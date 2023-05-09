Bijan Robinson’s appearance as one of the top 5 running backs to pick for Fantasy Football this year by ESPN has not gone down well with some fans on social media.

When it comes to running backs in the National Football League, you are met with something of a balancing act when you come to decide if you want to bring one on board. They can give you instant production and can be a driving force for success if you use them right. But you also need to be careful not to burn them out as their bodies suffer from the inevitable torture that they are put through every week.

Look no further than Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who saw his numbers fall from 108.7 yards per game in his rookie year to 58.4 yards per game this past season (via Pro Football Reference) and now finds himself out of the league entirely.

But every so often there will be someone that comes along and makes you think that they can be the star of the league and someone you’ll desperately want to try and sign, and this year we saw exactly that in the form of Texas Bijan Robinson. With 3,410 yards and 33 rushing touchdowns to go with 805 yards and 8 receiving touchdowns in three years of college (via Sports Reference), Robinson has all the potential to be a star in this league if his skills can translate into the professional game, which is why the Atlanta Falcons picked him up with the #8 pick.

Of course that’s just looking at it one way in terms of the ‘real world’, but all NFL players also have another value on their head, and that’s how valuable they are when it comes to Fantasy Football, and ESPN think that Robinson is going to be very valuable indeed.

Bijan Robinson already running back royalty in the NFL?

In a post on social media, ESPN’s Fantasy account put out a list of the running backs in the NFL and what their rank should be this upcoming season when it comes to drafting for Fantasy Football purposes (which is different to who the best player is), with Robinson landing at 5th on the list:

This of course is despite the fact that Robinson has yet to even play a snap in the NFL, which was a point that a lot of people on social media wanted to point out, as they felt Robinson should be nowhere near that high on the list:

As pointed out earlier, just because someone is good at Fantasy Football doesn’t necessarily mean they are the best in the league, especially when it comes to quarterbacks there can be a lot of ‘stat padding’ depending on the situation in the game when they are forced to abandon their usual game plan and throw the ball a bit more.

So a list like this should be taken with a bit of a pinch of salt, but don’t be surprised if, especially with an untrusted quarterback in Atlanta, they ask Robinson to carry more of the load this year and we see him flourish into the star that people think he can be.