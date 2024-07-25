Highlights USA men's Olympic dominance has been challenged by countries like Argentina and the Soviet Union.

Shocks like the USSR beating Team USA in '72 maintain the importance of team play over individual talent in Olympic basketball.

The unexpected fall of Team USA to Puerto Rico in 2004 exemplified how cohesive team play can overshadow star power.

With the 2024 Summer Olympics quickly approaching, it is once again time to consider which countries have a solid chance of beating Team USA to ultimately capture the Gold Medal. Many different teams have been mentioned, including Canada, Serbia, France, Germany and many more. These countries have great squads in their own right, and several will get the chance to make a run at America's stacked roster.

America has captured 16 of the 20 Olympic Gold Medals in men's basketball since its inception, four straight, and seven of the last eight. However, the world has been catching up to the US, at least in terms of their best player's standings within the NBA, as arguably the top four stars in the league now are from other countries.

Whether it is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , Jamal Murray , and Canada, Nikola Jokic and Serbia, Rudy Gobert , Victor Wembanyama and France, or another team, the world is attempting to knock Team USA off their pedestal starting next week.

On that note, here are the five biggest upsets in Olympic basketball history.

5 USA vs. The Soviet Union – 1988

USSR once again got the best of Team USA, 16 years later after 1972

In the final Olympics in which NBA players weren't allowed to suit up for Team USA before the rule was changed in 1992, the United States were determined to prove that they still belonged at the top of the international heap.

Coached by Georgetown legend John Thompson and led by David Robinson, Danny Manning, and Hersey Hawkins, Team USA dominated their way to the semifinal games by winning their group contests by an average of 37 points.

In no way was this a weak American team, but with Hawkins out for the semifinal matchup with the Soviet Union, 16 years after the controversial Gold Medal game, the USSR was able to triumph, 82-76. The Soviet Union went onto defeat Yugoslavia to win their second-ever Gold Medal and get revenge on Yugoslavia for their 1980 loss.

This USSR squad featured the iconic Arvydas Sabonis, who revolutionized basketball with his creative playstyle at 7-foot-3. He, alongside several other Soviet studs, took down America on their way to the Gold.

USSR Stats vs. USA Player Points Assists Rebounds FG Kurtinaitis 28 0 5 8-16 Marciulionis 19 3 4 5-11 Sabonis 13 2 13 6-12 Volkov 12 5 6 4-6

Much like 2004, this loss enraged many Americans and caused the formation of an unstoppable "Dream Team" in 1992, once the IOC allowed NBA players to compete for Team USA. This loss, as well as the crazy 1972 game, were extremely influential in setting up the future of international basketball.

4 Soviet Union vs. Yugoslavia – 1980

Yugoslavia upset the USSR on their home soil

With the Soviet Union hosting the Olympic Games in 1980, the United States stayed at home to boycott because of external circumstances. It appeared that the USSR would capture another Gold Medal with their chief rivals not around, but they still had to play the games out in front of their home fans.

Yugoslavia came to Moscow with the intention of upsetting the Soviets on their home soil, and they did just that in the semifinal matchup between the two countries. After going on to defeat Italy in the Final, Yugoslavia captured their first and only Gold Medal.

Teams Other Than the USA To Win Gold Team Year Finals Opponent Soviet Union 1972 USA Yugoslavia 1980 Italy Soviet Union 1988 Yugoslavia Argentina 2004 Italy

The Soviet Union would get their revenge eight years later in the 1988 Final, but it still remains a stunning moment in international hoops history, especially considering the hostile environment Yugoslavia walked into.

3 United States vs Argentina – 2004

Argentina's legendary run continued with a convincing win over Team USA

The only country besides America to win a Gold Medal since 1992 is the 2004 Argentinian team, who had a magical run that didn't always look promising. Losers of two group stage games, Argentina struggled through a 3-2 start, barely qualifying for the elimination round. Fans of this team will always remember Manu Ginobili 's ridiculous buzzer-beating shot to lift them past Serbia, without which, Argentina may have never made it to this point.

In the semifinal round of the knockout stage, Ginobili, Luis Scola, and the Argentinian team matched up with Team USA in a highly-anticipated battle, where the US were prohibitive favorites despite a shaky group record themselves. Still, most people assumed they'd be able to beat Argentina simply off of their huge talent advantage, but they were shockingly mistaken.

