With the 2023 NFL season coming to a close, there is palpable uncertainty surrounding New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his future with the organization for the first time in decades.

While Belichick enjoyed great success in the 2000s and 2010s, he’s struggled to fill the void left by Tom Brady’s departure to Tampa Bay back in 2020. The Patriots' 4-12 record this year sees them sitting in the basement of the AFC East, a position in which they have not found themselves since 1998, a year before their current starting quarterback, Bailey Zappe, was born.

Belichick’s reputation got him a pass his first couple of years without Brady, but as the team approaches their fifth campaign since Brady packed his bags, some are losing patience.

An ineffective general manager

Belichick has drawn criticism for his work as an executive

One can’t have an earnest discussion about Belichick, the head coach, without also acknowledging Belichick, the executive. The two have become so intertwined that it’s difficult to view them as separate entities.

No one should question Belichick’s coaching prowess. He’s one of the greatest defensive minds in league history. Without him, not even the great Brady could’ve dreamed of winning six Super Bowls in New England.

Belichick as the de facto general manager, though, requires a deeper examination. He’s never had the best eye when it comes to drafting or signing free agents, but this wasn’t consequential during the Patriots' dynasty.

Brady gave the offense a high floor and was adaptive enough to thrive with various wide receiver and offensive line combinations. Further, Belichick’s scheme never required elite defensive talent, giving him a greater margin for error than others.

Belichick Recent NFL Draft Track Record Year Pick Player Current Role 2018 R1, Pick 23 Isaiah Wynn, OL IR, Starting G for MIA 2018 R1, Pick 31 Sony Michel, RB LAR Practice Squad 2018 R2, Pick 56 Duke Dawson, CB PIT Practice Squad 2019 R1, Pick 32 N'Keal Harry, WR MIN Practice Squad 2019 R2, Pick 45 Joejuan Williams, CB MIN Practice Squad 2020 R2, Pick 37 Kyle Dugger, S NE Starting S 2020 R2, Pick 60 Josh Uche, OLB NE Backup OLB 2021 R1, Pick 15 Mac Jones, QB NE Backup QB, Multiple Benchings 2021 R2, Pick 38 Christian Barmore, DT NE Backup DT 2022 R1, Pick 29 Cole Strange, G IR, Starting G for NE 2022 R2, Pick 50 Tyquan Thornton, WR NE WR3

Without Brady, Belichick’s ineptitude as a team-builder has become increasingly apparent. He has failed to surround Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe with the necessary playmakers, and the offense has underperformed as a result. One of the pitfalls of being both general manager and head coach is that there is no one else to blame when the team fails to meet expectations.

Either the team doesn’t have the right personnel, which would fall on the general manager, or the team has the right personnel and doesn’t know how to use them, which would fall on the head coach. No matter how you spin it, Belichick is directly responsible for the current state of affairs in Foxborough.

A defensive mastermind

Belichick remains a high-end defensive coordinator

Even in a season that has been defined by failure and instability, Belichick has proven he still knows how to run a defense.

Since Week 10, the Patriots rank second in defensive EPA/play according to rbsdm.com and have allowed 17.3 points per game in that stretch.

Patriots Defense Ranks Since Week 9 Stat Patriots NFL Rank Points/Game 17.6 3rd Yards/Game 288 4th Yards/Play 4.6 1st Yards/Rush Attempt 3.0 1st Passer Rating 83.4 10th

As is typically the case with the Patriots defense, there aren’t many individuals who stick out. The unit as a whole is much stronger than the sum of its parts, showing Belichick still maximizes his talent in a way that few others can.

For most teams, this would be a winning formula, but the Patriots' offensive woes have kept them from gaining steam. They are only 2-5 in their last seven and have eclipsed 20 points in just three of their last nine contests.

New England Patriots Takeaways Year Takeaways NFL Rank 2019 36 2nd 2020 22 T-10th 2021 30 T-3rd 2022 30 T-2nd 2023 17 T-24th

Without the threat of a potent offense on the other side of the ball, opposing teams have played conservative football against New England, minimizing the possibility of generating takeaways. The Patriots are tied for 24th in takeaways in 2023, and there is little Belichick can do schematically to change that.

Patriots looking to the future

New England needs to focus on their next chapter

Recent reports have suggested Belichick and the Patriots will part ways after the season. While nothing has been finalized, moving on from Belichick would make sense for New England. Belichick is still a quality coach, but he needs a better roster, and Belichick has been the very reason the Patriots currently have such a dearth of talent.

If there were a way to keep Belichick as a coach and strip him of his general manager responsibilities without severing the relationship between the two sides, it would be encouraged. However, it’s unlikely a demotion could occur without causing internal friction.

It appears to be an 'all-or-nothing' deal for the Patriots, and right now, 'nothing' makes a whole lote more sense than 'all' with regard to Belichick. As great as he is, Belichick is 71 years old, and his team-building has been a major obstacle for the organization.

The team is in prime position to take a blue-chip quarterback prospect in this upcoming draft, and it would be hard to trust Belichick to one, draft the right guy, and two, surround him with enough talent to help him succeed.

The team is no longer short-term oriented; it’s more about the big picture. If the team is embarking on a rebuild, keeping Belichick in the final years of his career makes little sense for either party.

If Belichick does, in fact, leave New England, he will have suitors. As of now, it’s unclear which teams will have vacancies, but there are a couple of destinations that make sense.

Possible Belichick landing spots

The coaching legend would have interest from teams throughout the league

The Los Angeles Chargers fired Brandon Staley last month and have had a revolving door at head coach for years. They have a promising young quarterback in Justin Herbert but very little elsewhere. This is the type of organization that could benefit from someone known for doing more with less, like Belichick.

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers miss out on the postseason, firing Todd Bowles would be a possibility. In that case, Belichick would be an enticing option. The inexorable story of Belichick following in Brady’s footsteps would dominate the media, but there’s much more to it than that.

The Bucs have an aging defense that has regressed substantially since their Super Bowl run. Still, the roster isn’t depleted enough for a complete rebuild, which could mean bringing Belichick in to squeeze another run out of the group.

Another option could be the Atlanta Falcons, who have been underperforming on a yearly basis during Arthur Smith's tenure at the helm. The Falcons have a vastly improved defense this year, which would be attractive for Belichick, who is the kind of defensive mind that can turn a middle of the pack unit into an elite group. The offensive talent is abundant as well, though the rumblings are that Smith may get one more chance in the role in 2024.

Other than that, it’s unclear who else would be in the market for Belichick’s services. Ideally, he would find a team looking to win in the coming years, but those aren’t the ones generally looking for a head coach. Doubtless, one of Belichick's main goals in his next job will be finally catching Don Shula's NFL record for the most wins by a head coach, and he doesn't need many.

Most Wins as NFL Head Coach Coach Seasons Regular Seasons Wins Don Shula 1963-1995 328 George Halas 1920-1967 318 Bill Belichick 1991-present 302 Andy Reid 1999-present 257 Tom Landry 1960-1988 250

Belichick, as usual, has offered little insight as to what his future plans are, whether they be in New England or elsewhere. Fans will have to wait and see, but no matter what happens, Belichick’s future in the NFL is destined to be one of the most intriguing topics come the offseason.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.