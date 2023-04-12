Bijan Robinson could end up being something special in the NFL if he is drafted by the Detroit Lions as predicted in Mel Kiper Jr.’s Mock Draft, Marcus Spears believes.

The Detroit Lions were arguably one of the more exciting teams in the whole National Football League last year, because you knew that you were not only going to see points (finishing 5th in the whole league), but that you were likely going to get an entertaining game too, with nine of their games being decided by one score.

A large part of their success was down to their running game, with back Jamaal Williams rushing for 1,066 yards alongside a league-high 17 rushing touchdowns (via Pro Football Reference), however he left the team in free agency, leaving them with a pretty big hole that needs to be filled if they’re going to match or even better their 9-8 record from last year.

Luckily, at least according to expert Mel Kiper Jr., they could have the solution to their problems fall right into their laps during the upcoming NFL Draft.

Bijan Robinson to the rescue in Motown?

In his latest mock draft, Kiper Jr. has the Lions taking Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the #18 pick in this year’s draft, noting that “he'd be better in 2023 than D'Andre Swift, who is a free agent next year, and because he'd bring a receiving threat to the offense that free agent signing David Montgomery just doesn't have. Robinson is a luxury pick, but the Lions really don't have that many needs. They can afford a luxury selection here.”

And speaking on NFL Live, ESPN analyst Marcus Spears couldn’t speak more highly of the Texas running back, pointing out exactly why the Lions would be lucky to have him.

Video: Marcus Spears gushes over Bijan Robinson ahead of NFL Draft:

Bijan Robinson set to rock Detroit’s world?

Robinson is rated by some as among the best players in this year’s draft class, and after his performances in college it’s very easy to see why, and whilst running backs are always a risky choice to make, if a running back is coming out that looks to be this special, then you have to take him.

As Kiper pointed out, the Lions don’t have a lot of ‘need’ right now, so they can afford to take a swing on someone like Robinson to really keep their production at a decent level.