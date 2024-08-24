Key Takeaways Bill Belichick would be eligible for a Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in 2026 due to rule changes.

Despite his struggles following Brady's departure in New England, Belichick remains one of the greatest NFL coaches ever.

Belichick may not return to coaching, due to a limited market, but is expected to be a first ballot hall of famer.

Bill Belichick was always going to be a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame whenever he became eligible, and now it turns out he'll be eligible sooner than we all thought.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame recently announced a series of rule changes, one of which has trimmed the waiting period for NFL coaches to be eligible for induction from five years, down to just one.

Given that this season will be Belichick's first season out of coaching, that would rapidly speed up his entry to Canton.

With the selection process already underway for 2025 however, Belichick presumably wouldn't be eligible for next summer, but he will surely make his way into Canton in 2026, unless he returns to the sidelines next season.

Related An Early Look At the NFL's 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Ballot We take a look at the the players with the best chance at Hall of Fame induction in 2025, from 1st-year eligibles to 2024 snubs.

Bill Belichick Leads All Coaches in Super Bowls and Playoff Wins

Belichick and the Patriots went on an unprecedented run of dominance in the 2000s and 2010s.

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Belichick was always going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, given his extensive coaching resume. Given how hard it is to build a dynasty in a league fueled by parity, Belichick's New England Patriots dominated the league for most of the 21st century.

Bill Belichick's Head Coaching Achievements Category Totals Regular Season Wins 302 Playoff Wins 31 Coach of the Year awards 3 Division Titles 17 Conference Championships 9 Super Bowl Wins 6

On top of Belichick's dominant run with the Patriots, he also won two Super Bowls as an assistant coach under Bill Parcels with the New York Giants .

While his first run as a head coach with the Cleveland Browns was unsuccessful, Belichick was able to revive his image going back under Parcells' tutelage with the New York Jets , where he was deemed the successor.

That was before he infamously resigned as Jets head coach just one day after taking the job, due to problems with ownership, opting instead to work for Robert Kraft in New England.

It turned out to be the best decision Belichick ever made, as the Patriots would wind up drafting Tom Brady later that year, which paved the way for Belichick carving out the legacy he did, as he and Brady formed the best coach-QB duo in league history.

The Ending Does Not Negate The Journey

While Belichick's run in New England ended poorly, his legacy is safe.

Close

Yes, Belichick's run in New England ended in missing the playoffs in three of the last four years since Brady left for Tampa, but Belichick's legacy in New England, and the NFL for that matter, can't be entirely negated over the 2020s.

After he and the Patriots parted ways this past January, Belichick mostly spoke in positives about his time in New England, even though friction had clearly grown with owner Robert Kraft.

We had a vision of building a winner here … and it exceeded my wildest dreams and expectations.

Whether you want to make the argument that Brady was the no.1 reason for Belichick's success, or that the game simply passed Belichick by in recent years, odds are he'll still go down as the best coach of all time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bill Belichick sits just 14 games behind Don Shula's wins record with 333 wins to Shula's 347 (regular season and playoffs combined).

Belichick is now starting a new journey as a TV analyst, and at 72 years old, the odds may be against him landing another coaching job, despite his greatness.

Will Belichick Ever Coach in the NFL Again?

Belichick's past offseason shows his market may be limited.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Usually, when the greatest of all time is available, teams should line up to recruit him.

However, Belichick only had one job interview this offseason, with the Atlanta Falcons , before the Falcons ultimately chose to hire Raheem Morris.

While his hard-nosed approach may have worked in New England, NFL players today tend to prefer a more collaborative relationship with their head coach. It could be a reason why many of Belichick's former assistants have not panned out as head coaches.

Belichick won a lot of games in New England, and Tom Brady was the glue that kept the locker room united in a tough work environment.

More coaching jobs will open up, and Belichick's name will keep getting thrown around, but it's going to take the right team at the right time for us to see the hoodie on the sidelines again. If it doesn't happen, Belichick will have his spot waiting in Canton in a two summers from now.

Source: Pro Football Hall of Fame

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.