Powered by a total team effort in which five Argentinians scored in double figures and showcased the purest form of cohesive basketball, Ginobili and company controlled the entire second half, pulling away in the third quarter and staving off a late USA rally to comfortably advance to the Final, 89-81.

Ginobili cemented his international legend by dropping 29 points on an absurd 13 shots, proving that he was just as great as any of the American superstars (which he would show in the NBA, winning four titles with the San Antonio Spurs).

Manu Ginobili's All-Time Great Performance Points Assists FG 3P FT 29 3 9-13 4-6 7-8

This loss officially ended the United States' streak of three consecutive Gold Medals, and caused a recommittment to American basketball within the country, which ultimately culminated in the formation of the iconic "Redeem Team" four years later. The 2004 Argentina squad remains one of the most important international squads of all time, changing many things on the world basketball stage.

2 USA vs. The Soviet Union – 1972

This upset featured one of the most controversial sports moments of all-time

Entering 1972, the United States men's basketball team had captured the first seven Gold Medals at the Olympics, and every country was desperate to knock them off their throne. The Soviet Union got their chance to pull off the upset in the 1972 Gold Medal Final, in a game mired in controversy even before its confusing ending due to the political ramifications amidst the Cold War.

Not only was the United States trying to keep their streak of seven Gold Medals alive, but they had won their first 63 games in Olympic play since it began, making the stakes of this Final just that much higher. Led by Doug Collins, Tom Henderson, and Jim Brewer at a time when professional players couldn't represent their countries at the Olympics, Team USA entered the contentious matchup against the USSR as heavy favorites.

The game proved to be much different, as it came down to the wire, ending with one of the weirdest sequences ever. After Collins nailed two free throws to give America a 50-49 lead, the Soviet Union team failed to score on their last possession, but were given a timeout to redo the play. Then, after falling short again, R. William Jones incorrectly ruled that they had an extra three seconds to play with because of a clock mistake.

Sasha Belov grabbed a full-court pass and laid it in at the buzzer, snapping Team USA's 63-game winning streak and capturing the Gold Medal in one of the biggest upsets ever. America disputed the result and refused their Silver Medals, but it would go down as a Soviet victory and one of the most influential games in world history.

1 USA Vs. Puerto Rico – 2004

America's fall was confirmed by a surprising domination by Puerto Rico

Team USA entered the 2004 Summer Olympics looking to re-establish their basketball dominance on the world stage after failing to capture a medal at the 2002 FIBA tournament, notably dropping games to Argentina and Yugoslavia. Their loss to Yugoslavia was jarring, as Vlade Divac and Peja Stojakovic proved that the NBA had stars from all around the world, and would continue to challenge Team USA in the coming years.

Although America had all the motivation they needed to return with a vengeance, they brought back a pretty poor roster by their standards, containing several players whose professional careers were in their respective infancy, such as Carmelo Anthony , LeBron James , and Dwyane Wade . These future superstars would become Olympic legends down the road, but weren't ready to contribute on the world stage.

Furthermore, the rest of the squad was weaker than normal, as many of the best NBA players declined to participate this time around. Nonetheless, it was an extremely talented roster who had no business accomplishing anything but the Gold Medal, but three teams were able to slay the dragon in their Olympic run.

The first of these losses came in their opening group match, when Puerto Rico played an incredible game and dominated the US on their way to a 19-point drubbing. Led by successful NBA player Carlos Arroyo, alongside Eddie Casiano and Larry Ayuso, who combined for 57 points, Puerto Rico took command of the game and exposed Team USA's weaknesses.

Comparing Big Threes (PR vs. USA) Players Points Assists FG 3P Arroyo, Casiano, Ayuso 57 9 17-31 7-15 Duncan, Iverson, Odom 43 7 15-32 2-11

This game was yet another example of the concept that team basketball can overcome talent deficiencies when the "better" roster doesn't play well together, and flashed warning signs for the eventual demise of the 2004 USA team. It was shocking to see such a lopsided loss for America to start their run, but not surprising that an underrated group of Puerto Rican players could take down a group that lacked cohesion from the beginning.

It would only get worse for the United States.