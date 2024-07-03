Highlights NBA trades between rivals are rare, but there are a few noteworthy ones throughout NBA history.

The Nets-Knicks trade sending Mikal Bridges to the Big Apple was the latest blockbuster deal between rivals.

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to the Brooklyn Nets was another headliner, along with the deal to send Vince Carter from the Raptors to the Nets.

Few things spark emotion and interest as much as fierce sports rivalries, and the NBA is no different. The competition between the Boston Celtics and the L.A. Lakers during the 1980s birthed the NBA we all know and love today, and trade season in the NBA generates more buzz than perhaps any other American professional sports league.

As expected, transactions are much less common between NBA rivals.

However, as a recent inter-city rival trade proved, such trades occur on rare occasions. Let's take a look at the four biggest trades of all time between NBA rivals.

4 Mikal Bridges Traded to New York

Bridges was traded from the Nets to the Knicks on June 25, 2024

Knicks-Nets Trade Team Players Acquired Picks Acquired New York Knicks Mikal Bridges 2026 2nd Brooklyn Nets Bojan Bogdanovic 2025 1st, protected 2025 1st, 2025 2nd, 2027 1st, 2028 pick swap with New York, 2029 1st, 2031 1st

The Villanova Wildcats, also known as the New York Knicks , have officially arrived in the NBA. Mikal Bridges will join his former collegiate teammates Jalen Brunson , Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart in the Big Apple. The quartet won the 2016 NCAA championship at Villanova and hopes to replicate that success at the NBA level.

By trading away four first-rounders, the Knicks have essentially mortgaged their future to contend now. Given New York's short-handed success in the 2024 playoffs, despite coming up one game short of the Eastern Conference Finals they are now firmly entrenched as the biggest threat to the Boston Celtics , the reigning NBA champions.

As for the Brooklyn Nets , it is once again time for a rebuild. Following the ill-fated era of Kevin Durant , Kyrie Irving , and James Harden , the Nets have been stuck in basketball purgatory: never bad enough to earn a high draft pick, but never good enough to appear a serious threat in the East's playoff picture.

Despite a plethora of first-round picks, the Nets could opt to trade further pieces to solidify their draft stock heading into 2025. This class projects to be loaded, headlined by Duke's Cooper Flagg.

Since Bridges' acquisition from the Phoenix Suns as part of the Durant trade, Brooklyn has had multiple chances to trade the former Wildcat away. However, the Nets stated time and time again that they viewed Bridges as a 1A-level star and would require a hefty trade package to part ways with him. It is curious that the deal they finally budged on was the one offered by their rivals from across the Brooklyn Bridge.

3 Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce Traded to Brooklyn

Nets' addition of Garnett and Pierce came on July 12, 2013

Celtics-Nets Trade Team Players Acquired Picks Acquired Boston Celtics Keith Bogans, MarShon Brooks, Kris Humphries, Kris Joseph, Gerald Wallace 2014 1st, 2016 1st, 2017 1st, 2018 1st Brooklyn Nets Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Jason Terry, D.J. White 2017 1st, 2017 2nd

In the summer of 2013, the newly branded Brooklyn Nets traded away five players and four first-round picks to the Boston Celtics for the aging Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. There was plenty of hype surrounding the post-trade Nets, which now boasted the most expensive team in the NBA.

Garnett and Pierce, who were 37 and 35 years old, respectively, had seemingly met their match in the Eastern Conference: the Miami Heat . Spearheaded by the fearsome trio of LeBron James , Dwyane Wade , and Chris Bosh, Miami had eliminated Boston in successive postseasons and looked to be an unconquerable force in the East. The Celtics decided to rebuild and sent two of their most iconic players to Brooklyn.

The Nets were coming off a strong regular season showing, finishing fourth in the East with a record of 49-33. Pierce and Garnett were set to join an already formidable starting lineup composed of All-Star point guard Deron Williams, professional scorer Joe Johnson, and versatile big man Brook Lopez .

Jason Kidd, one of the most beloved Nets of all time, was brought in as head coach only nine days after announcing his retirement from his playing career.

Could the Nets make this bold move pay off by providing the answer to Miami's stranglehold on the East? The answer was a resounding no.

Despite a strong home-court record of 28-13, the Nets were a troubled team away from the Barclays Center, sputtering to a 16-25 road record. Plagued by injuries and age, Garnett looked like a shadow of his former self, averaging 6.5 points and 6.6 rebounds. Pierce's decline was also evident, although not as stark as his former Celtics companion.

Brooklyn finished the 2013-14 regular season 6th in the East, booking a first-round matchup against the Toronto Raptors . Led by Johnson and Williams, the Nets were able to claw past Toronto in seven games. Up next were the Heat: the team Brooklyn was built to beat. Thanks to their 4-0 regular-season sweep of Miami, there was cautious optimism that Brooklyn could beat the odds. That notion proved to be false, as Miami easily advanced in five games, and went on to win their second championship in a row.

In the summer that followed Brooklyn's elimination, Kidd was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks . In free agency, Pierce opted to sign with the Washington Wizards instead. This meant that Brooklyn had parted ways with the future of their franchise for a single season of extremely limited success.

