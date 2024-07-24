Highlights The Buffalo Bills could be looking to move off of Sean McDermott if the team continues to underperform in the playoffs.

Bill Belichick would be a seamless fit in Buffalo, and would finally get the Bills over the hump in the postseason.

A move to Buffalo would give Belichick the opportunity to play his former Patriots squad twice a year and get revenge on the Kraft family.

During the Brady-Belickick era in New England, the Buffalo Bills were widely considered the laughingstock of the AFC East. The Bills needed a major turnaround in both player personnel and culture, and Sean McDermott has done exactly that since being hired in 2017.

The Bills have now established themselves as the kingpin in the division and are coming off their fourth straight AFC East title. However, having Josh Allen on the roster raises expectations that exceed how the team has been performing in January. Allen is a generational talent but his dual-threat play style results in him taking many unnecessary hits.

There is a chance that this continuous wear and tear will lead to Allen's prime being cut short, similar to what we saw from Ben Roethlisberger back in his heyday. This means that the Bills' best opportunity to win a championship is now.

The Bills have been knocked out in the divisional round in back-to-back seasons when they had Super Bowl caliber rosters in both years. It is fair to assume that Buffalo would be willing to move off of McDermott if the team once again underachieves in the postseason.

Bill Belichick is one of the few coaches that has proven he is capable of taking down Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes in the postseason.

While Belichick will be joining the panel on Inside the NFL as an analyst this season, NFL insider Tom Pelissero recently stated on the Rich Eisen Show that Belichick intends to coach again.

He’s fully invested in he wants to coach again. He wants to pursue the all-time wins record. Those are things that matter a lot to Bill Belichick.

Allen is a superstar quarterback in the prime of his career. The new standard in Buffalo is to not only win the division, but win big in the postseason. And Belichick is the perfect candidate to get Buffalo back in the hunt for a Lombardi.

Related 10 Wins That Made Bill Belichick a Legend A look at 10 wins that helped Bill Belichick become one of the greatest head coaches and coordinators in NFL history.

Breaking Down Belichick's fit in Buffalo

Bill to Buffalo would be a seamless transition.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Belichick is currently 'jobless' for the first time in 48 years. The 72-year-old coaching legend parted ways with the New England Patriots after spending the last 23 seasons of his career as the head coach in Foxborough.

Bill Belichick Coaching Timeline Team Years Spent Baltimore Colts 1975 Detroit Lions 1976-1977 Denver Broncos 1978 New York Giants 1979-1990 Cleveland Browns 1991-1995 New England Patriots 1996 New York Jets 1997-1999 New England Patriots 2000-2023

There were rumors swirling back in January that Belichick was interested in taking the vacant head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, Belichick's coaching history tells us that he prefers colder northeastern teams, dating back to his time spent with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, and, of course, the Patriots.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bill Belichick has 333 regular season and playoff wins as a head coach in his career. He needs 15 more wins to pass Don Shula and become the winningest head football coach in NFL history.

The Bills are the perfect cold weather destination for Belichick to construct an elite defense. The roster is in win-now mode and has a built-in advantage since Allen is on a team-friendly contract compared to the rest of the league's top signal callers. Belichick had success in a similar situation in New England when Tom Brady was on a team-friendly deal, allowing the Pats to load up the roster with surrounding talent.

When Brady left and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots' offense slowly became ineffective due to poor quarterback play and lack of personnel. It would be fair to expect that he would have success in Buffalo with Allen orchestrating the offense, allowing Belichick to focus strictly on the defensive side of the ball.

Would the Bills give Belichick full roster control?

The question concerning Belichick's fit in Buffalo would be whether he would have full control over player personnel. Bills general manager Brandon Beane has done a solid job assembling competitive rosters thus far. Meaning Belichick would likely have to work side by side with Beane during the player acquisition process.

It is unknown at this point whether Belichick would agree to work side by side with another general manager or not. If he does indeed want full control, it would be with a desperate organization with a losing track record, which is not what Belichick is searching for.

Nonetheless, there is a chance the organization would likely give Belichick whatever he desires. Including control over the roster, if that would convince him to take the job coaching his former division rival in Buffalo.​

Belichick Would Yearn to Get Revenge On His Former Team

The Belichick-Kraft era had an unpleasant ending in New England.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The divorce between Belichick and Robert Kraft ended like most dynasties in pro sports do - in ugly fashion. The report was that the two sides had mutually parted ways back in January. But it is no secret that Robert and his son Jonathon Kraft did not give Belichick the option to return in 2024.

Bill Belichick Career Accolades Category Stat All-Time Ranking Super Bowl Titles 6 1st Super Bowl Appearances 9 1st Division Titles 17 1st Playoff Wins 31 1st Total Wins 333 2nd Coach of the Year 3 T-2nd

It's only reasonable that Bellichick, being the competitor he is, would love to rewrite the narrative of his career and get revenge on both Robert and Jonathon for forcing him out of New England.

The Patriots are in the beginning stages of a full rebuild with rookie head coach and quarterback, Jerod Mayo and Drake Maye at the helm. Coaching the Bills would allow him to face his former squad twice a year and would be the heavy favorite against them for the foreseeable future.

Familiarity within the division would give Buffalo an immediate advantage if they brought in Belichick.

Belichick won the division 16 times in 17 seasons, establishing a dominance unlike anything we've seen in league history. His knowledge and insight of the Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and the New York Jets would allow Buffalo to continue their supremacy over their division rivals.

His career record against each AFC East team is as follows:

38-12 against the Jets

27-21 against the Dolphins

37-12 against the Bills (35-5 prior to Brady's departure)

McDermott helped raise the standard in Buffalo after the franchise was practically irrelevant before his hiring. But the opportunity to hire a legend such as Belichick would be too good to pass for a Bills franchise that is looking to finally bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

All statistics courtesy of ESPN unless stated otherwise.