Belichick is interested in coaching and focused on the Giants, Eagles, and Cowboys, all NFC East teams.

The Cowboys, led by Mike McCarthy, could be a potential fit for Belichick due to Jones' love for making big splashes.

Bill Belichick left the New England Patriots and could not land a head coaching job this offseason (Robert Kraft might have played a hand in that). It was expected that the coach would be highly sought after for media jobs and, according to ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Jeremy Fowler, he could end up working with Peyton Manning. They reported:

In the coming weeks, Belichick is expected to sign a deal to do analysis for Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, which produces ESPN's "ManningCast" during Monday Night Football.

ManningCast, an alternative broadcast to Monday Night Football featuring commentary and guest stars, has been a huge success for ESPN. There were rumors that a similar show for the college game could be made featuring Belichick and another recent ESPN hire, Nick Saban.

This Doesn't Mean Belichick Isn't Interested in Coaching

He is expected to seek out certain jobs

It has always been said that behind his gruff exterior, Belichick has a personality that would work well on television. And a job on TV is quite cushy for a coach who is used to 18-hour days. But the Patriots' legend may not be ready to give up on coaching yet.

Patriots' Record With Belichick in Last 10 Years Year Record 2023 4-13 2022 8-9 2021 10-7 2020 7-9 2019 12-4 2018 11-5 2017 13-3 2016 14-2 2015 12-4 2014 12-4

The ESPN report also notes that Belichick is interested in being a head coach again but is focused on leading three specific teams: the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. All three teams are in the NFC East.

Belichick's interest in the Giants makes sense. He worked as the defensive coordinator for several years with the team. Giants' coach Brian Daboll had a tough year in 2023 but was named Coach of the Year following the 2022 season.

The Eagles have been one of the premier teams in the NFL over the last handful of seasons, but that doesn't mean head coach Nick Sirianni is entirely safe. Both his offensive (Brian Johnson) and defensive (Sean Desai) coordinators were fired in 2023, which is never a good sign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Mike McCarthy has finished a combined 36-15 in the regular season with the Cowboys, but 1-3 in playoff games.

The most interesting franchise in question could be the Cowboys. Coach Mike McCarthy has won plenty of regular season games, but the team has struggled in the playoffs. Jerry Jones loves a big splash; few moves could be splashier than hiring Belichick.

