2024 is a crucial season for the Dallas Cowboys, and it all begins in training camp. After three straight 12-5 seasons, the Cowboys have nothing to show for it, as they're 1-3 in their last four playoff appearances. Jerry Jones' patience appears to be running thin, although that hasn't changed the franchise's quiet offseason approach.

Following a 48-32 playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, Jones was absolutely embarrassed by how the Cowboys' season ended, becoming the first franchise in NFL history to lose to the #7 seed. Despite Jones' claim to be "all-in" this season for the Cowboys, the team currently ranks 32nd in the NFL in cash spending. His words never turned to action, leaving a ton of question marks heading into the 2024 season.

Could the Cowboys be heading into a rebuild? Is an "all-in" mentality simply hoping the team's core players can lead it back to the playoffs? There are a lot of unknowns, which makes this training camp that much more interesting for the Cowboys.

Some training camp stories should provide clarity on not only what to expect from the Cowboys this season but also for the future.

1 Looming Contracts

By now, you would think the Cowboys would've signed one of their star players to a contract extension. Instead, the Cowboys have let numerous teams jump ahead of them, driving the price up for each of their stars. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons are all in hopes of receiving a contract extension at some point this offseason.

Years Left on Cowboys Player Contracts Player Final Year of Contract QB Dak Prescott 2024 WR CeeDee Lamb 2024 LB Micah Parsons 2025

With Prescott and Lamb set to enter free agency after this season, the Cowboys risk losing two of their best offensive players this offseason without receiving anything in return.

Prescott already has experience with the Cowboys dragging their feet in contract negotiations, as they let him play out his rookie contract and a franchise tag until they inevitably made him the second highest-paid quarterback at the time.

Lamb is taking a different approach as he continues to skip Cowboys' mandatory minicamp. Now that Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has officially signed his contract extension, negotiations with Lamb are expected to speed up.

Parsons' contract is the least time-sensitive of the three major Cowboys stars, but he's also expected to become the most expensive in comparison to his position.

Whenever Parsons' time to get paid comes, he should become the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL. Unfortunately, that's where the issue lies with the Cowboys' approach to these contract negotiations.

Instead of proactively trying to sign these contract extensions, the Cowboys drag their feet and ultimately pay the price. And if the Cowboys decide they don't want to pay one of these players, it could mean a full-blown rebuild is on the way.

These three contracts are truly the domino effects for the Cowboys. They could free a ton of cap space by signing these extensions, or they could prepare for one or multiple of these players to become franchise cornerstones for another organization.

The way Dallas have handled these contracts has been a disaster, and the end-result will be telling for the next 3 to 5 years of the organization.

2 Reworked Offensive Line

The Cowboys will enter the 2024 season with two new starters on the offensive line

2024 will look different on the Cowboys' offensive line due to the departures of OT Tyron Smith and OC Tyler Biadasz. The Cowboys appeared to immediately replace both players in the 2024 NFL Draft, as they selected OT Tyler Guyton with the 29th overall pick and OL Cooper Beebe with the 73rd overall pick.

With 2 out of 5 starters on the offensive line potentially being rookies, the Cowboys' offensive line will be much less experienced than in past years.

Guyton finished his 2023 season at the University of Oklahoma, allowing zero sacks, while Beebe finished his final season at Kansas State as the highest-ranked Big 12 offensive lineman, according to PFF. The Cowboys grabbed two high-potential offensive linemen, but that doesn't change the fact that they lack experience on the offensive line.

2023 was a shaky season for the Cowboys' offensive line, which struggled more than usual, moving guys off the line in the run game. Zack Martin wasn't quite himself, specifically in the gun game. Terence Steele was coming off of a torn ACL and MCL, struggling to perform at the level he was playing in 2022 prior to his injury.

Nothing feels certain on the Cowboys' offensive line in 2024, except for Tyler Smith continuing to ascend to become one of the NFL's best offensive guards. Outside of Smith, Dallas' offensive line could be in bad shape heading into this season. It will be interesting to see how these rookies, Martin and Steele, battle with a strong Cowboys defensive line in training camp.

3 Trevon Diggs ACL Progress

CB Diggs' hopes to return to full strength after suffering a torn ACL in 2023

One major addition the Cowboys hope to receive in the 2024 season is the return of All-Pro CB Trevon Diggs. Diggs tore his ACL in practice just two weeks into the NFL season, cutting his season short. Now, heading into the 2024 season, the Cowboys seem to have full confidence that Diggs will return to form and return as their CB1.

The Cowboys have let CB Stephon Gilmore remain in free agency, who could've provided this defense with some insurance as Diggs returns from injury. Instead, they prioritized re-signing CB Jourdan Lewis, who should expect to become the team's starting nickel CB in 2024.

Year after year, the Cowboys have seen players struggle to return to form after suffering gruesome lower-body injuries. Steele and Michael Gallup are perfect examples of players who the Cowboys hoped to re-take their starting roles, but unfortunately struggled as they were returning from their injuries.

CB1 is a major position to roll the dice on, but the Cowboys don't seem to have any hesitation based on their movement in free agency. It will be important to see how Diggs looks throughout training camp and if he can still move the way he did before the injury.

That could be the difference between this defense being a top-10 unit or falling to the bottom half of the league in Mike Zimmer's first season as defensive coordinator.

4 Similar Faces, New RB Room

Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys in hopes to regain the RB1 position

Ezekiel Elliott is back in Dallas, although that may not be as exciting as it once seemed a few years ago. After Elliott's last efficient season of his NFL career, he hopes to help a Cowboys RB room that has no clear running back at the top of the room.

Elliott may have the most experience in the running back room, but that doesn't mean he's the clear-cut starter. Both Rico Dowdle and Royce Freeman were more efficient last season, each averaging 4.1 YPC.

Deuce Vaughn was drafted by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and while he's on the smaller side, he should at least get a chance to have a role in this offense with the draft capital attached to him. Then there are guys like Snoop Conner, who are new to the team, and Malik Davis, who has some experience.

The Cowboys' RB1 may not even be on the roster, as they could opt to see which running backs are cut towards the end of training camp, or potentially even explore a trade. No matter what, Mike McCarthy seems confident that they will deploy a RB by committee. What will be interesting is who leads that committee.

5 Mazi Smith Year Two

After a disappointing rookie season for Smith, the Cowboys hope he can be the fix to the team's struggling run defense

The Cowboys were middle-of-the-pack against the run in 2023, but they've actually only lost bodies on the interior defensive line. It's clear the Cowboys are trusting Mazi Smith to be their starting nose tackle and help strengthen their run defense in 2024. What the Cowboys did in 2023 for Smith was unusual, as they asked him to lose 40 pounds and lined him up out of position versus where he thrived at Michigan.

It appears Smith is on the right track, as Zimmer stated that he's gaining weight and focusing back on playing nose tackle. The expectations are sky-high, as the organization didn't bring back former NT Jonathan Hankins, basically penciling Smith in as the starting NT for 2024.

If Smith can take a massive step forward, the Cowboys defense has a real shot of improving versus how they performed in 2023. However, if he continues to struggle, this could become one of the worst run defenses in the NFL. The Cowboys are putting a lot on the shoulders of a second-year nose tackle that could be the make-or-break point for this run defense.

