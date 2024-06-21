Highlights The Steelers upgraded the QB room with Wilson & Fields, improving offensive options for 2024.

The addition of Pickett was unsuccessful; the team now has experienced QB options.

The LB group was strengthened with Queen & Wilson, aiming for defensive improvement.

In the last four years, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made three playoff appearances, losing in the Wild Card Round each time, with a total point differential of -46. They're consistently a competitive team, having never fallen under .500 in the Mike Tomlin era. However, they haven't made the Divisional Round since 2017.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected Kenny Pickett to ultimately become Ben Roethlisberger's successor. Despite a historically bad QB class, the Steelers opted to take the hometown kid from the University of Pittsburgh. The team was still competitive, despite atrocious QB play by Pickett.

You would think, based on Pickett's career statistics, that he was a backup who had to fill in for two years, but that sadly is not the case. A Pickett-led offense finished as the 26th and 28th overall offense in points scored the last two years. Of course, it was just his first two years, but he's already 26, and these numbers leave a lot to be desired.

Finally, the Steelers moved on from Pickett, leading to some excitement heading into training camp. Generally speaking, NFL fans and the media are pretty high on what the Steelers have done this offseason. They still have some question marks, so let's take a look at some of the main plot lines to follow for their upcoming training camp, which gets underway on July 24.

1 QB Potential in Pittsburgh

How Russell Wilson and Justin Fields' impact can improve the Steelers offense

Pickett no more. The Steelers were able to dramatically improve the QB room for the present and the future, with the additions of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Wilson signed an inexpensive one-year veteran minimum deal as the Denver Broncos continue to pay him after he signed a five-year, $245M contract in 2022. The Steelers' weren't done upgrading the QB room there, as they traded a 2025 sixth round pick to the Chicago Bears for Fields, which could turn into a fourth round pick if he plays at least 51% of snaps in 2024.

While these aren't superstar QBs, they're a drastic improvement over Pickett, and give the Steelers options for 2024 and beyond. Wilson has already been declared the starting QB to begin the season, and should be a good fit under new OC Arthur Smith. Wilson thrives in play-action, something that is used heavily in a Smith-run offense.

Wilson doesn't give the Steelers superstar QB play, but he does offer higher the floor at the QB position. While he had a career-low 6.9 Y/A in 2023, he was still effective and responsible, with 26 passing TDs to only eight INTs. He was still able to use his legs in the run game, rushing for 341 yards and three TDs.

With Wilson, you're not expecting to get top-10 QB play, but you can expect to get consistently solid play that could help the Steelers compete in a stacked AFC North. It will be interesting to see how Wilson will fit under a new offensive coordinator as well as how he'll connect with new receiving options such as George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Justin Fields is only the third QB in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in his first three seasons, joining Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton.

Fields is probably the more interesting training camp storyline, as Steelers fans are anxious to see if he shows any improvement under the new offensive coordinator. To the casual football fan, Fields was an exciting QB to watch, but his slow footwork and processing of the field led him to struggle in the passing game in the Windy City.

Fans will be paying close attention to see if Fields' footwork and processing has improved. It's more likely that Fields will sit the majority of the 2024 season, but his first training camp as a Steeler could help indicate if he can be the starting QB in the Steel City in 2025 and beyond.

2 Will the Steelers Trade For a WR?

After the departure of Diontae Johnson, there's a void that needs to be filled

According to recent reports, there's a growing belief that the Steelers will eventually trade for a wide receiver.

This comes just three months after they traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for CB Donte Jackson, along with a pick swap. It was recently reported that the Steelers traded Johnson due to his immaturity and that he was a locker room issue. Johnson's issues in the locker room have been removed, but so has his on-field production.

Pickens had a strong second season, finishing with 1,140 receiving yards and five TDs. Outside of Pickens, they don't really have anyone that can step in immediately. They drafted Roman Wilson out of Michigan in the third round, and behind him, they have a lot of depth WRs.

