Robinson had eight total touchdowns in 2023.

With Kirk Cousins at QB and a new coaching staff, Robinson could have increased opportunities to shine.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson posted over 1,500 total yards in 2023, but in a recent chat with the media, he laid out how the team, new head coach Raheem Morris, and new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson plan to use the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (via Ari Meirov):

So I'm gonna be more of a runner that does everything else like, not as much, I don't know what the plan is, but like, it's like runner first, you know, like I did in college and then you know, still having that access to go to receiver still having access to do creative things out the backfield. More so like, you know how they use Christian [McCaffrey] down there in San Francisco like something like so that's kinda what like the plan is here.

Robinson said that while he still expects to be a do-it-all type of running back, he also expects to get a lot more carries on the ground than the 214 he had last year. He also compared himself to reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, who was second in the league in rushing attempts but also saw 83 targets through the air.

With the caliber of offensive mind on the sideline and under center for Atlanta in 2024, it doesn't sound overly far-fetched, and Robinson could very well end up being in the 2024 OPOY conversation if this prediction comes to fruition.

Robinson Will Be a Key Part of the Falcons Success in 2024

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson was drafted to be a key component in former head coach Arthur Smith's run-first style offense. The Falcons also had massive question marks at the quarterback position with Desmond Ridder under center.

Robinson was used in a rushing timeshare with Tyler Allgeier. Robison had 214 carries, and Allgeier had 186. Robinson was used far more in the passing game, with 86 targets and 58 catches, compared to 23 targets and 18 catches for Allgeier, but many believed that Smith was severely underusing Robinson considering the draft capital they spent on the Texas product.

Bijan Robinson's 2023 Rookie RB Ranks Category Robinson Rank Rushes 214 1st Rushing Yards 976 1st Receptions 58 1st Receiving Yards 487 1st Scrimmage Yards 1,463 1st Total TDs 8 3rd

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bijan Robinson's 1,463 yards from scrimmage set a new Falcons franchise rookie record for running backs.

Arguably, his best game came on November 26 against the New Orleans Saints. In that game, he had 16 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes on six targets for 32 yards and a touchdown.

This year, he enters an offense with Kirk Cousins at the helm, and the Falcons are regarded as a serious playoff contender now. Allgeier is still on the roster, but the new coaching staff comes from the Los Angeles Rams, which made Kyren Williams a massively successful rusher in 2023, in only his second year in the NFL, showing that Zac Robinson likes to ride one running back rather than work with a backfield committee.

Through 12 games and 11 starts in 2023, Williams had 228 carries for 1,144 yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, and 32 receptions on 48 targets for 206 yards and three touchdowns. While Allgeier should still see some work spelling Robinson, the former Longhorn could be in for much more of a bell cow role in 2024.

Also, with the 35-year-old Cousins coming in off a torn Achilles, we could see the team rely a bit more heavily on the running game, allowing Robinson even more room to shine.

As of June 2024, BetMGM lists the Falcons as +2,800 to win the Super Bowl, Robinson sits at +900 to lead the league in rushing yards, and tied for ninth with +2,500 odds to win Offensive Player of the Year.

