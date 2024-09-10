Key Takeaways The Cleveland Browns have to regret signing Deshaun Watson to a $230M deal.

The New York Giants are in trouble with disappointing QB Daniel Jones.

Panthers' Bryce Young's struggles could lead to the worst record and needing a new QB in 2025.

Kirk Cousins looked impaired by his Achilles in a disappointing loss to the Steelers.

It is always easy to overreact after the opening slate of games in the NFL .

Knee-jerk reactions are common, as week 1 is always the most anticipated time of the year for fans who follow the league. That being said, there are a few situations in the league that are valid reasons to have major concerns.

There were multiple telling signs for teams that could be in for a long season with no alternative or answer in sight. Some aren't as daunting as others, but these four situations are something to keep an eye on moving forward throughout the season.

Which teams are in trouble if narratives and performances do not improve quickly?

1 Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns

Watson is broken, and the Browns are stuck with him.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Trading for and signing Deshaun Watson to a fully-guaranteed, five-year $230 million deal has proven to be a disastrous decision by the Cleveland Browns .

It is the worst move in league history, and because the deal is fully guaranteed, there are no avenues for the Browns to escape this contract. They are stuck with Watson.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since being acquired from the Houston Texans, Watson has played in only 13 games, completing 59 percent of his passes for 2,386 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

If Cleveland could get out of this contract, you would think that they would move on by this point. However, that is not the case and the Browns are trapped.

To make matters worse, Cleveland restructured the 28-year-old quarterback's contract, converting $44.79 million of Watson's salary into a signing bonus, adding another void year in 2028 and lowering his 2024 cap hit to $18.9 million.

In doing so, Watson's 2025 and 2026 cap hits rose to $72.9 million, making it even more difficult to comprehend how the Browns build a competitive roster moving forward.

The Browns have committed literally everything to winning this season, and it feels like no matter what they do at this point, it will not work with Watson.

Because Watson's salary is fully guaranteed, even if it is the right move to bench him and go with another option, it would be wasting $70 million on the sideline. No matter what path Cleveland chooses, there will be no right answer as long as Watson continues to play how he has during his tumultuous tenure.

Verdict: This is full on panic alert, and it may be too early now, but if Watson's struggles continue, Jameis Winston could take over as the starter at some point this season.

2 Daniel Jones is not the answer in New York

The Giants are in trouble with Jones under center.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Another quarterback who was given a huge contract based on a "breakout" season where he passed for less than 3,300 yards and 15 touchdowns was Daniel Jones .

It was one of the most head-scratching decisions made by the New York Giants ' front office, and it cost them retaining Saquon Barkley in the process.

Since signing the contract, the 27-year-old quarterback has thrown more pick-six interceptions (3) than touchdowns (2).

Now, the lone bright spot of the four-year, $160 million contract that the Giants coughed up to Jones is the fact that they can get out of the contract following this season.

If New York elects to cut Jones with a pre-June 1 designation next offseason - which they will - the Giants will save $19 million towards the 2025 cap, while eating $22 million in dead cap.

The former sixth-overall pick was once again abysmal on Sunday, completing 22 of 42 passes for 186 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions, including a pick-six on a screen pass.

Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen did not draft Jones, but tying themselves to him may cost them their jobs following this season.

It would be ideal if the general manager and head coach received a clean slate in 2025 with their guy at quarterback, but they may not be afforded that opportunity.

Verdict: This is another situation where 2024 could be a lost season. The Giants could end up with a top-three pick in the 2025 draft where they will draft Jones' inevitable replacement.

3 Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers

Carolina traded a haul to the Bears for the first-overall pick in 2023 to select Young.

Credit: © Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

With the arrival of Dan Canales and an improved receiving corps, there was a little bit of optimism surrounding Bryce Young 's outlook in 2024.

However, against the New Orleans Saints , it looked much of the same as last year when Young looked absolutely out of his depth.

Young is simply too small and limited to orchestrate against elite talent at the NFL level. He may be a high-level processor, but at this point, it may just not work out solely because of his size. There were times on Sunday that the former Alabama quarterback looked completely inept. He has talent, but at the same time, his physical limitations may be too difficult to overcome at this level of competition. If the Panthers find themselves at the top of the draft order again, with an impulsive owner, it could be a swift tenure for Young in Carolina.

The Alabama product went 13-30 for 161 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions to kick off his sophomore season.

It's one week in a new system, but it is the worst possible start for a quarterback who needs to prove that he can succeed despite being the smallest quarterback in the league with average arm talent and not being overly athletic.

What makes this situation sting a bit more is the fact that the Carolina Panthers gave up multiple first-round picks, multiple second-round picks, and D.J. Moore for an undersized, mediocre quarterback.

There is still plenty of time to recover, obviously, but the 23-year-old quarterback needs to improve his performance as soon as possible, or his time as a starter in the NFL could be ticking.

Verdict: It is in the cards that Carolina finish with the worst record and draft Young's replacement in 2025.

4 Are the Atlanta Falcons in trouble?

After losing in week 1 with two high-profile games on the horizon, the Falcons could be in trouble.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Going up against the Pittsburgh Steelers with uncertainty at quarterback with Russell Wilson picking up an injury late in the week, throwing Justin Fields into the starting lineup should have been a good proposition for the Atlanta Falcons .

In addition, Pittsburgh was only able to muster six field goals and zero touchdowns, which should have been enough to overcome.

However, Kirk Cousins and the Falcons' offense scored only 10 points in pathetic fashion, failing to take advantage of a favorable matchup at home.

The 36-year-old quarterback is coming off a torn achilles, and he did not look healthy at all, as he was clearly impaired in his pocket movement.

Cousins operates very well under center in the play-action game, but it is apparent the Falcons' coaching staff does not trust his mobility at this point.

The Falcons are slated to go up against the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in prime-time games, which is when we see Cousins struggle the most.

(I) hate to use the term "must win" this early in the season, but if Atlanta wants to be serious contenders, beating the Eagles may be necessary before taking on the Chiefs in week 3.

Verdict: Panic may be strong at this point, but with a loss in week 2, the Falcons could be in a world of trouble.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.