Highlights The Green Bay Packers were nearly permanently booted from the NFL in the 1920s.

The New England Patriots' dynasty was aided by the now infamous Tuck Rule.

John Elway playing for the Colts could have easily cost the franchise a shot at Peyton Manning.

In the words of the late Steve Jobs, “You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backward.”

The NFL is a league of moments and instances that add up to over more than 100 years of history. Many of these moments in real time felt like minor occurrences. However, over the course of years or decades, these moments reveal themselves to be crucial parts of NFL history, helping shape the league into what it is today.

With the benefit of hindsight, fans have a greater understanding of the significance of these events and how different things might be today without them.

Here's a look at five significant "what if" moments that could have changed the league forever had they gone another way.

Related The 10 Biggest NFL 'What-If' Players of All Time The "what if" question haunts these NFL players who didn't reach their full potential due to injuries or other unfortunate situations.

1 What If the Green Bay Packers Were Kicked Out of the NFL?

The Packers could have been banned from the league for good

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers are one of the most historic and iconic NFL franchises, but there was a point in time when the organization’s future looked bleak, even nonexistent.

In 1922, Green Bay was temporarily removed from the league after the organization had been caught using multiple college players in its games, which was strictly prohibited.

The NFL readmitted the Packers six months later, making for rather light sanctions. This, however, didn’t have to be the case. The league was still in its infancy, and having a team break rules tarnished its reputation. Had the NFL and its owners been more spiteful toward the Packers, they easily could’ve blocked them from rejoining the league.

Instead, the members of the league, including George Halas and the Chicago Bears, voted for their reinstatement. In theory, the league could’ve replaced the Packers with another organization, but there is no saying whether that team could’ve filled Green Bay’s shoes.

Without the Packers, there would’ve been a different inaugural Super Bowl champion, the Lombardi Trophy would have a different name, and legendary Green Bay quarterbacks Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers would have played for different teams.

Of course, it can be argued that each and every one of the league’s 32 teams is essential to explaining the history of the game. But few hold the historical significance the Packers do, which makes the league’s decision to allow them back into the NFL one of the most important and influential ever.

2 What If the Tuck Rule Didn't Exist?

A little-known rule was the catalyst for a dynasty

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The rise of Tom Brady was aided by several highly improbable events. For one, had Drew Bledsoe never gotten injured early in the 2001 season, it’s unlikely Brady would’ve gotten a chance as a starter with the New England Patriots.

However, Bledsoe was an established enough starter that it took a Super Bowl run to supplant him. While TB12 and the Pats won Super Bowl 36, it didn’t come without controversy.

New England was in a 13-10 hole to the Oakland Raiders in the final minutes of the Divisional Round when Brady appeared to lose a fumble. Moments after Brady took the snap, legendary cornerback Charles Woodson knocked the ball out of his former college teammate’s hands, and linebacker Greg Biekert fell on it, appearing to ice the game for Oakland.

After a lengthy discussion, the officials determined Brady didn’t fumble due to an esoteric rule known colloquially as “The Tuck Rule.” The 2001 NFL rulebook stated that any intentional movement of the arm starts the passing motion, even if the player loses possession of the ball in the process. According to this rule, losing the football while in the process of tucking the ball into the body is an incompletion, not a fumble.

New England retained possession and went on to kick a game-tying field goal at the end of regulation before winning in overtime. Although the officials correctly interpreted the rule, many questioned whether the rule itself was a good one.

Had it not been for the Tuck Rule, the Patriots' dynasty may have never happened, or it would have looked much different.

Without these early-career reps, Brady wouldn’t have developed into the MVP-caliber player he was later in his career. Years later, it’s easy to see the chain reaction that was set off by this single rule. Without it, the NFL as we know it today wouldn’t exist.

3 What If John Elway Played For the Baltimore Colts?

Elway's decision not to play for the Colts impacted another Hall of Famer's career

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

John Elway famously refused to play for the then-Baltimore Colts, who were set to take him with the No. 1 overall pick in the QB-heavy 1983 NFL Draft, and was set to begin a professional baseball career before he was traded to the Denver Broncos.

With Denver, Elway enjoyed great success and capped off his Hall of Fame career, which included nine Pro Bowls and an NFL MVP award, with two Super Bowl wins in the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

The Colts, however, continued to sputter and, without a franchise quarterback, were unable to win consistently throughout the 1980s and into the '90s. This eventually led to them having the first pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, where Indianapolis selected Peyton Manning.

But had Elway stayed with the Colts for the entirety of his career as he did with Denver, they almost certainly wouldn’t have been bad enough to obtain the rights to pick Manning, who won four MVPs with Indianapolis and led the franchise to two Super Bowl appearances and one championship.

In short, the butterfly effect of Elway’s refusal to play for the Colts goes generations deep and potentially altered the careers of multiple Hall of Fame quarterbacks and their respective organizations.

4 What If the Buffalo Bills Didn’t Let the Kansas City Chiefs Trade Up for Patrick Mahomes?

Buffalo's decision to capitulate the 10th pick would haunt them years later

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody entered the 2017 NFL Draft expecting the Kansas City Chiefs to take a quarterback. At least not in Round 1. Alex Smith was a quality starter and seemed to fit well with what Andy Reid wanted from his signal-caller. But in the weeks leading up to the draft, Kansas City had become enamored with Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes was an immensely gifted prospect who was a little rough around the edges, which led to him being available at No. 10 overall. The Chiefs traded up, taking the Buffalo Bills' selection to pick Mahomes, and the rest is history.

In his six years as a starter, Mahomes has made four Super Bowls, winning three of them, and is already one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

One of the popular hypotheticals is the Bears taking Mahomes instead of Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 overall, but the truth is the league was never high enough on Mahomes as a prospect for him to go so early. A more realistic scenario is if the Bills weren’t enticed enough by the Chiefs' offer or Kansas City was outbid by another team.

Without Mahomes, it’s obvious the Chiefs wouldn’t be the dynasty they are today, but without Kansas City’s coaching and player development, there is an equally large question regarding Mahomes’ career. A more rigid coach may have been less accepting of his unconventional playing style, and without adequate weapons, Mahomes may not have reached his final form.

The marriage between Kansas City and Mahomes has been a stable, mutually beneficial one, but if the teams had played their hands differently on draft night, this partnership might never have happened.

5 What If the Cleveland Browns Never Fired Bill Belichick?

The Browns let go of one of the greatest coaches ever

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Before he became the leader of the league’s most feared and dominant franchise, longtime assistant Bill Belichick was a first-time head coach looking to make it big with the Cleveland Browns.

In Cleveland, fans were exposed to many of the same mannerisms and philosophies that Belichick became famous for, but there was one conspicuous absence: the winning. The Browns had just one winning season under Belichick from 1991 to 1995, and he was fired with a career record of 36-44.

Belichick’s firing made sense at the time, as he hadn’t been overly successful and was coming off the worst season of his tenure, going 5-11 in '95. But knowing everything we do now, it’s fair to wonder if Belichick just needed a little bit more time. The Browns never had the most talented teams, and it wasn’t until 26 years after Belichick was fired that Cleveland won another playoff game.

Belichick, on the other hand, spent four seasons as an assistant before taking the New England job, won a Super Bowl in his second season, and went on to win five more.

Would Belichick have been able to turn the Browns into a Super Bowl team? Was he not ready to be a head coach while he was in Cleveland, or did he just need more time? These questions will never be fully answered, but given the diverging paths of Belichick and the Browns after their split, the “what ifs” loom large.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.