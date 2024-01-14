Highlights Despite limited usage, Bijan Robinson had a productive rookie season with 976 rushing yards and 1,463 yards from scrimmage.

Robinson's tape showed he is a talented playmaker with great footwork, vision, and short-area quickness.

Robinson needs to improve on his mistakes, including fumbles and dropped passes, if he wants to reach his potential as one of the league's best running backs.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson entered the season as one of the favorites to win Rookie of the Year. The expectation was that the Falcons would feed their top-10 pick and make him the focal point of the offense.

Fans kept waiting for Robinson’s usage rate to rise, but it never did. Head coach Arthur Smith was set on running the offense his way, and Robinson’s ROTY campaign never materialized, which was probably a significant factor in Smith's dismissal during the first hour of Black Monday. With Smith now out of the picture and Robinson's future looking bright, it’s time to review the Atlanta back’s rookie season.

Bijan's numbers

Robinson had a productive rookie season but didnt' meet expectations

Despite the dysfunction of the Falcons’ offense, Robinson managed to put together a productive season. He ran for 976 yards on 214 carries and finished the year with 1,463 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns. Robinson saw his role in the offense change throughout the season, which made things difficult for him and the offense as a whole.

Robinson averaged 12.6 rushes a game. For reference, the Detroit Lions' rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, who wasn’t even his team’s leading rusher, had 12.1. Robinson averaged over 21 carries per game in his final year at Texas, proving he can be used as a workhorse back. However, Smith and the Falcons chose to use Robinson sparingly as a runner, while Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrrelle Patterson continued to see significant snaps.

This would’ve made sense if Atlanta had assembled a lethal passing attack, but that was far from the case. Quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke were both major liabilities and cost the team games with red zone turnovers and consistently poor reads.

The eye test

Tape shows that Robinson was a bonafide playmaker



Robinson’s tape made his usage all the more puzzling. Although he had some fumbling problems (he had four on the year), Robinson’s footwork, vision, and instincts as a runner made him a dangerous ball carrier. Robinson is a very aesthetically pleasing back. When he’s making cuts, it almost feels like the game is moving at a different speed for him than it is for everyone else.

Along with his ability to take advantage of holes created by the offensive line, Robinson salvaged some poorly blocked plays, still finding ways to get yardage. While Robinson may not possess the elite long speed that other backs have, he has great burst and short-area quickness, allowing him to get to the second level with haste. Per PFF, Robinson’s 30 carries of 10 or more yards are tied for fourth in the league.

Most 10+ yard runs Player Stat Christian McCaffrey 44 James Cook 33 James Conner 31 Raheem Mostert 30 Bijan Robinson 30

Robinson saw a lot of usage as a pass catcher, but there wasn’t a lot of consistency. From drops to inaccurate passes, his role as a receiver varied from week to week. Robinson has solid receiving skills for a back, but he isn’t quite at a Christian McCaffrey or Austin Ekeler level quite yet.

There’s a lot to like about Robinson’s game and reason to believe he could be one of the league’s best in the coming years, but he's certainly got some room for improvement in the passing game and in terms of ball security.

Robinson's areas for improvement

Bijan needs to cut down on the mistakes

While Smith is the main culprit for Robinson’s lack of usage, the rookie back shouldn’t be completely absolved. Robinson needed to play so well that his coach couldn’t possibly justify taking him off the field.

Robinson didn’t quite do that. He fumbled four times, losing three, and had several drops. Every time Robinson made a mistake, it justified Smith’s approach to the offense. If Robinson couldn’t handle a light workload, why would they ask him to do more? In short, Robinson was good, but he wasn’t quite excellent or extraordinary. He wasn't even the best rookie running back in 2023, a distinction that would have to go to Detroit's Gibbs.

It’s reasonable to think he was, at least to a certain extent, hindered by his situation. Going forward, Robinson needs to do more than just be good. Not putting the ball on the ground is only part of that operation. Robinson must continue churning out big runs at a high rate and show that he can handle a bigger workload.

Next season, fans can’t just scapegoat Smith every time something goes wrong; the players need to live up to their potential.

The verdict

Though it was a bumpy ride, Robinson showed a lot of promise

The Falcons went against the grain when they selected a running back in the top ten of last spring’s draft. In a league where the running back position appears to be losing value, drafting one with a premium selection didn’t come without scrutiny.

Had the Falcons deployed Robinson in a more conventional way, allowing him to be the high-volume back he was in college, his selection may have been more acceptable. However, that wasn’t the case. Atlanta continued to give Allgeier and Patterson touches at the expense of Robinson’s production right up until the final game, during which the rookie had just half of the team's carries.

This makes the selection all the more perplexing. Using such a valuable pick just to make him part of a committee defies logic, especially for a team that was lacking at other positions including quarterback (17 INTs this year, t-seventh most) and offensive line (7.0 sack percentage, 12th-most).

This isn’t to say Robinson couldn’t have done anything better himself, but the circumstances make his season difficult to judge. He wasn’t able to get into much of a rhythm, and it’s hard to imagine his ever-changing role in the offense didn’t affect him in the slightest.

The clock is ticking on the Falcons. Robinson was taken for his short-term value, and Atlanta did little to maximize his impact as a rookie. It’s up to a new coaching staff to get the 2023 eighth-overall pick more involved.

