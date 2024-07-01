Highlights The top 10 biggest current stars in the UFC have been ranked.

Names such as Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev feature on our list.

The UFC has been spoilt for choice over the years in terms of how many stars they have been producing, and it seems like now, more than ever, there are as many stars in the sport of MMA as there have ever been.

A constant, big conversation in the MMA world is 'Who is the biggest star in the sport?', and to solve this dilemma, amongst all the debate, GIVEMESPORT have put together their own rankings of who the top 10 current stars in the UFC are. Names such as Conor McGregor, Alex Pereira and 'Suga' Sean O'Malley are all obvious inclusions, but who else makes it in the conversation for current top UFC stars?

Ranking Factors:

Popularity

Pay-per-view sales

Social following

Fighting Activity

10 Israel Adesanya

UFC record: 13-3

Despite not currently holding a title, Israel Adesanya remains one of the top stars in the UFC. 'Stylebender' is a two-time UFC middleweight champion and at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, he will challenge for the belt once again against reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis in an attempt to become the first three-time middleweight champion in UFC history.

While 'The Last Stylebender' may not be as much as an exciting fighter as when he first arrived in the UFC, fans still get excited to watch him fight, and he remains one of the UFC's biggest stars and this shows with his social following as well as pay-per-view sale history. The UFC used to formally disclose how many pay-per-views were sold on each event, but nowadays, a majority of the events' pay-per-view buy rates are not revealed. Adesanya only has four pay-per-view events where the buys have been formally disclosed, with three of them having sold 600,000 or more. This may not sound like much given how many buys the sport of boxing gets, but for a UFC star outside of the likes of Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz, these numbers are pretty good.

Adesanya's activity as well as his social following also help his stock too. Adesanya will typically fight three times a year which is pretty good activity for a top ranked UFC fighter.

Across his social medias, 'Stylebender' has millions of followers, with his Instagram, X and YouTube amounting to over 11.6 million followers

9 Ilia Topuria

UFC Record: 7-0

Ilia Topuria has only seven fights in the UFC yet finds himself in contention to be the UFC's biggest European star. Topuria's Georgian and Spanish descent has massively helped his early UFC stardom as they are both regions who have been deprived of top fighters in combat sports.

Topuria's popularity sky-rocketed following his UFC featherweight title win against arguably the best featherweight of all time, Alexander Volkanovski, at UFC 297. At the age of just 27, Topuria is undefeated and has a UFC title to his name and has even expressed ambitions to move up in weight class in the future. With the people of Georgia, the sixth-biggest European country, Spain behind him, the sky really is the limit for 'El Matador' and this could land him a headlining spot if the UFC ever visit the Santiago Bernabeu as rumoured.

Topuria's social numbers were good before he secured a UFC title but they hugely increased following his title win. On his X and Instagram accounts, Topuria has a combined 4.5 million followers and his collaborated Instagram post with probably the biggest football club in the world, Real Madrid, following his victory against Volkanovski, brought in an incredible 2.2 million likes.

8 Jon Jones

UFC Record: 21–1 (DQ) - 1 (NC)

Jon Jones is pretty much unanimously considered by MMA fans as the greatest fighter of all time. Jones is not just a good fighter but he is also one of the UFC's biggest-ever pay-per-view draws. From 13 officially documented pay-per-view bouts, Jones has generated a combined number of 7.1 million pay-per-view buys which makes 'Bones' one of the biggest draws in UFC history.

Outside the Octagon, Jones has been unable to avoid controversy throughout his career, but despite this, he has a very large and loyal fanbase. Something which made Jones so popular, in particular in the early stages of his career, was his activity. Jones was a constant force coming through the ranks and would fight a minimum of 2-3 times a year, which massively helped him to gain popularity early in his career where he went on to become the UFC's youngest-ever champion.

Jones' social numbers are also impressive and across his main two social accounts, X and Instagram, the UFC heavyweight champion has 11.4 million followers.

7 Sean Strickland

UFC Record: 16-6

Despite being arguably the most controversial speaker the UFC has ever seen, there is no doubting Sean Strickland's star power in the UFC. It was Strickland's middleweight title victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 which catapulted him into the mainstream and made him almost a cult fan favourite for many. Strickland being a huge underdog is what made people love him so much following his fight against 'Stylebender.'

The pay-per-views which Strickland has headlined in his career so far have not had official numbers provided in terms of the numbers they produced, but for both of the title fights he competed in, there was huge hype for them.

Strickland's fighting activity as well as his desire for war inside the Octagon are two huge factors to his popularity. Strickland also has a huge presence on social media, specifically on X and Instagram where he has a combined 2.7 million followers. His collaborations with other huge names on social media has also helped his star power whilst rising through the UFC.

6 Charles Oliveira

UFC Record: 22-11-1 (NC)

You will struggle to find a fighter in all of combat sports who fans get more excited for a fight announcement of than Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira. The Brazilian has been a UFC fan favourite for many years and has been one of the most active, high-level fighters in the company since his UFC debut, all the way back in 2010.

14 years later, Oliveira finds himself as one of the biggest draws in the sport and right at the top of the lightweight division. ‘Do Bronx’ has competed in multiple huge pay-per-view bouts already against the likes of Islam Makhachev, Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje and has earned and generated huge amounts of money.

