The Buffalo Bills are in an era of consistent winning that most teams would kill for.

Year after year, they're one of the best teams in the NFL. That includes making the playoffs six of the last seven seasons, including five straight headed into 2024.

The problem? They never made it to the Super Bowl. And they keep losing to the same team in the playoffs — four times to the Kansas City Chiefs in the last five years.

None of those losses were more humiliating than the one to close out last season, when the Bills got their first opportunity to play the Chiefs in the playoffs at home and got picked apart by a team being held together by Patrick Mahomes, duct tape, Travis Kelce's bad knees and the prayers of one million Swifties.

It brought everything the Bills have done over the last few years into question — here's a look at the five biggest storylines for the Bills headed into training camp on July 23.

1 Who Will Step Up to Become the New WR1 for the Bills?

Buffalo faces an uncertain future at wide receiver after trading Stefon Diggs

The Bills kicked off the NFL offseason by trading NFL All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, ostensibly removing their biggest offensive weapon outside of quarterback Josh Allen... and also removing their biggest headache after years of cancerous locker room behavior.

Now what? The Bills will have to get previously-unseen production from free-agent wide receiver Curtis Samuel (three-years, $24 million) and second-round pick Keon Coleman, who was wildly inconsistent in college at Michigan State and Florida State but has won over fans with his gregarious offseason tour.

2 Josh Allen Putting Entire Franchise on Shoulders

Allen must be an unquestioned leader for the first time in his career

What happens when Batman no longer has Robin around? In the comics, Batman still dominates.

In real life, Allen lost his Robin (or did he lose his Batman?) when the Bills traded Diggs to the Texans. How he fares from here is anyone's guess.

For years, the knock on Allen has been that he turns the ball over too much, but you take the good with the bad... and the good is mostly great. He's an athlete as unique at the quarterback position as we've seen in a long time and widely thought of as the best quarterback in the NFL behind his longtime nemesis, Mahomes.

The problem is turnovers, which can be insane at times. He's thrown at least 10 interceptions five out of the last six seasons and had a career-high 18 interceptions in 2023. There's also the fumbles — 59 career fumbles across six seasons.

Stop. Turning. The. Ball. Over.

3 Elite Young Tight Ends Continue to Develop

Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox are both former first-round picks

The Bills have two of the NFL's elite tight ends in 2023 first-round pick Dalton Kincaid and 2022 Pro Bowler Dawson Knox — how they incorporate both into the offense might be the biggest conundrum the team faces. Or even if they incorporate them both.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: There are only 11 tight ends who have been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The first to make it was Mike Ditka, who was inducted in 1988, and the most recent was Tony Gonzalez in 2019.

Knox took a backseat to Kincaid in 2023 and saw his numbers fall to 22 receptions for 186 receiving yards and two touchdowns — all career lows — and missed five games with a wrist injury as Kincaid took his role in the offense.

Kincaid, to his credit, was pretty spectacular as a rookie, with 73 receptions for 673 receiving yards but only two touchdowns. The Bills would be smart to try and incorporate both players into their offense if it's possible. And if it's not, the move might be to get max value out of Knox with a trade.

4 Does Von Miller Have Anything Left in the Tank?

Buffalo signed Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract in March 2022

The Bills dropped a mountain of cash on outside linebacker Von Miller following his dominant postseason performance on the way to leading the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl win after the 2021 season.

Now, Miller's six-year, $120 million contract could end up being one of the worst free-agent deals in recent memory. The former Super Bowl MVP and seven-time NFL All-Pro is 35 years old and coming off the worst season of his career in 2023; 12 games with zero starts and 3 tackles.

5 Should Head Coach Sean McDermott Be on the Hot Seat?

Making the playoffs is one thing... continually losing in them and embarrassing your team is another

Let's start with the good. Since Sean McDermott became head coach in 2017, he's turned the Bills into consistent AFC contenders — a stretch that included their first playoff win since 1995.

The bad? Six playoff appearances in seven seasons and no Super Bowl appearances and four losses to the Chiefs, including the heartbreaking loss in last season's postseason when the Bills finally got a chance to play the Chiefs in Buffalo.

Even worse for McDermott? Journalist Tyler Dunne's 2023 series of articles about McDermott's tenure revealed he once implored his team to "work together like the 9/11 terrorists," during a 2019 team meeting (via NBC Sports:)

(McDermott) told the entire team they needed to come together. But then, sources on-hand say, he used a strange model: the terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001. He cited the hijackers as a group of people who were all able to get on the same page to orchestrate attacks to perfection. One by one, McDermott started asking specific players in the room questions. ‘What tactics do you think they used to come together?'

McDermott almost got the boot after the home loss to the Chiefs. A below-average season in 2024 might be the final nail in the coffin, and that might not be a bad thing.

