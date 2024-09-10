Key Takeaways Wind-up merchants are synonymous in all of the major sports.

Tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios and football greats Jamie Vardy & Jose Mourinho feature.

Basketball icons Dennis Rodman and Larry Bird also included following career antics.

There are so many fine margins in top level sport and the ability to gain an edge on an opponent can be the difference between winning and losing. Being able to wind up and get under the skin of an opponent is a skill in itself, and certain people are simply masters at it.

Whether it be through jokes, sly digs, or actions, some of the best ever athletes have a way of irritating their competition, and throwing them off their game. For some of these players, being disliked gives them extra motivation to perform, and for others, they simply enjoy winding people up. From the likes of Nick Kyrgios in tennis to Jamie Vardy in football, here are the biggest wind-up merchants in sporting history.

11 Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy's footballing journey has been incredible. From non-league to the Premier League title in five years, his rise up the league was admirable, and one of football's great fairy tales. Not only will Vardy be remembered for his accolades and goalscoring prowess, but also his love for tormenting opponents and supporters alike. Against Crystal Palace in 2019, Vardy celebrated his goal by pretending to fly like an eagle (the Crystal Palace mascot), much to the disliking of the home crowd, and on many an occasion against rival clubs, he has run to the opposition supporters and cupped his ears to the crowd, inciting a barrage of abuse.

Jamie Vardy will be remembered as a Premier League icon, who simply loved to irritate other teams' fans, and luckily for him, he had the goalscoring ability to back it up.

Jamie Vardy's Career Statistics Appearances 507 Goals 225 Assists 83

10 Novak Djokovic

Sport: Tennis

Novak Djokovic is one of, if not the greatest tennis players of all time. However, he has always been a bit unpopular with crowds. Off-court actions, such as a refusal to get vaccinated during the COVID-19 pandemic, were received badly, and ever since, he has been a bit of a pantomime villain within the sport. The Serbian now plays into that, often criticising crowds, and cupping his ears to booing, because he simply plays even better when he is disliked.

In his younger years, Djokovic really wanted to be loved, but as he has got older, he now embraces the negative reception, and is happy for the crowd to want him to lose. He continues to wind crowds up, and the hatred fuels him on, as he keeps on winning titles.

Novak Djokovic's Career Grand Slams Wimbledon 7 Australian Open 10 French Open 3 US Open 4

9 Fernando Alonso

Sport: Formula One

Fernando Alonso is one of Formula One's greatest drivers. With two world titles to his name (2005 and 2006), he has a racing CV to rival many others.

However, Alonso is often regarded negatively within the sport, with many describing him as 'cocky'. He has also had multiple falling outs with others, most notably his former teammate at McLaren, Lewis Hamilton. In 2007, he was noted as saying that MotoGP star, Valentino Rossi, would maybe "finish fifth or fourth" should he take up Formula One, but Alonso himself would "do the same on the bikes if I was given time to practice", which many deemed as arrogant, and completely incorrect.

Alonso's self-belief has led to him getting on the wrong side of others, but it is also one of his own greatest strengths, and why he is seen as one of the best drivers to ever do it.

Fernando Alonso's Career Statistics World Championships 2 Race Wins 32 Podiums 106

8 Dennis Rodman

Sport: Basketball

Dennis Rodman is one of Basketball's greatest villains. Often celebrating before his teammates' shots have gone in, showing a level of arrogance, to irritate opponents, Rodman was a nuisance to play against. He was best known for his physical tussles, where he would push opponents to the limit in a bid to get them ejected.

Rodman would anger opponents, and force them to retaliate, before throwing himself on the floor, to grab the referee's attention. Opponents hated playing against him, and his antics, although frustrating, were a skill in themselves. He was trying to gain an edge, and by winding-up opponents, he was able to help his team gain a psychological edge.

Dennis Rodman's Career Statistics NBA Champion 5 NBA All-Star 2

7 Shane Warne

Sport: Cricket

Sledging is one of the biggest parts of cricket. It usually involves opponents getting in the ear of the batsman, or bowler, in an attempt to throw them off their game, and the late, great Shane Warne was one of the best at it.

Australian legend Warne was never shy of a joke, or a sly comment to annoy an opponent, and his sledging of Michael Slater with Darren Berry was legendary. When Slater went up to bat, Warne and Berry constantly said "Tick, Tock" in reference to his short temper. Their clever tactic worked, as Slater grew impatient and holed out to deep midwicket, and as he was walking off, Warne and Berry said in unison "Kaboom!", comparing his temper to a time-bomb.

