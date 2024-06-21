Highlights Upsets seem to happen at every European Championship to showcase the unpredictability of international football.

England, Belgium, and France have all experienced humbling losses at the Euros.

Greece's shocking 1-0 win over Portugal in Euro 2004 is regarded as the biggest upset in history.

The Euros are widely considered one of the hardest competitions in the world to win. Nations have to be at their very best to even think about walking away with glory, whilst there is always a very possible risk of an upset happening. Any team at the Euros can cause a surprise.

It's happened countless times over the years, most recently with Slovakia's stunning win over Belgium at Euro 2024, and makes even the world's best footballers worry that they might be on the receiving end of a shock. Creating a sense of disappointment, players often feel embarrassed about going back to their home country.

As Euro 2024 continues a trend which seems to happen at least once every tournament, here is a ranking of the 10 biggest upsets in Euros history. From group stage shocks to final chaos, the competition has epitomised what the sport is all about over the years. "David vs Goliath," and David won on these occasions.

Ranking Factors

Difference in quality - The greater the 'gap' between teams, the bigger the shock.

Stage of competition - If a shock took place later in the tournament, it's more surprising.

Nations' expectations - If a country was expected to perform well but shockingly lost to a smaller nation, it has been ranked higher.

Ranking the 10 Biggest Euros Upsets Ranking Fixture Round Year 1. Greece 1-0 Portugal Final 2004 2. England 1-2 Iceland Round of 16 2016 3. Denmark 2-0 Germany Final 1992 4. Wales 3-1 Belgium Quarter-Finals 2016 5. France 3-3 Switzerland (4-5 on pens) Round of 16 2020 6. Slovakia 1-0 Belgium Group Stage 2024 7. England 0-1 Ireland Group Stage 1988 8. Latvia 0-0 Germany Group Stage 2004 9. Sweden 2-1 England Group Stage 1992 10. Czech Republic 2-0 Netherlands Round of 16 2020

Related Ranking the 12 Top Scorers in EUROs History Some of the greatest players in football history have competed at the European Championships. Here is the competition's star-studded top scorers list.

10 Czech Republic 2-0 Netherlands

Round of 16, 2021

Euro 2020 took place a year later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it meant the Czech Republic had to wait a year more to record a historic win. They beat the Netherlands 2-0 at the Puskas Arena in Hungary thanks to second-half goals from Tomas Holes and Patrick Schick. The underdogs only reached the knockout stages by finishing as one of the best third-placed teams, so no one truly thought they would be able to beat Holland. "It couldn't have gone any better. Nobody expected us to make it so far," said Schick post-match, as they proved the doubters wrong.

Match Information Czech Republic goalscorers Holes ('68), Schick ('80) Netherlands goalscorers N/A Stadium Puskas Arena

9 Sweden 2-1 England

Group Stage, 1992

England are regular contributors to this list, yet they have always been on the receiving end of upsets. The Three Lions are always billed as the favourites despite never winning the Euros. At Euro 1992, they struggled, drawing their first two matches before playing Sweden. It looked like they would qualify for the knockouts after an early goal, but they soon collapsed. Strikes from Jan Eriksson and Tomas Brolin eventually secured a shock victory for the Scandinavian nation. "That goal is always shown in Sweden and everywhere I go people ask me about it," said Brolin.

Match Information Sweden goalscorers Eriksson ('51), Brolin ('82) England goalscorers Platt ('4) Stadium Rasunda Stadium

8 Latvia 0-0 Germany

Group Stage, 2004

Whilst every other match on this list saw the underdogs win, Latvia only managed to draw against Germany, but that meant just as much, if not more, to the nation. After losing to the Czech Republic, Latvia were expected to be annihilated by the Germans, but they proved everyone wrong by drawing 0-0. It was their only point in the tournament, yet just one less than Germany, who were also knocked out. Latvia were unsurprisingly dominated with 21 shots directed towards them, compared to their four, but they stood firm throughout in Portugal.

Match Information Latvia goalscorers N/A Germany goalscorers N/A Stadium Estadio do Bessa

7 England 0-1 Ireland

Group Stage, 1988

In 1988, England were on the receiving end of one of the most embarrassing defeats in their history by losing 1-0 to bitter rivals Ireland. It was the Irish's first appearance at a major international tournament, yet it took just six minutes for Ray Houghton to guide a header over Peter Shilton and give the men in green an early lead.

England dominated the match from that point onwards in Germany, yet Ireland stood firm. The Three Lions went on to lose against the Netherlands and the Soviet Union and ended the tournament with zero points. Talk about embarrassment on the European stage.

