Highlights There was a swell of lop-sided international results at the start of the 21st century.

Two of the largest victories in football history took place in the same competition within 20 miles of one another.

Australia's crushing victory over American Samoa in 2001 inspired an award-winning documentary and a Hollywood adaptation.

When Sweden raced into a 5-0 lead against Cuba in the 1938 World Cup, the revered journalist Emmanuel Gambardella shut his typewriter. Anything beyond five goals in the eyes of the future president of the French Football Federation was nothing more than "statistics".

Certain sides throughout the history of the beautiful game have shared the same moral compass when it comes to running up the score. Germany famously made a pact halfway through their annihilation of Brazil in the 2014 World Cup semi-finals to spare the hosts further humiliation. Not everyone has been so forgiving. Here are some of the biggest wins ever recorded, stretching deep into Gambardella's realm of statistics. This list only considers senior men's matches at the top level, while results which were subsequently expunged from the record books don't make this list either.

The Biggest Wins in Football History Rank Result Date 1 Arbroath 36-0 Bon Accord 12 September 1885 2 Dundee Harp 35-0 Aberdeen Rovers 12 September 1885 3 Australia 31-0 American Samoa 11 April 2001 4 Tahiti 30-0 Cook Islands 2 September 1971 5 Preston North End 26-0 Hyde 15 October 1887 6 Tonga 0-22 Australia 9 April 2001 7 Guam 0-21 North Korea 11 March 2005 8 Kuwait 20-0 Bhutan 14 February 2000 9 Iran 19-0 Guam 24 November 2000 10 China 19-0 Guam 26 January 2000

10 China 19-0 Guam

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Willie McFaul had the daunting task of facing Asian giants China in his first match as manager of the tiny US territory of Guam. China were ranked 112 places above the visitors and had more people serving in the military than Guam's entire population in 2000. The yawning chasm was evident in qualification for that year's Asian Cup, but McFaul tried to look at the positives.

Results weren't everything. The pleasure was in putting a development programme in place, preaching the footballing gospel at village schools and coaching new coaches.

McFaul was exclusively calling upon amateurs, doing his best to eke out competitive performances from teachers, bank tellers and students who hadn't moved to US colleges. By comparison, China were at the start of a golden generation. The continental behemoths reached that year's Asian Cup semi-finals and qualified for their first World Cup in 2002.

Competition 2000 Asian Cup qualification Date 26 January 2000 Goalscorers Hao Haidong (4), Ma Mingyu, Su Maozhen (3), Li Weifeng, Yao Xia (2), Qu Shengqing (5), Li Tie, Shen Si, Qi Hong Ground Thong Nhat Stadium

9 Iran 19-0 Guam

It was not a good time to be a fan of the Guam men's national team at the turn of the millennium. The dot in the middle of the Pacific Ocean was only recognised by world football's governing body in 1996, suffering a brutal introduction to the international game. The nation's Football Association president Valentino San Gil later reflected: "When we first started football, we were like the punch bag."

Less than a year after losing 19-0 to China, Guam recorded the same scoreline against Iran in qualification for the 2002 World Cup. Farhad Majidi netted Iran's 18th goal of a chastening evening in the 78th minute and chased the ball into the net, retrieving it to guarantee the best goal difference possible. Guam boss Willie McFaul conceded that the experience "wasn't too pleasant".

Competition 2002 World Cup qualifying Date 24 November 2000 Goalscorers Farhad Majidi (3), Karim Bagheri (6), Ali Karimi (4), Alireza Nikbakht, Ali Daei (3), Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh (2) Ground Takhti Stadium

8 Kuwait 20-0 Bhutan

The remote Himalayan nation of Bhutan had only contested its first official match two days earlier when travelling to Kuwait in the qualifiers for the 2000 Asian Cup. The continental newbies held out for 18 glorious minutes before conceding the first of four penalties for a blatant rugby tackle in the penalty area.

Goalkeeper Ahmad Jassem saw just one Bhutan shot fly his way before he was ushered up the pitch to deliver one of his own. Jassem nonchalantly stroked his spot kick into the bottom corner to make it 19-0. Bashar Abdullah struck the final blow in the 89th minute, scoring his eighth of the game. The result was so lopsided that AFC General Secretary Peter Velappan threatened to restructure the entire qualification process.

Competition 2000 Asian Cup qualifying Date 14 February 2000 Goalscorers Jasem Al-Houwaidi (5), Bashar Abdullah (8), Ahmed Al-Mutairi (3), Fawwaz Bakhit, Nohair Al-Shammari, Esam Sakeen, Ahmed Jassem Ground Mohammed Al-Hamad Stadium

7 Guam 0-21 North Korea

Heading into their penultimate qualification match for the 2005 East Asian Football Championship, North Korea knew that they needed to inflate their goal difference. Main rivals Hong Kong boasted a tally of +26 compared to North Korea's +8. Guam were the unwitting victims.

It took six minutes for Hong Yong-jo to open the scoring, laying the foundations of a nightmarish debut for the poor Guam goalkeeper Joseph Laanan. North Korea averaged another goal every 252 seconds before the merciful final whistle. The isolated dictatorship duly finished above Hong Kong, qualifying for the competition proper where they finished third, above neighbours South Korea.