Shane Warne's Career Test Statistics Matches 145 Wickets 708 Runs 3,145

6 Larry Bird

Sport: Basketball

Larry Bird was an incredible basketball player, but arguably an even better trash-talker. Throughout his career there are many stories of opponents and coaches he has wound up, due to his arrogance, and his lack of care for others. As much as he may have appeared overconfident, he was generally able to back it up. One of the best examples of Bird's trash-talking was against Dennis Rodman, which shows how good Bird was, as he was able to get under his skin.

In a game against the Detroit Pistons for the Boston Celtics, Bird scored four consecutive baskets against Rodman, who was guarding him, which led Bird to shout at the Pistons coach, Chucky Daly, "Who’s guarding me, Chuck? Is anyone guarding me? You better get someone on me or I’m gonna go for 60!"

Larry Bird's Career Statistics NBA Champion 3 NBA All-Star 12

5 Lennox Lewis

Sport: Boxing

Lennox Lewis is one of Britain's best ever fighters, and his trash-talking antics are often regarded as some of the best there has been. In boxing, being able to get into the head of your opponent can make so much difference, and every psychological advantage a fighter gains could lead them to victory.

In 2002, Lewis was preparing to fight the great Mike Tyson, and the war of words was immense. Tyson told Lewis he wanted to "eat his heart, and eat his children". However, it was Lewis who won the verbal battle, saying

"I am definitely not scared of Mike Tyson. I am at the top of the food chain, and he is looking to knock me off. Mike's an arrogant imbecile. He sounds like a cartoon character."

From that moment onwards, Lewis was in the driving seat, and that was evident on fight night, where he came away victorious.

Lennox Lewis' Career Record Wins 41 Draws 1 Losses 2

4 Nick Kyrgios

Sport: Tennis

Nick Kyrgios is a tennis maverick. He is a very Marmite character, where fans either love him or hate him, due to his on-court antics and off-court words. Never shy of delivering an under-arm serve, Kyrgios doesn't mind going against the grain and being a bit different when playing, even if it may make him unpopular. He has had many spats with crowds, singling people out for talking during points and asking for them to be removed.

The outspoken Australian has also made digs towards opponents, even going as far as to make reference to their past relationships. His actions are often unpopular, but he is always entertaining, so he may get under the skin of many, but he is always someone to watch.

Nick Kyrgios Career Stats ATP Singles Titles 7 Highest Ranking 13th

3 Tyson Fury

Sport: Boxing

Tyson Fury is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. His record of 34-1-1 is remarkable, and he will always be remembered for his incredible talent. Yet it is not just his boxing ability that will make him go down in history. Fury is an elite trash-talker, and will always find a way to get under an opponent's skin.

Whether that be in a press-conference, on social media or even during a fight, Fury is always looking for a way to gain an edge, and help him to win fights. He often likes to showboat and dance around the ring, mocking his opponent, or just simply tell them they are no good at boxing. Fury will always be remembered for his ability, but his ability to wind-up his opponents is legendary, and one of his greatest assets.

Tyson Fury's Career Record Wins 34 Draws 1 Losses 1

2 Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is a managerial superstar. He has won it all, and achieved some of the sport's most incredible feats, all whilst being an incredible wind-up merchant. He has fallen out with many a manager, crowd and player, for many reasons, but his commitment to winding people up is incredible.

From cupping his ears to other teams, reminding them how many trophies he has won, or even having physical tussles on the sideline, he is always up to something. His long-standing disputes with Arsene Wenger are iconic, and their evident dislike of one another was a remarkable storyline during their time in the Premier League. Football will always appreciate Jose Mourinho, and his love of winding everybody up.

Selected Jose Mourinho Career Titles Champions League 2 Europa League 1 English Champion 3 Italian Champion 2 Spanish Champion 1

1 Conor McGregor

Sport: MMA

When it comes to being a wind-up merchant and trash-talking, nobody comes close to the great Conor McGregor. The Irishman was a joy to watch, and was able to bring so many eyes to the sport. At the top of his game, McGregor was a sharp-witted wordsmith, who knew his ability to trash-talk was pivotal in selling fights, which he leaned into.

From mocking opponents' background, intelligence and family matters, McGregor would go to any length to intimidate and annoy opponents, and it worked. One of the greatest fighters to ever compete, alongside being an incredible entertainer and wind-up merchant, Conor McGregor will always be a sporting icon.

Conor McGregor's Career Record Wins 22 Draws 0 Losses 6

All statistics are correct as of 09.09.24.