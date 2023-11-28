Highlights Head coach Arthur Smith took a ground-and-pound approach with 41 rushing attempts in a crucial win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.

Bijan Robinson is more than just a running back, as he has shown versatility in various roles on offense.

The success of the Falcons will heavily rely on their rushing attack to take pressure off their struggling quarterbacks.

When the Atlanta Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, nerd circles across the country went crazy. Thanks to analytics and the increased emphasis on passing, running backs have supposedly gone the way of the dinosaur.

Well, head coach Arthur Smith went Jurassic Park on the New Orleans Saints with 41 rushing attempts to only 21 pass plays in a crucial 24-15 Week 12 win that put Atlanta atop the division and in pole position to snatch the NFC South crown.

Apparently, Smith’s message to the team was, "Get back to who we are. We're not a real flashy team." Robinson missed that memo, racking up 120 flashy yards of total offense to go with two touchdowns. Here’s how Robinson could power Atlanta to their first NFC South title since 2016.

Related The history of the Dallas Cowboys' Salvation Army bucket TD celebration The Salvation Army kettles in the end zones at AT&T Stadium have been a fixture during Dallas Cowboys holiday-season games for years.

Bijan Robinson: More than just a running back

Robinson has the potential to be one of the best dual threat backs in the NFL

From the jump, Robinson knew he had landed in the right place with Smith, telling ESPN:

He uses me everywhere, from receiver to running back. He lets me do my abilities and skill set the right way, whether it’s catching the ball, running routes, obviously running the football, blocking and doing it all. ​​​

Despite all the good vibes, fantasy football owners decried the head coach's usage of Robinson early in the year. With two other 1,000-yard backs in Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, Robinson earned touches, but not the bellwether load fantasy owners were hoping for.

It doesn’t help that fake GMs across the country also hold a grudge against Smith for how he uses tight end Kyle Pitts. The head coach clearly wanted to balance breaking a rookie into the rigors of NFL life, with unleashing his most potent offensive weapon.

Robinson hasn't had a ton of opportunity to show off his dual threat ability yet, with just 32 catches for 240 yards and three scores, but he flashed those tools in Week 12 on a lovely 26-yard touchdown reception where he was able to make an impressive over-the-shoulder catch.

Low Robinson usage

Head coach Arthur Smith has been withholding with Robinson's touches

Through Week 6, Robinson averaged roughly 17.5 touches a game, rushing and receiving. Then he got sick against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, notching just a single carry in that game. Whether due to after-effects of his illness or other unknown factors, his opportunities fell to 12 per game in painfully close losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans in subsequent games.

In the two weeks since those gutting losses, however, Smith has removed the restrictor plate, feeding Robinson over 20 times a game. On both occasions, the former Texas Longhorn piled up over 100 yards on five yards per carry and 10.8 yards per reception. He leads the Falcons in TDs, with six, and rushing yards, with 703—but it feels like he’s just getting started.

Offensive Line Movers And Shakers

Offensive line is finding a groove in sync with Robinson

It sounds like Robinson isn’t the only one finding his feet. After the road-grading win against New Orleans, offensive tackle Jake Mattews spoke to the team’s identity:

That’s kind of a representation of what we want to stand for as an offense this year. We ran the ball effectively, mixed it up, and protected the quarterback well. We did what we wanted to do. There is always stuff to improve, but overall a pretty gratifying win.

Running behind those workhorses up front, Robinson could feel the difference:

I don’t know what (the offensive linemen) were on this week, but they were overpowering everything in practice... Just seeing those five guys go out there and dominate the will of a defense, it speaks a lot for how good an O-line can be. Those five guys, the tight ends, the receivers. It was all part of the plan this week to do what we do in the ground game.

Taking pressure off the QB

Falcons have struggled to find consistency at QB between Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke

Ultimately, the success of the Falcons will fall on their rushing attack. Smith has played a shell game with his two quarterbacks, Desmond Ridder and Tayler Heinicke, to limited success. Turnovers have really hurt the Falcons; they rank tied for 25th in turnover margin per game. Only the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, and Washington Commanders are worse.

Ridder falls in the top 10 for interceptions despite not playing in every game. Heinicke struggled to get it to anyone, completing just 55.2 percent of passing with a 46.9 QBR in three games of action. Although Ridder’s been shaky, Smith has mostly kept his belief:

He doesn’t flinch. Yeah, you don’t want the turnovers, but he’s resilient, and we’ll keep working. We have a lot of belief and, more importantly, those guys (in the locker room) have got a lot of belief.

On the final drive against New Orleans, Smith called 10 straight rushes totaling 54 yards while chewing up four minutes and 37 seconds to ice the game. At some point, they’ll be forced to air it out, but their head coach hopes that doesn’t come any time soon:

When you’re watching the intent and the way those guys were blocking up front and the way our guys were running the football, why (throw it)? ... That’s who we need to be to close out games.

Robinson’s best day as a pro

Falcons RB put on a show in crucial NFC South matchup with Saints

Going into Week 12’s game, the Saints held a slight upper hand in the NFL’s weak link division. When the Falcons needed him most, Robinson delivered. In the fourth quarter, up two and working from the Saints 26-yard line, their highly touted running back instantly dusted linebacker Demario Davis on a wheel route.

Despite heavy pressure in his face, a trusting Ridder threw it up for his guy, “I just saw the back of (Saints linebacker Demario Davis’) jersey and Bijan running with him and that was just backyard ball, threw it off the back of my foot, gave him a ball he could go get.” Davis got left in the wash of Robinson’s afterburners as he scored without being touched.

The play exemplified Smith’s blueprint for the team. Yes, they might not have the best quarterback, but between Robinson, WR Drake London, and TE Kyle Pitts, teams are going to have a hell of a time covering them. It looks a little like San Francisco 49ers south. We’ll find out how far that recipe takes the Falcons.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.