Highlights Tyrann Mathieu pans former Falcons HC Arthur Smith’s usage of Bijan Robinson.

A new quarterback and offensive coordinator pairing will open up the Falcons' attack.

Bijan Robinson is well-positioned to claim Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Sometimes the universe makes us wait for its promises. Just ask any Bijan Robinson fantasy investor, dynasty backer, or futures bettor, who was almost certainly left disappointed in 2023. The Atlanta Falcons' “offensive weapon” delivered a strong rookie season by many accounts, yet it still felt underwhelming.

If you ask New Orleans Saints safety and division rival, Tyrann Mathieu, he would agree. Mathieu, in one way or another, reinforced a common criticism of former Falcons head coach and current Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator/playcaller, Arthur Smith. At best.

At worst, Mathieu’s comments could be interpreted as an explicit attack on Smith’s offensive acumen:

And I didn't think the Falcons really used him as good as they should have last year, but, man, he's going to be good.

Some may opine that’s more than a subtle jab. Suggesting the head coach of an organization neglected to feature a player that Mathieu, a three-time All-Pro, compared to the likes of Hall of Famers LaDanian Tomlinson, Edgerrin James, and Marshall Faulk raises an eyebrow.

Professional athletes, like their everyday counterparts, can be prone to exaggeration, but Mathieu is a decorated NFL veteran with over 10 years of experience. He has competed up close and personally with electrifying NFL running backs at their peaks, a group that includes Todd Gurley, whose resume provides glimpses of the numerical damage Robinson can inflict.

A loud Robinson 2024 breakthrough isn’t difficult to imagine, and it would go a long way to propelling the "Dirty Birds" to the top of the NFC South, where their -115 odds at BetMGM stand as a bargain and their +1400 price to win the NFC crown warrants a degree of consideration.

Related Bijan Robinson: Falcons RB's rookie season in review It's time to look back on Bijan Robinson's rookie season and all the controversy that came with it.

New Falcons offensive coordinator will unleash Robinson in Year 2

The new offensive czar in Atlanta is Zac Robinson, who hails from the Los Angeles Rams and the Sean McVay coaching tree. He’s the right-hand man to head coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, who collectively seek to unseat the three-time reigning division champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Robinson has profitable odds at several sportsbooks—including +3000 at FanDuel—inviting sports bettors to sprinkle a little cheddar on him to claim Offensive Player of the Year honors. If Mathieu's Hall of Fame comparisons prove prescient, those odds would be an absolute bargain:

He's going to be special. Marshall Faulk, you know. Edgerrin James, you know what I mean? Like, LaDainian Tomlinson, you know?

There’s no question about his talent. We’ve seen the highlights, and we can look at the stats. But an improved offense overall, thanks to new quarterback Kirk Cousins in addition to OC Robinson, will allow the second-year back to erupt in 2024.

It’s the combination of Cousins and the new play-caller that creates so much enthusiasm. For all the criticism that flowed in Smith’s direction, he still served his rookie runner a healthy 32 percent share of the team’s touches and 29.1 percent of the opportunities (touches plus targets). And Robinson turned that volume (272 touches) into 1,463 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite many viewing Bijan Robinson's rookie year as underwhelming, he joined pretty good company with his performance. Only three other rookie backs in NFL history have eclipsed 950+ rush yards, 450+ receiving yards, and 4+ receiving TDs in their freshman campaign. The other three were Saquon Barkley, Matt Forte, and one of Mathieu's Robinson comparisons, Edgerrin James.

Those are certainly respectable statistical figures, but Robinson is eyeing loftier goals this season, and he will have the platform to do so with an improved offense and an upgrade at OC. “Loftier goals”, as in 2,000 rushing yards, a feat that has only been achieved eight times in NFL history and one that Robinson has openly expressed a desire in attaining.

Robinson has an extra game to clip the 2,000 rushing-yard barrier (the previous eight 2,000-yard seasons were completed in 16 games or less), but it would still demonstrate a degree of dominance worthy of hardware and recognition this fall.

Source: NFL.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.