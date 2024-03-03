Highlights El Clasico is the name given to Real Madrid's clashes with Barcelona.

The two juggernauts of Spanish football have been involved in some high-profile and entertaining matches throughout history.

GIVEMESPORT now looks at the biggest wins in El Clasico history.

El Clasico, which translates to "The Classic", is one of the biggest games in world football, and arguably one of the greatest derby matches in the sport. The first meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid was in 1902, with the Catalan side ending the game 3–1 winners. From the era of the Galaticos to Pep Guardiola's tiki-taka, and from Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo, it is a long-standing rivalry between two of the most decorated sides in football. Over the years, there have been a number of entertaining and high-scoring games, and now, GIVEMESPORT ranks eight of the most dominant victories by either side in the fixture.

Top 8 Most Dominant El Clasico matches # Score Year 1. Real Madrid 11-1 Barcelona 1942/43 2. Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid 2010/11 3. Real Madrid 5-0 Barcelona 1994/95 4. Real Madrid 0-5 Barcelona 1973/74 5. Real Madrid 5-0 Barcelona 1953/54 6. Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona 2008/09 7. Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid 2018/19 8 Barcelona 5-1 Barcelona 1953/54

8 Barcelona 5 Real Madrid 1

1953/54

Despite Real Madrid taking an early lead through Alfredo Di Stefano, Barcelona fought back eight minutes later to draw level through Justo Tejada. When the home side took the lead five minutes into the second half through Cesar, they didn't look back and added two late goals to win the game 5-1.

This was Barcelona's revenge for the reverse fixture, where Real Madrid ran out 5–0 winners. The Catalan giants finished the 1953/54 campaign in second place, four points adrift of Real Madrid.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid 1953/54 Score Barcelona 5 Real Madrid 1 Goalscorers Di Stefano (6') Tejada (14' 86') Cesar (50') Moreno (74') Manchon (89') Stadium Camp de Les Corts Season 1953/54

7 Barcelona 5 Real Madrid 1

2018/19

Close

Arguably one of the most dominant El Clasico games in recent history. It didn't take Barcelona long to strike against Real Madrid, as Philippe Coutinho swept the ball home from around 12 yards. However, this game was all about another former Liverpool player in the shape of Luis Suarez, who helped himself to a hat-trick - one of 28 players to do so in El Clasico's history.

The Uruguayan's first came after 30 minutes from the penalty spot, following a clumsy challenge by Raphael Varane. Suarez's second, and arguably the pick of the bunch was an impressive header, finishing off a flowing move that started with goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The Barcelona forward completed his hat-trick eight minutes later, dinking the ball over a hapless Thibaut Courtois. Real Madrid's disappointing season continued as they ended the campaign in third place, 19 points behind Barcelona in first place and twelve behind second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2018/19 Score Barcelona 5 Real Madrid 1 Goalscorers Coutinho (11') Suarez (30' 75' 83') Marcelo (50') Vidal (87') Stadium Camp Nou Season 2018/19

6 Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 6

2008/09

A historic victory for Pep Guardiola's side, as Barcelona ran riot in the Santiago Bernabeu in one of the most dominant performances the fixture has ever seen. Barcelona were top of La Liga ahead of the El Clasico, with Real Madrid in second place, but the gap in quality was stark. The home side surprisingly took the lead after 14 minutes through Gonzalo Higuain. Unfortunately for Real Madrid, that was about as good as it got. Their lead lasted all of four minutes when Thierry Henry levelled the game at 1-1 before Carles Puyol put the away side in front two minutes later.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lionel Messi is the all-time top goalscorer in the fixture with 26 goals, while the Argentine and Sergio Ramos have the most appearances with 45 each.

Barcelona didn't look back once in front, as Henry added his second of the game, and Lionel Messi scored a brace of his own. This was a formidable Guardiola side, at the height of tiki-taka, and won the treble during the 2008/09 season. Barcelona's treble consisted of winning La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. Real Madrid finished nine points off Barcelona in second place in La Liga.

Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 6 2008/09 Score Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 6 Goalscorers Higuain (14') Henry (18' 58') Puyol (20') Messi (35' 75') Ramos (56') Pique (82') Stadium Santiago Bernabeu Season 2008/09

5 Real Madrid 5 Barcelona 0

1953/54

Real Madrid ran out 5–0 winners against Barcelona during the 1953/54 campaign in the season's seventh game. Los Blancos were entering El Clasico on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla seven days prior, but were carried through thanks to Di Stefano and Roque Olsen, who both scored a brace in a game where Barcelona struggled to get going.

Barcelona did get their revenge in the reverse fixture, as they thrashed their rivals 5-1. Real Madrid finished the season as champions, four points ahead of Barcelona in second place.

Real Madrid 5 Barcelona 0 1953/54 Score Real Madrid 5 Barcelona 0 Goalscorers Di Stefano (10' 85') Olsen (34' 35') Molowny (39') Stadium Nuevo Chamartin Season 1953/54

4 Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 5

1973/74

Real Madrid started El Clasico in seventh place in the league, while Barcelona sat top of La Liga. The gap between the sides showed on the pitch too. Juan Manuel Asensi scored a brace, while Johan Cruyff deservedly scored in what was an impressive performance from the Dutchman. Juan Carlos and Hugo Sotil capped off an incredible victory for Barcelona with two goals in the space of four second-half minutes.

The game at Camp Nou was a completely different affair, with the game finishing goalless. Barcelona finished the 1973/74 campaign as champions, while Real Madrid finished in a disappointing ninth position.

Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 5 1973/74 Score Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 5 Goalscorers Asensi (30' 54') Cruyff (39') Carlos (65') Sotil (69') Stadium Santiago Bernabeu Season 1973/74

3 Real Madrid 5 Barcelona 0

1994/95

Ivan Zamorano stole the show during El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu during the 1994/95 season, scoring a hat-trick and assisting one in a thrashing of Barcelona. The opening goal came after just five minutes, and it was a sign of things to come for Barcelona as Real Madrid piled on the pressure in the first half, with Zamorano completing his hat-trick after 39 minutes.

Barcelona got their revenge in the reverse fixture, beating Real Madrid 1-0 at Camp Nou. However, it was Real Madrid who would finish as La Liga champions, with Barcelona ending the campaign in fourth place and nine points off their fierce rivals.

Real Madrid 5 Barcelona 0 1994/95 Score Real Madrid 5 Barcelona 0 Goalscorers Zamorano (5' 21' 39') Enrique (68') Amavisca (70') Stadium Santiago Bernabeu Season 1994/95

2 Barcelona 5 Real Madrid 0

2010/11

Pep Guardiola vs Jose Mourinho, Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo, this was an incredible El Clasico and one Mourinho will love to forget, having tried to ruffle feathers in the pre-match press conference. Xavi opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes to send Barcelona on their way to victory. Pedro doubled their lead and gave them a 2-0 cushion at half-time.

Two goals in two minutes for David Villa and a last-minute strike from Jeffren capped off an impressive win for Guardiola's side. The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw, and the four points Barcelona gained from Real Madrid proved vital as they won La Liga by that number of points, with Real Madrid in second place. Barcelona would also go on to lift the Champions League trophy for the second time under Guardiola.

Barcelona 5 Real Madrid 0 2010/11 Score Barcelona 5 Real Madrid 0 Goalscorers Xavi (9') Pedro (17') Villa (54' 56') Jeffren (90') Stadium Camp Nou Season 2010/11

1 Real Madrid 11 Barcelona 1

1942/43

This El Clasico was the second leg of the Copa del Generalissimo. Barcelona were victorious in the first leg, winning 3-0. Real Madrid needed to deliver something special to turn the tie around, and what they achieved in this game was incredible. Barcelona were on for an 11-0 hammering heading into the final minute of the game, but a consolation goal from Mariano Martin gave them something to cheer about.

Two Real Madrid players scored hat-tricks in this game, with Pruden grabbing three goals, and Sabino Baringa scoring four. Incredibly, after such an astonishing showing by Real Madrid, they went on to lose the final in extra time against Atletico Madrid.