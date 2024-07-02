Highlights NBA teams often seek superstar players to put them over the top and into true championship contention.

But sometimes, it's the trades that go under the radar that make the biggest impact.

Andrew Wiggins, Ben Wallace and Dennis Rodman are all examples of non-All-Star trades that have changed the fortunes of NBA franchises.

Historically, at the NBA trade deadline and during free agency, teams have often looked for a player who is the missing piece needed to contend for a championship. It's unsurprising to watch teams mortgage their entire future to "win now." We've witnessed first-round draft picks, some of which we won't see for many years, put on the trade block to acquire a franchise All-Star player.

Additionally, we've seen promising young talent traded away for an All-Star-caliber player who can take a franchise over the top.

However, a few notable teams throughout NBA history were one piece away from taking their franchises to the promised land. Rather than an All-Star talent, they sought players who were stars in their roles.

Then there were players who were once All-Stars, but their production diminished, and it was widely believed they were washed up, and we had seen the best of what they had to offer. Later, it was discovered that those players were simply in the wrong situation for their skill set and needed a team and coach that saw they still had much to offer.

Some teams, if they were completely honest, would admit that they didn’t know who or what they had until later.

The impact of these non-All-Stars may not always show up on a stat sheet, but it was felt by their teammates when they were on the floor.

Below is a list of the five biggest trades for a non-All-Star in NBA history.

5 Golden State Warriors Trade for Andrew Wiggins

Wiggins trade pays dividends in the 2022 NBA title run

In 2020, the Golden State Warriors traded D'Angelo Russell , Omari Spellman, Jacob Evans and a 2021 first-round draft pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins , a protected 2021 first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick.

While the others in the trade have struggled to find a permanent place in the league, one year after the deal, Wiggins came into his own and proved to be a standout player in the Warriors' 2022 championship run. That season, he became an NBA All-Star.

Wiggins was second on the Warriors in the 2021-22 season in minutes played and was among the team’s leaders in scoring while also putting up a solid effort in taking on the hardest defensive assignments on the perimeter. His defense of players like Luka Dončić and Jayson Tatum during the playoffs helped fuel the Warriors' success.

Andrew Wiggins 2022 Playoff Stats MPG 39.2 PPG 18.3 RPG 8.8

4 Ben Wallace Traded to Detroit for Grant Hill

Wallace helped establish a defensive toughness that later won a title

In the summer of 2000, the Detroit Pistons found out that their star player, Grant Hill planned to leave the team in free agency and join the Orlando Magic . In fact, Hill had already planned to move to Florida over the summer.

Not wanting to lose Hill and not get any serviceable pieces for him, the Pistons orchestrated a trade with the Magic to get something in return.

Part of the trade package for Hill was a 25-year-old named Chucky Atkins, who was entering his second season in the league, and a power forward/center entering his fifth year in the league named Ben Wallace.

Nothing stood out about Wallace to that point in his career other than the fact that he had just come off his first fully healthy season with the Magic.

Wallace quickly became the defensive anchor the Pistons needed to establish a tough-minded culture known for shutting opponents down. Wallace also owned the boards as a Pistons center and averaged double digits in rebounding throughout his tenure with the team. He also protected the rim as one of the most prolific shot blockers in the league during his prime.

His defensive toughness and mentality helped lead Detroit to an NBA title in 2004, defeating the defending champion L.A. Lakers , who had won three consecutive titles coming into the 2003-04 season.

In 2000, it was initially believed that the Magic won that trade with the Pistons, but in hindsight, it was the Pistons that won the trade. They traded Hill, who struggled with injuries and only played in 47 games over his first four seasons with the Magic. Wallace only improved in his first four seasons in Detroit and helped the Pistons get back to the championship mountaintop again.

Wallace went on to become a Hall of Famer. He was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year four times, was named to an All-Defense team six times, led the league in rebounding twice and was a four-time All-Star.

3 Dennis Rodman traded to the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls needed energy, rebounding and defense at the power forward spot

After the Chicago Bulls won three consecutive NBA championships from 1991 to 1993, their team went through a bit of a transition. First, their franchise player, Michael Jordan, retired to play baseball. Then, in 1994, Horace Grant, the Bulls' All-Star power forward, left the team in free agency to play for the Magic with stars Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway.

This left a great void at the power forward position and the Bulls were often out-rebounded and punished in the post by opposing teams.

Jordan returned to the Bulls in the 1994-95 season, but the team didn't function on all cylinders as it did before his retirement. It was, in large part, because of the piece they were missing in Grant.

So in the summer of 1995, after losing to Grant and the Magic in the Eastern Conference playoffs, Chicago traded with the San Antonio Spurs for Dennis Rodman .

The Bulls only gave up forward/center Will Perdue and were able to fill the void they needed at the power forward position. Rodman, who was once an All-Star, had diminished in value around the league and was seen as a problem. Rodman, on an episode of the Undeniable with Joe Buck podcast, said the Spurs “looked at me like I'm the devil."

He also stated that the team’s general manager, Gregg Popovich, hated him because he wasn't a Bible guy and the organization never gave him a chance.

Rodman brought fire and toughness to the frontcourt that the Bulls sorely lacked. The Bulls were +918 in Rodman’s last two seasons with the team. He dominated the boards and didn't need the ball to score.

Additionally, he provided a psychological edge to the power forward position that got the Bulls' opponents off their game and eventually helped the team win its fourth, fifth and sixth championships.

Dennis Rodman Stats With the Chicago Bulls Season PPG RPG 1995-96 5.5 14.9 1996-97 5.7 16.1 1997-98 4.7 15.0

2 Spurs trade George Hill for 15th pick in 2011 draft

A post-lottery pick becomes a superstar in San Antonio

In 2011, the Spurs had their eyes on the 15th pick in the draft, which they used to select Kawhi Leonard . Knowing the Indiana Pacers were interested in George Hill, the Spurs traded him to Indiana for Leonard, Davis Bertans and Erazem Lorbek.

Hill was a solid player and played well for the Pacers, but Leonard was spectacular. He greatly contributed to the Spurs' playoff success in the years to come. Leonard first impacted the team on the defensive end and eventually grew into an offensive threat. He made significant contributions in helping the team make it to the NBA Finals in 2013 and winning the championship in 2014, when he was voted Finals MVP.

When healthy, Kawhi is one of the best players in the league. Though he is no longer with the Spurs, Leonard was a steal for the San Antonio organization, which received a player who would go on to be a six-time All-Star, two-time NBA Champion, six-time All-NBA player, seven-time All-Defense team member, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, All-Star game MVP, two-time Finals MVP and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary team.

1 Lakers Trade Center Vlade Divac for Charlotte Hornets 13th Pick

LA traded for an unproven guard entering the NBA straight from high school

The Charlotte Hornets drafted Kobe Bryant at No. 13 for the Lakers in exchange for a proven center in Vlade Divac. Lakers' GM Jerry West saw the potential in Bryant and began to make moves to get Kobe in a Lakers jersey.

Divac was a solid veteran player and valuable to the Hornets and later the Sacramento Kings (who became a thorn in LA's side). However, Kobe became one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history. He went on to help lead the Lakers to five NBA Championships.

Throughout Kobe's 20-year Hall of Fame career, he was an 18-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion, MVP of the 2007-08 season, 15-time All-NBA player, four-time All-Star Game MVP, two-time finals MVP and part of the NBA 75th Anniversary team.

Video game players love to make trades and put a group of All-Stars on a single team. However, what a team needs most is chemistry.

Sometimes a team is just one player away from the mountaintop and it often takes an eye for talent to see beyond a stat sheet and resume to find just the right player for a squad.