Highlights Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson donated $300,000 to help the homeless in Austin, TX.

Robinson excelled in his rookie season with 976 rushing yards and 58 receptions.

Robinson aims to make a bigger charitable impact after previously donating to youth programs.

Every year, the NFL nominates a player from each team for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The award celebrates the player who has made the biggest charitable impact.

Bijan Robinson may only be entering his second year in the league, but could be making a big push for the honor. The NFLPA recently announced that the Atlanta Falcons running back made a huge contribution, writing on X:

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson donated $300,000 to Mobile Loaves & Fishes to support Community First! Village in Austin, Texas. This helps provide housing and support for those formerly experiencing homelessness.

Robinson has significant ties to the state of Texas. He grew up in Tuscon, Arizona and played his high school football there, but signed on to play his college ball at the University of Texas in Austin as a consensus five-star recruit. He spent three seasons there before being drafted into the NFL.

Much Bigger Things are Expected From Robinson in Year Two

Last year's coach, Arthur Smith, never seemed to know what to do with him

This is the second big-time donation the running back has given to an organization in the Austin area. Last year, Robinson gave $25,000 to the Austin Junior Jags football program. The donation went towards both the youth football players and the cheerleaders. Robinson said of giving back:

Got to do something today that’s bigger than football or anything up to this point. God blessed me with the opportunity to bless @mobileloaves and community first village in Austin Tx with this nice donation of love! It’s says a lot to help someone out, but change some lives is pretty special!

Robinson is coming off an impressive rookie season where he rushed for 976 yards and four touchdowns on 214 carries. He was also strong out of the backfield, catching 58 passes for 477 yards and four more TDs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite being a running back taken in the top 10 of the NFL Draft, Bijan Robinson only averaged 16.0 touches per game last year, the 25th best figure among running backs.

The major question in Atlanta last year wasn't about Robinson's play, which was way above average, but about the way head coach Arthur Smith used him. That should change this year as Smith has been fired and replaced by Raheem Morris. Robinson should also benefit from playing alongside a quarterback the quality of Kirk Cousins.