Match Information England goalscorers N/A Ireland goalscorers Houghton ('6) Stadium MHPArena

6 Slovakia 1-0 Belgium

Group Stage, 2024

Statistically, Slovakia's win against Belgium at Euro 2024 is the biggest upset in the competition's history. Despite the fact that their opponents were 45 places above them in the FIFA World Rankings, the minnows took the lead fairly early in the game when Ivan Schranz found the back of the net in the seventh minute.

Belgium unsurprisingly continued to search for an equaliser, but despite having some of the best players in the world, they couldn't magic up the crucial pass in the final third. It looked like Lukaku had levelled things less than 10 minutes into the second half, but his strike was ruled out for offside. He then had another one disallowed for handball, epitomising a heartbreaking afternoon for his nation.

Match Information Slovakia goalscorers Schranz ('7) Belgium goalscorers N/A Stadium Deutsche Bank Park

5 France 3-3 Switzerland (4-5 on pens)

Round of 16, 2021

France went into Euro 2020 as favourites. After winning the World Cup in 2018, they were expected to claim glory again three years later, but they blew it against Switzerland. In Bucharest, they overturned a 1-0 deficit to lead 3-1 with 15 minutes remaining thanks to goals from Karim Benzema, one of the best strikers in the world, and former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. However, they conceded twice in the final 10 minutes before Kylian Mbappe, one of the best players in the nation's history, missed the final penalty in the shootout. Heartbreak for France, but delight for the underdogs.

Match Information France goalscorers Benzema ('57, '59), Pogba ('75) Switzerland goalscorers Seferovic ('15, '81), Gavranovic ('90) Stadium Arena Nationala

Related Every Golden Boot winner in EUROs History GIVEMESPORT takes a look at every Golden Boot winner in the history of the European Championships.

4 Wales 3-1 Belgium

Quarter-Finals, 2016

2016 was the most memorable summer in Wales' football history — the year they proved everyone wrong. It was their first major tournament since 1958 and with Gareth Bale, one of the best players of all time, leading the line, they had hope. They eventually progressed to the quarter-finals to face Belgium's golden generation. Despite going 1-0 down, they fought back and took the lead through Hal Robson-Kanu's stunning goal. It started with a Cruyff turn and ended with a composed finish past Thibaut Courtois. Bedlam started in the stands as they reached the semi-finals for the first time in their history.

Match Information Wales goalscorers Williams ('31), Robson-Kanu ('55), Vokes ('86) Belgium goalscorers Nainggolan ('13) Stadium Stade Pierre-Mauroy

3 Denmark 2-0 Germany

Final, 1992

Denmark only appeared at Euro 92 because Yugoslavia were expelled from the tournament a few weeks beforehand. It proved to be the greatest blessing in disguise for Denmark. They were tipped to struggle in the competition, yet they proved the doubters wrong time and time again to claim the crown. The Danes finished second in their group thanks to a draw with England and a 2-1 win over the French. They beat the Netherlands on penalties in the semi-finals and then comprehensively outplayed the Germans in the final, beating them 2-0. A final goal from Kim Vilfort sealed a memorable victory.

Match Information Denmark goalscorers Jensen ('18), Vilfort ('78) Germany goalscorers N/A Stadium Ullevi

2 England 1-2 Iceland

Round of 16, 2016

England's darkest hour came in 2016. A moment no one associated with the nation wants to remember — and for very good reason. After scraping through the group stage, England faced Iceland in the Round of 16 and they were expected to cruise past the minnows. When Wayne Rooney gave them the lead, everything seemed to be comfortable, but two quickfire goals from Iceland led to them taking the lead. From that point onwards, they defended valiantly as the Three Lions failed to muster a meaningful chance. Roy Hodgson resigned at full-time, purely out of embarrassment in France.

Match Information England goalscorers Rooney ('4) Iceland goalscorers Sigurosson ('6), Sigborsson ('18) Stadium Allianz Riviera

Related 24 Euro 2024 Players Who Could be on the Move This Summer A host of the continent's biggest names are looking to put themselves in the sights of potential suitors during the tournament in Germany

1 Greece 1-0 Portugal

Final, 2004

Close

Greece's performance at Euro 2004 gives every nation hope — hope that anyone can actually win the Euros. Taking place in Portugal, the hosts, who had a young and eager Cristiano Ronaldo, were expected to win the tournament, particularly after beating England in the knockout stages. However, with the pressure building, it all went wrong in the final. A 57th-minute goal from Werder Bremen forward Angelos Charisteas gave the Greeks the lead and silenced the home crowd, before they held on till full-time despite Portugal's best efforts. Greece achieved what many thought was impossible just a few weeks prior and were crowned champions of Europe in the most dramatic scenes.