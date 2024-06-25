Highlights The Green Bay Packers have high 2024 expectations after playoff success in the previous season.

An extension for Jordan Love should be a training camp priority for the Packers.

Depth at key positions gives the Packers an edge over other NFL teams entering 2024.

After the Green Bay Packers finished the 2023 season strong with a 6-2 record in their final eight regular season games and a playoff win, the expectations for the 2024 season are sky-high.

Before the Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football last season, no one was really talking about this team. But they got hot at the right time, with the hopes of playing at an even higher level in 2024.

Everyone was taken back when the Packers' came into Dallas swinging in the NFC Wildcard Round, where they blew out the Dallas Cowboys, 48-32. A week later, when they were counted out once again, they went toe-to-toe with the San Francisco 49ers, where they lost in dramatic fashion, 24-21.

No one would've guessed it, but it became clear that the Packers were one of the NFC's strongest teams.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Green Bay Packers were the first No. 7 seed to win a playoff game since the NFL expanded the playoffs to 14 teams.

With a lot of excitement surrounding Green Bay, there are a lot of eyes paying attention to their training camp to see if the Packers can take the next step. There are some interesting training camp storylines that could be an early determination if this year's Packers could be even better than last.

1 Will Jordan Love Be Extended?

Love is set for a raise after a breakout 2023 season

Right now, all eyes in Green Bay should be on a potential Jordan Love extension. Among the QBs looking for a contract extension, the discussion behind Love is arguably the quietest. The Packers did not exercise his fifth-year option and instead gave him a one-year extension in 2023 worth up to $22.5 million.

After an awesome first-year as the Packers' starting QB, Love put himself in a prime position to get paid.

Jordan Love 2023 Statistics Passing Yards Total TDs Completion Percentage Rushing Yards 4,159 36 64.2% 247

Despite the criticism of when Love was drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft and sat for three years, he came in and was extremely impressive immediately in his first full season as a starting QB. Love finished seventh in the NFL in passing yards and second in passing TDs.

In the playoffs, he was equally dominant, throwing for 466 yards and five touchdowns in two playoff games. There's no longer a question mark about whether the Packers have a franchise quarterback. Love is the guy. Now, it's time that the Packers pay him like a franchise QB.

2 Which WR Stands Out Among the Rest?

The Packers WR room was well-balanced in 2023, but one is bound to step up to become their WR1

2023 was a huge year for not only Love, but the entire Packers wide receiver core. Three of the four top wide receivers on the team caught for at least 500 receiving yards, except for Christian Watson who missed seven games. With four talented wide receivers, it will be a fascinating camp battle to see the order these receivers get to their targets.

Packers Wide Receiver Statistics 2023 Player Targets Receiving Yards TDs Y/A Jayden Reed 94 793 8 12.4 Romeo Doubs 96 674 8 11.4 Dontavyion Wicks 58 581 4 14.9 Christian Watson 53 422 5 15.1

Jayden Reed was the most productive of the receivers, but wasn't quite as explosive as Dontavyion Wicks and Watson. However, Reed was effective from the slot, running 66.9% of his routes from the slot according to PlayerProfiler.

With Reed operating across the middle of the field, he gives Love a weapon to target across the middle of the field and closer to the line of scrimmage. Considering Reed was the most productive WR in 2023, it's a fair assumption that it continues into next season.

Romeo Doubs actually led the team in targets, but was the least efficient of the group. That isn't to say that he can't flourish in the WR1. He gives the Packers a wide receiver with size, the ability to separate, and can dominate in the red zone.

Christian Watson is an incredibly intriguing player, but has missed time due to injuries throughout his first two seasons. Out of all the Packers wide receivers, Watson has the highest ceiling. He's got the size, speed, and explosiveness to constantly keep defenses guessing. If Watson can stay healthy in 2024, he can make this Packers' offense borderline unstoppable.

But maybe the least talked about wide receiver in this room could be the guy: Dontavyion Wicks. Wicks excels in man coverage and was great after the catch last season. Despite being a fifth-round pick, Wicks gives the Packers a blend of size, route running ability, speed, and ball-tracking skills. He's maybe the most complete wide receiver of the group, despite being the least talked about.

Clearly, the Packers have a lot of talent, and it will be interesting to see if one of these wide receivers can separate themselves from the rest of the group.

3 Is Josh Jacobs Back to 2022 Form?

Jacobs signed a four-year deal worth $48 million, with hopes to return to his 2022 form

This offseason, the Packers made a big splash at the running back position after they released Aaron Jones and then signed Josh Jacobs. Honestly, it was a bit of a head scratcher. Despite suffering numerous injuries, Jones still averaged 4.6 yards-per-carry. In comparison, the Packers' new RB only averaged 3.5 yards-per-carry, making it the least efficient season of his NFL career.

It's incredible to see Jacobs going from a career year in 2022 where he rushed for 1,653 yards, to then a career-low 805 yards in 2023. You can't even blame the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line, which performed at a higher level than in previous years. Jacobs looked a lot slower last season, struggling to hit his holes as quickly as he would in 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over the past five seasons, the same amount of time Jacobs has been in the NFL, Jacobs is second in total rushing yards among all rushers, with 5,545. The only rusher with more yards during that span is Derrick Henry, with 7,209 yards.

In Jacobs' contract with Green Bay, they do have some insurance if he doesn't pan out. After 2025, the Packers basically have an opportunity to cut Jacobs with minimal penalty. They even drafted Marshawn Lloyd in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, who could be ready to take over as the Packers' starting running back as soon as 2025.

Jacobs received a hefty contract, but his production will truly depend on if the Packers are willing to let his contract play out in its entirety.

4 Which Position Will Jordan Morgan Play?

First-round OL Morgan has positional flexibility, allowing him to play across the offensive line

With the Packers' first-round pick in this year's draft, they selected OL Jordan Morgan out of Arizona. Morgan was a three-year starter at left tackle while playing at Arizona, but has the flexibility to play several positions on the offensive line. Morgan is on the smaller side for offensive tackles, but was consistently productive during his time in Arizona.

There's no clear direction of where Morgan will line up as a rookie for the Packers, but it feels inevitable that he will be guaranteed a starting role immediately. Elgton Jenkins and Zach Tom are likely the two Packers offensive linemen locked into starting roles in 2023, which leaves left tackle and right guard to become options for Morgan.

Morgan could slot immediately into the left tackle role where he predominantly played at Arizona, or he could come in and play right guard, which he may project to be better at due to his size. Nonetheless, it will be important to monitor during training camp to see where Morgan will line up come the regular season.

5 Revitalized LB and Safety Rooms

The Packers used free agency and draft to heavily improve their linebacker and safety personnel

As good as the Packers' pass defense was in 2023, their run defense was 28th in the league in yards allowed. The Packers didn't take long to upgrade their defense, as they signed Xavier McKinney to a four-year deal worth $68 million.

McKinney gives the Packers some stability at the safety position to pair alongside second-round pick Javon Bullard. They continued to add safety help into day three with Evan Williams and Kitan Oladipo.

They didn't stop there, as upgrading their linebacker room was a priority in the draft. With the 45th-overall pick, they drafted Edgerrin Cooper out of Texas A&M. Cooper was considered by many as one of the top-three linebackers in this class. Just a round later, they also drafted Ty'Ron Hopper out of Missouri.

Not only did the Packers spend money and high draft capital on acquiring starters at those positions, but they tried to improve the depth of those positions later in the draft.