The Celtics, on the other hand, came out as the massive winners in the trade. Boston went 25-57 in 2013-14, but were able to reach the playoffs in 2014-15. They have never failed to do so since. Two of the draft picks that they received from Brooklyn were then used to draft Jayson Tatum from Duke and Jaylen Brown from California. We all know what that duo has been able to achieve since.

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce Pre-/Post-Trade Stats Stats Garnett with Celtics (2007-2013) Pierce with Celtics (1998-2013) Garnett with Nets (2013-2015) Pierce with Nets (2013-2014) Points 15.7 21.8 6.7 13.5 Rebounds 8.3 6.0 6.6 4.6 Assists 2.7 3.9 1.6 2.4 Team Record 267-129 616-486 45-51 42-33 Accolades 5x All-Star, 1X DPOY, 1x All-NBA, 3x All-Defensive, 1x NBA champion 10x All-Star, 4x All-NBA, 1x NBA champion, 1x Finals MVP None None

2 Kyrie Irving Traded to Boston

Irving was dealt to the Celtics on August 22, 2017

Celtics-Cavaliers Trade Team Players Acquired Picks Acquired Boston Celtics Kyrie Irving N/A Cleveland Cavaliers Jae Crowder, Isaiah Thomas, Ante Žižić 2018 1st, 2020 2nd

Kyrie Irving hit one of the most iconic shots of the modern era in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors , sealing the deal on the most improbable comeback in NBA history. The Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 3-1 down, defeating the record-setting 73–9 Warriors to win their first championship in franchise history.

However, the tide quickly turned in Cleveland, as Irving demanded a trade the following year. Irving wanted to step out of LeBron James' shadow and become the focal point of his own team. Less than two months before the 2017-18 season, Irving was traded to the Celtics for a package centered around All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas had been the feel-good story of the NBA for the past few seasons, but various injuries had begun to take their toll on the 5'9 point guard.

Thomas' time in Cleveland was short-lived, struggling through 15 games before being moved at the trade deadline in 2018. The Cavaliers restructured roster powered through the remainder of the regular season to finish 4th in the East. In the 2018 playoffs, James put together one of the greatest individual playoff runs in NBA history, essentially willing Cleveland to an improbable fourth NBA Finals appearance in a row.

Irving's Boston tenure got off to a bright start. The Celtics had accumulated an impressive record of 34-10 by the start of the new year, but injury woes derailed the franchise's title contention. In March 2018, Irving was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. Despite this, Boston was able to rally in the playoffs to reach the Conference Finals, before bowing out to Irving's former team in Cleveland.

The following year saw Irving play 67 games and earn All-NBA Second Team honors. However, Boston came up short yet again, losing in five games to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Irving and the Celtics parted ways in free agency, as the 27-year-old opted to sign with the Brooklyn Nets in free agency.

Kyrie Irving Pre-/Post-Trade Stats Stats Cleveland Cavaliers (2011-2017) Boston Celtics (2017-2019) Points 21.6 24.1 Rebounds 5.6 6.1 Assists 3.4 4.4 Team Record 200-181 78-49 Accolades 4x All-Star, 1x All-NBA, 1x NBA champion 2x All-Star, 1x All-NBA

1 Vince Carter Traded to New Jersey

Carter was sent from the Raptors to Nets on December 17, 2004

Raptors-Nets Trade Team Players Acquired Picks Acquired New Jersey Nets Vince Carter N/A Toronto Raptors Alonzo Mourning, Eric Williams, Aaron Williams 2005 1st, 2006 1st

Vince Carter was nothing short of a god in Toronto. Nicknamed "Air Canada" due to his gravity-defying dunks, Carter experienced tremendous individual success during his six years with the Toronto Raptors .

However, the team's shortcomings in the playoffs led to a less-than-amicable breakup. In December 2004, Carter was traded to the New Jersey Nets, an Eastern Conference rival. Despite being constantly jeered by his former fans in Toronto whenever the Nets came to visit, Carter continued to put up tremendous numbers with his new team.

Carter was named an All-Star in four of the five seasons he spent in New Jersey, but much like his time in Toronto, he could never translate that individual success to the team. The Nets never advanced past the Eastern Conference Semifinals during Carter's stint despite featuring several other notable players, including Jason Kidd and Richard Jefferson.

Toronto entered a rebuilding stage following Carter's departure, choosing to focus on 2003 4th overall selection Chris Bosh's development. That commitment paid off, as Bosh blossomed into a star, earning his first All-Star selection in 2006.

The following season saw the Raptors reach the playoffs for the first time since 2002. As fate would have it, Carter and the Nets were their opponents in the first round. Carter dominated, leading all scorers with 25 points per game, and commanded the Nets to a 4-2 series victory.

Vince Carter Pre-/Post-Trade Stats Stats Toronto Raptors (1998-2004) New Jersey Nets (2004-2009) Points 23.4 23.6 Rebounds 5.2 5.8 Assists 3.9 4.7 Team Record 201-202 191-183 Accolades 4x All-Star, 2x All-NBA 4x All-Star