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Trade Options Team Player San Francisco 49ers Brandon Aiyuk San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel Seattle Seahawks Tyler Lockett New England Patriots JuJu Smith-Schuster Tennessee Titans Treylon Burks Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins

It will be interesting to see if and how the Steelers decide to upgrade their WR room, depending on what they see from their current room in training camp. With Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh for 2024, it would make sense that the Steelers would try to find an experienced WR2, especially one that has a chance to challenge Pickens for that WR1 spot, like the disgruntled Brandon Aiyuk or the exasperated Tee Higgins.

3 Heavy On the Offensive Line

Pittsburgh used their first 2 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft to upgrade their offensive line

2023 was the first step in the right direction for the Steelers offensive line in quite some time, but it still wasn't where they wanted to be. They did spend a 2023 first round pick on OT Broderick Jones and later spent a third round pick on an elite blocking TE in Darnell Washington.

It was clear they wanted to upgrade the offensive line, and after a two-year process, they might be in a spot where they have one of the better offensive lines in football in 2024.

Pittsburgh didn't slow down in 2024, as they drafted Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier with their first two picks in the NFL Draft. Both players should look to start immediately, making the offensive line a strength of the team. However, a lot of that depends on how their rookies fare.

With how much the team has invested in the position the last two years, everyone will be paying close attention to how Fautanu and Frazier look in training camp.

As Tomlin loves to say, iron should sharpen iron as they battle against some of the league's best defensive lineman on the other side of the ball, such as All-Pros T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward. If the Steelers offensive line lives up to expectations, they could become one of the league's best rushing attacks in the NFL.

4 Is Donte Jackson a Worthy CB2?

CB2 needs to be a strength after the Steelers gave up Johnson for Jackson

Clearly, the Steelers wanted to get rid of Johnson, but felt strong enough about CB Donte Jackson to make an unusual player-for-player trade.

The Steelers are coming off back-to-back top-10 defensive years, but the Achilles heal of their defense last season was cornerback play opposite Joey Porter Jr., who emerged as a bonafide lockdown CB1. So, the Steelers wasted no time and upgraded the position early in free agency.

Dontae Jackson ranked middle-of-the-pack in 2023 according to PFF. Despite his recent PFF grade, Jackson grades out as one of the league's best man-coverage corners in the NFL, earning an 81.4 mark in man coverage, sixth-best among CBs in 2023, compared to his subpar 64.2 zone grade, which was tied for 81st among CBs.

It makes sense that his PFF grade would be down as the Panthers play zone coverage more than all but two teams in the NFL, whereas the Steelers fall within the top-10 in terms of deploying man coverage.

This feels like a perfect fit for both parties, and Jackson already feels really good about his role in Pittsburgh. With the Steelers adding one of the best man coverage corners in the league, this top-10 defense from 2023 could be even better come 2024.

5 New Faces In the LB Room

Steelers upgrade their LB group with Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson

Just when Patrick Queen was becoming one of the NFL's best linebackers, he decided to leave the Baltimore Ravens in free agency to head to their division rivals, signing a three-year deal worth $41M. Queen was the Steelers' major prize in 2024, so naturally, his fit on the team is one to look out for in 2024.

Last year, Queen finished with a career-high PFF grade of 73.0. He was excellent, not only against the run, but in coverage as well. It's going to look a bit different in the Steel City for the former Ravens LB, though. Queen's performance really took off when the Ravens acquired Roquan Smith from the Bears.

Now in Pittsburgh, it will be fascinating to see how Queen takes his play to the next level without another elite LB playing alongside him.

The upgrades didn't stop there, as the Steelers drafted Payton Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Wilson was universally considered the top off-ball linebacker in this class, but fell to the third round due to his injury history.

According to Yardbaker, Wilson has eight-reported surgeries and seven season-ending injuries. There are some legitimate concerns behind the health of Wilson, but it could be worth it if he's able to step up immediately in training camp as one of the team's starting linebackers.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Spotrac.