Competition 2005 East Asian Football Championship qualifying Date 11 March 2005 Goalscorers Hong Yong-jo (2), Choe Chol-man (3), Kim Kwang-hyok (7), Kim Yong-jun (3), Kang Jin-hyok (5), Pak Nam-chol Ground Zhongshan Soccer Stadium

6 Tonga 0-22 Australia

Australia head coach Frank Farina was taking no chances during the 2002 World Cup qualifiers. The Socceroos boss called up eight foreign-based players, including Coventry City striker John Aliosi who accounted for six goals in the record-breaking 22-0 win over Tongo. The beaten boss overseeing one of the worst teams in international football, Gary Phillips, highlighted the gulf in quality between the squads.

If you add together the value of the Australian team and then divide it by five, then you have the value of the Tongan economy.

The managers of the club teams that lost their players for these friendlies outside a recognised international window weren't impressed either. Rangers boss Dick Advocaat had to do without two Aussie defenders, questioning "the stupidity of the situation". Farina was thoroughly unfazed and insisted that he could call up whoever he wanted. "Taking the foot off the pedal is something I would not consider," Farina warned.

Competition 2002 World Cup qualifying Date 9 April 2001 Goalscorers Scott Chipperfield (2), Damian Mori (4), John Aliosi (6), Kevin Muscat (4), Tony Popovic, Tony Vidmar, David Zdrilic (2), Archie Thompson, Con Boutsianis Ground International Sports Stadium

5 Preston North End 26-0 Hyde

Preston North End were the all-conquering Galacticos of the 1880s. Manager William Sudell was able to lure the best talent from Scotland below the border with lucrative - and entirely theoretical - positions at his mill in the years before player wages were permitted.

Professional football had only been legalised for two years when Hyde drew the short straw of a trip to Preston's Deepdale ground in the FA Cup. Sudell's star-studded side were in the midst of an unbeaten run which would stretch to 42 games across all competitions and took the lead inside two minutes. The scoring scarcely abated as Hyde were helpless up against the nation's elite.

Competition FA Cup Date 15 October 1887 Goalscorers Fred Dewhurst (3), George Drummond (2), Jimmy Ross (7), John Graham, Sam Thomson (5), Jack Gordon (5), Nick Ross, Dave Russell, John Goodall Ground Deepdale

4 Tahiti 30-0 Cook Islands

The 1971 South Pacific Games offered everything from discus to the decathlon as 14 island nations congregated in Tahiti. Despite the region's general preference for rugby, football was one of the most popular events that summer. The excited crowd were treated to a record-breaking spectacle as the host nation racked up 30 goals without reply against the Cook Islands.

Minnows among the pool of international underdogs, this was an inglorious inauguration for the newly founded national team. The Cook Islands had lost 16-1 to Papua New Guinea two days earlier before Tahiti unleashed a torrent of goals. A 15-1 reverse against Fiji to conclude their tournament was merciful by comparison.

Competition South Pacific Games Date 2 September 1971 Goalscorers Unknown Ground Unknown

3 Australia 31-0 American Samoa

American Samoa would have been outsiders against Australia in any scenario. But the tiny Pacific island had everything go against them before shipping 31 goals. FIFA ruled that 19 of their 20 squad members born in neighbouring Samoa were ineligible on the eve of the game. The under-20 squad could not be drafted in as they would miss their school exams, forcing American Samoa to call up even younger amateurs, including a pair of 15-year-olds.

Head coach Tunoa Lui warned: "We are asking the Lord to help keep the score down." No divine entity could stop Archie Thompson from racking up a world-record 13 goals. The striker echoed the thoughts of many at the time when he called the exercise "a waste of time". Australian goalkeeper Michael Petkovic had 86 minutes to kill before his first touch of the ball.

Competition 2002 World Cup qualifying Date 11 April 2001 Goalscorers Con Boutsianis (3), Archie Thompson (13), David Zdrilic (8), Aurelio Vidmar (2), Tony Popovic (2), Simon Colosimo (2), Fausto De Amicis Ground International Sports Stadium

2 Dundee Harp 35-0 Aberdeen Rovers

Before jumping straight to the eye-popping scoreline of Dundee Harp's 35-0 hammering of Aberdeen Rovers in the Scottish Cup, some context is required. Aberdeen fielded only 10 players - a significant handicap that contemporaneous reports bizarrely gloss over - in what was the embryonic club's second-ever fixture.

Dundee Harp, relative veterans six years on from their foundation, cantered into a merciless 16-0 lead by half-time. Captain D'Arcy Junior scored 10 on his own, including five uninterrupted in the second half. The goals were plundered at such a staggering rate that the referee supposedly lost count, initially awarding a 37-0 win before the Harp's secretary insisted only 35 goals had been scored. It was almost an aside at full time, but the scoreline would have lasting repercussions.

Competition Scottish Cup Date 12 September 1885 Goalscorers D'Arcy Junior (10), M'Girl (6), Murphy (5), Murray (4), Rock (3), Lees (3), Neill (3), D'Arcy Senior Ground East Dock Street

1 Arbroath 36-0 Bon Accord

No one in the history of football does crushing defeats quite like the Scots - they even have the best word for laughably one-sided fixtures: gubbing. On the same day that Dundee Harp rattled 35 (or 37) past Aberdeen Rovers, Arbroath FC notched up 36 without reply against Bon Accord.

The two victorious clubs were keen rivals, an enmity born out of proximity and heightened by the transfer of Arbroath-born Tom O'Kane to the Dundee outfit in 1885. O'Kane telegrammed his former colleagues boasting about his new club's hefty thrashing only to be told that Arbroath had gone one better. The record-breaking margin of victory could have been even bigger had the referee not ruled out seven goals for narrow offsides.