ballack integrating into a team that already boasted names such as Oliver Kahn, Giovane Elber and Thomas Linke, Bayern were unable to pick up a single win in the Champions League, finishing at the very bottom of their group with just two points.

1 Chelsea

2012/2013

In 2012, Chelsea lifted their first-ever Champions League trophy after beating Bayern Munich on penalties in the final. As such, hopes were high going into the new season under the management of Roberto Di Matteo who had originally come into the role on an interim basis.

The defending champions were drawn into a group with Nordsjaelland, Shakhtar Donetsk and Juventus. Despite it seeming like a favourable group, Chelsea battled with those latter two sides to the end. Di Matteo was sacked in November 2012 after a 3-0 loss away at Juventus and despite their final match, against Nordsjaelland, ending 6-1 in Chelsea’s favour, they finished below Shakhtar due to the Ukrainian side having more away goals across their two games against each other.

The season was not a complete failure for Chelsea, who dropped into and won the Europa League, but they became the first defending champions in Champions League history to be eliminated in the group stage and as such, it surely has to be classed as the biggest shock in the competition’s history.