The Brazilian’s social following is a big factor in his star power in the UFC. Brazil has always been a huge territory for MMA and as soon as Oliveira broke onto the scene in the UFC he got the full backing of his country and they have stuck behind him. Most notably, Oliveira has an incredible, 7.7 million followers on Instagram, and a reach that big will have a big impact on his popularity.

5 Islam Makhachev

UFC Record: 15-1

Islam Makhachev is arguably the most dominant champion in MMA right now and he has almost turned into such a big draw for the UFC out of people essentially wanting to see if anyone can actually give him a challenge. Makhachev has been the lightweight champion for almost two years now and despite having a big name before gaining UFC gold, holding a title has only done good things for the Russian.

Makhachev’s ties with Khabib Nurmagomedov have massively helped him coming through the sport as the Russians have incredibly loyal and die-hard fans. A reason why Makhachev is different to Khabib is that Makhachev is truly elite wherever the fight goes and is never in a boring fight.

Despite not being the most active champion, Makhachev manages to make himself constantly relevant in MMA by having a good and large social media presence with his X and Instagram accounts having over nine million followers combined.

4 Max Holloway

UFC Record: 22-7

Throughout his UFC career, Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway has been nothing but a loved and impossible-to-hate fighter who is always in exciting fights. Holloway has been a big star in the UFC for quite some time now given he won the UFC featherweight title back in 2017, but it was his most recent win against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 which turned ‘Blessed’ into a megastar. Holloway shockingly knocked Gaethje out with just a second to go in the fight to become the BMF champion.

Holloway has always had a large fanbase as he is a great guy and incredibly loved but a big part of his popularity comes down to his social media community as well as his streaming platforms, where over the years he has streamed on platforms such as Twitch and Kick playing video games. Holloway has around 5.5 million followers on all of his social platforms.

Despite being over 12 years into his UFC career, Holloway is now arguably at his very best right now and at his most popular right now as well, and this does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

3 Sean O'Malley

UFC Record: 10-1-1 (NC)

‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley’s rise from ‘Dana White’s Contender Series’ all the way to becoming undisputed UFC bantamweight champion has been something special to watch. Despite his personality constantly splitting opinions in the MMA world, when the time comes for ‘Suga’ to step into the Octagon and fight, the whole world watches and pays attention, as O’Malley is one of the most entertaining fighters in MMA.

O’Malley recently headlined a stacked UFC 299 card which according to UFC president Dana White, was the UFC’s fourth highest-grossing event of all time. For O’Malley to be on the list of fighters who have grossed the highest events and to be accompanied by names such as Conor McGregor, it is a testament to O’Malley’s rise through the sport and he is only just getting started.

A big part of O’Malley’s popularity is his funny and creative social media skits which he consistently does to specifically promote his fights and mock his future opponents. Across his YouTube, X and Instagram, ‘Suga’ has just under six million followers and his social media presence has most definitely helped him throughout his fighting career so far.

2 Conor McGregor

UFC Record: 10-4

People may be shocked to see Conor McGregor at number two on this list of UFC stars, however, with this list being based on right now, with his recent inactivity and results inside the Octagon, it would be difficult to put ‘The Notorious’ in ahead of the man we have ranked at number one. McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest star in MMA history and arguably the biggest star in combat sports history in general.

McGregor revolutionised MMA and is a huge reason as to why the UFC in particular has sky-rocketed into the mainstream ever since the Irishman made his UFC debut back in 2013. McGregor is the UFC’s largest ever pay-per-view draw by some distance, with his events generating 13.3 million pay-per-view buys in total, this is not even taking into account the 5.3 million pay-per-views he sold for his once-in-a-lifetime crossover fight against boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor’s trash talk and unique confidence are what rose him to be a superstar in the UFC, and still, over 11 years down the line from his UFC debut, McGregor remains one of the most relevant people on the planet despite hardly being active inside the Octagon nowadays.

In terms of his social media numbers, McGregor is essentially untouchable across all platforms compared to other MMA fighters, with 47.6 million followers on Instagram, as well as 10.5 million followers on X.

1 Alex Pereira

UFC Record: 8-1

Despite being just 13 fights into his professional MMA career, what Alex Pereira has accomplished in the sport is nothing short of phenomenal, and he already finds himself in the conversation of greatest of all time. Following his sensational KO win over Jiri Prochazka last night at UFC 303, Pereira’s star power no doubt rose again and right now, it is undeniable that ‘Poatan’ is the biggest and most popular star in MMA.

Pereira’s star power despite him not being able to speak English is something truly special as historically, in the UFC specifically, non-English speaking fighters have found it difficult to become stars. Pereira has not found this difficult as he lets his fighting do the talking and that is more than enough. Despite this being the case, Pereira is also known to do some really funny and creative skits on social media with other fighters and creators which have not only grown his connections within the industry but has also added to his already huge popularity.

Pereira is making up for lost time in his MMA career and could be on track to have four fights in 2024 with the current rate he is going at. His willingness to fight was heavily praised by UFC president Dana White this week as the UFC was scrambling for a replacement fight for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler and eventually landed on two of the most game fighters in MMA, Pereira and Prochazka.

Pereira’s story and rise to the top in MMA is one of the best and most interesting in combat sports history, and he is undoubtedly the most popular fighter and biggest star in the UFC right now.