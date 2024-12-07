Key Takeaways Seven different teams have won the Premier League in a history that now spans longer than 30 years.

Of those champions, several of them have won the league by a large margin of points.

Only two teams that are entrants on this list competed in the 1990s.

The Premier League now has over three decades of storied history to its name and has established itself as the pinnacle of domestic football in not only Europe, but the world as a whole. In that time, there have been seven different teams that have lifted the trophy as champions, though no team is overly close to the staggering 13 Premier League's won by Manchester United.

While many of those champions have been battled to the end by other contenders, winning the league by a slim margin in the closing stages of a campaign, there too have been sides that have dominated the division and won their trophy by a devastating margin, announcing to the wider league that they were the best side within their ranks. Arne Slot's Liverpool have been on a tear in the 2024/2025 Premier League season, already finding themselves with a comfortable lead at the top of the table ahead of the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

With all of this being said, it bears asking; just which nine title-winning teams have achieved that title-winning feat with the biggest winning point margins in history?

Ranking Factors

This list has followed the order of biggest point margins in Premier League history, rather than being based on any sort of opinion or idea. If, however, a champion of the past has finished with the same points difference as another league winner, then their rank in the list has been decided by goal difference. If two teams shared the same GD, then they were ranked according to how many wins they accrued in that season.

Biggest Winning Point Margins in Premier League History Rank Team Points Between Them and Second Place Season 1. Manchester City 19 2017/18 2. Liverpool 18 2019/20 3. Manchester United 18 1999/00 4. Chelsea 12 2004/05 5. Manchester City 12 2020/21 6. Arsenal 11 2003/04 7. Manchester United 11 2012/13 8. Manchester United 10 2000/01 9. Manchester United 10 1992/93

9 Manchester United

1992/93 - 10 point difference

In hindsight, it is fitting that the team and manager to win the first-ever Premier League were the ones that would go on to win the most. Sir Alex Ferguson won the maiden season of the newly-formatted English top flight, in turn ending a drought of over 25 years in which Manchester United did not win the league title.

With the likes of Mark Hughes, Steve Bruce, Brian McClair and a young Ryan Giggs within their side, it was the arrival of Eric Cantona that truly transformed them into title contenders. Cantona, who joined the club from Leeds United who he’d only moved to within the same year, played 22 games for the team that season, notching nine goals and 11 assists on the way to winning the league.

The campaign was a sign of things to come for Manchester United under Ferguson. At the term’s end, Man United finalised a deal to sign a certain Roy Keane from Nottingham Forest, who would go onto be a crucial cog for the Red Devils for years.

8 Manchester United

2000/01 - 10 point difference

By the turn of the millennium, Manchester United had established themselves as the dominant force in the Premier League, despite competition from the likes of Arsenal who themselves had been revolutionised by Arsene Wenger. Entering the campaign, the Red Devils were looking to win their third-successive league title.

Fabien Barthez arrived at the club in 2000, though before the season had started. The club made no new additions throughout the campaign as it was being played, even with several outgoings. Even still, Ferguson and his team had enough quality to march on to the trophy.

Winning 24 of their 38 league games, the Red Devils finished 10 points ahead of Arsenal in second place as Ferguson became the first manager to win three-straight titles in the English top flight with the same club. Veteran Teddy Sheringham finished as the team’s top scorer in what was his final year at Old Trafford.

7 Manchester United

2012/13 - 11 point difference

Two decades on from the first Premier League season, the 2012/13 campaign marked Sir Alex Ferguson’s last in charge of Manchester United. The legendary manager retired at the term’s conclusion and though the Red Devils have never recaptured the dominance they had under the Scot, they marked his send-off in the perfect way.

With former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie leading the line for the team, Man United fired their way to the title by April, the first team to have won the league by then in almost a decade. The Dutch international played in every league game, scoring 26 goals and adding nine assists to that total.

Man United finished the season with 28 wins in the Premier League and just five losses, garnering a staggering +43 goal difference on their way to doing so.

6 Arsenal

2003/04 - 11 point difference

By 2003, Arsene Wenger had been in charge of Arsenal for seven seasons, having completely turned the club around with his philosophies as a manager. He had guided the club to two Premier League titles and three FA Cups by that year too, but was about to experience his greatest season in charge of the club.

Having built up a team over the years, the Arsenal squad for the 2003/04 campaign had the likes of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires, Patrick Vieira, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell and several more. Having placed second in the league the previous season, the Gunners were looking to mount another title charge.

In doing so, they went on to complete the entire, 38-game Premier League season unbeaten, drawing 12 and winning 26 of their matches as they bulldozed their way to the trophy. Though they were less successful in other competitions, Arsenal’s undefeated title win ranks as one of the best in Premier League history as they became the first team to achieve such a feat since Preston North End in the 19th century.

5 Manchester City

2020/21 - 12 point difference

By 2020, Manchester City were well within the midst of Pep Guardiola’s revolution at the club. The Catalan coach, formerly of Barcelona and Bayern Munich, was appointed as Man City boss in 2016 and has taken City from being occasional winners to consistent ones, establishing a dominance over the English game.

Despite all of this, City struggled in comparison to their standards in the opening third or so of the 2020/21 campaign, being positioned in the bottom half of the table at one stage. This was the case even though City had signed both Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake to bolster his defence.

Eventually, things started to click for Manchester City. In fact, they started to click so well that the club embarked on a 15-game winning streak in the middle of the term that ended in March. By the season’s conclusion, Guardiola had become just the fourth manager to ever win three Premier League titles.

4 Chelsea

2004/05 - 12 point difference

Many Chelsea fans were excited ahead of the 2004/05 season. They had finished as runners-up the season prior but had sacked Claudio Ranieri despite that. In his place, they had appointed Jose Mourinho who, with Porto, had won the Champions League and attracted the attention of the Blues as a result.

Mourinho hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge, with new signings Didier Drogba and Ricardo Carvalho integrating well with players already at the club, like Frank Lampard and John Terry. Though, outside of the league, Chelsea did not reach the Champions League final or FA Cup final, they did win the League Cup.

More impressive, though, was their Premier League win, the first in their history and the first league title in five decades. Chelsea built themselves on their defending and in the whole, 38-game season, somehow conceded just 15 goals, a record that stands to this day.

3 Manchester United

1999/00 - 18 point difference

Close

Though a select few sides have either matched or surpassed Manchester United’s 18-point winning margin by 2024, it was a record that stood for some time. The 1999/2000 campaign was a brilliant one for Manchester United in the Premier League, fresh off the back of their historic, treble-winning term.

With Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole continuing their fearsome strike partnership up top, the Red Devils scored 97 goals across the season in what was their sixth Premier League triumph in just eight years. They lost just three matches and went unbeaten from mid-February until the end of the campaign.

Despite not being as successful in Europe or in the domestic cups as they had been in previous years, it was only Arsenal that could come even remotely close to touching Man United in the league. Even then, however, they were a staggering 18 points behind the Old Trafford side.

2 Liverpool

2019/20 - 18 point difference