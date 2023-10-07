Highlights In Week 4 of the 2023 season, Bill Belichick and the Patriots suffered their biggest defeat ever with a 35-point loss to the Cowboys.

Though Belichick is rightly regarded as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, he's had some bad days just like anyone else.

Surprisingly, the Buffalo Bills have provided Belichick with three of his 10 biggest defeats as an NFL head coach despite the notion that Belichick and Brady's Patriots "owned" Buffalo for most of the 21st century.

Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick is used to bad days at the office, after 18 seasons in the league it just comes with the territory. Few, however, have been as tough as his New England Patriots' Week 4’s 38-3 demolition at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys.

For perspective, Dallas out-gained New England 377-253 in total yards and 22-10 in first downs. The swarming Cowboys defense also scored 14 points off turnovers. On the other hand, all the Patriots' offense could muster in reply was a first-quarter field goal. In the end, the 35-point margin of defeat was the biggest ever experienced by the coach.

With six Super Bowl rings and the second most wins in NFL history, these bad days have been few and far between for Belichick, but if we really scratch our heads, we can come up with a few more times the Hall of Fame coach found himself on the wrong side of a stinging defeat.

10 Titans stun Patriots on Brady's 300th

'It was just a bad day for all of us,'' that was how Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady described this bruising 34-10 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans in 2018.

The Patriots headed into the game high on a six-game winning streak and Brady was looking to make his 300th game a memorable affair. It was, but not for reasons he would have wanted. The Titans out-gained the Patriots 385-284, holding New England to just 40 yards rushing.

Brady, who threw 254 yards and no touchdown passes, was sacked three times and hit another six times, with the offensive line struggling to offer much protection. Waving the white flag, Belichick withdrew the QB midway through the fourth quarter.

To make matters worse, the loss was the first for the Patriots against the Titans in 18 years.

9 Lions devour Patriots on Thanksgiving

This 2000 encounter against the Detroit Lions was a Thanksgiving feast. Unfortunately for Belichick, who was then just a year on the job, the Patriots played the role of the turkey.

Despite taking a few lumps from the Patriots defensive line, Detroit's Charlie Batch threw for one touchdown and ran for the another in a second half where the Lions scored 28 points in a 34-9 win. Things were close up until the third quarter, when New England led Detroit 9-6, but then went to work.

Patriots starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe finished 17-for-32 for 148 and two costly interceptions, before being replaced by a young quarterback named Tom Brady in the fourth quarter. Hmmm, wonder what became of that guy.

8 Dolphins end Patriots 29-game win streak

Belichick's Patriots were untouchable in the period leading up to a matchup between themselves and the Miami Dolphins in 2008. Heading into game day New England boasted a record 21-game regular season winning streak and cut the ribbon on the Patriots Hall of Fame earlier that week.

The Dolphins, who ended the previous season with a record of 1-15, showed up and absolutely ruined the party. To be fair, starting quarterback Tom Brady was out injured, but Belichick had no answers for the Dolphin’s Wildcat formation, which led to three TD runs for running back Ronnie Brown on direct snaps and four touchdowns overall from six tries.

Overall, Brown finished with 113 yards on 17 carries and scored his touchdowns on runs of 2, 15, 5 and 62 yards. "We had trouble with a lot of things. That was one of them," Belichick said after the game."We had trouble a lot."

The majority of the Patriots fans who streamed out of the stadium in the second half, after mercilessly booing their team, would certainly agree.

7 Oilers run riot on doomsday for Browns

It’s hard to imagine Belichick anywhere but on the sidelines for New England, but the coach also suffered a massive 37-10 defeat in 1995 at the hands of the Houston Oilers while in charge of the Cleveland Browns.

Chris Chandler threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Oilers racked up the most points allowed by the Browns at home since Belichick took charge of the team in 1991. After seeing the Browns score first, the Oilers then scored the next seven times they had the ball.

The game itself, however, had more of an end-of-days sort of feeling as fans in the stands were facing the prospect of not having a team in the city anymore. Earlier in the week, Brown’s owner Art Modell had announced that he was moving the team to Baltimore after a dispute over building a new stadium boiled over.

Bill Belichick's biggest losses Team Opponents Date Score Margin New England Patriots Dallas Cowboys 10-01-20203 38-3 35 New England Patriots Buffalo Bills 7-09-2003 31-0 31 New England Patriots Buffalo Bills 15-1-2022 47-17 30 New England Patriots Buffalo Bills 28-12-2020 38-9 29 New England Patriots SF 49ers 25-10-2020 33-6 27 New England ​​​​​​​Patriots KC Chiefs 29-09-2014 41-14 27 Cleveland Browns Houston Oilers 5-11-1995 37-10 27 New England ​​​​​​​Patriots Miami Dolphins 21-09-2008 38-13 25 New England ​​​​​​​Patriots Detroit Lions 23-11-2000 34-9 25 Cleveland Browns Washington Redskins 13-10-1991 42-17 25

6 Chiefs ruthless during Monday night mauling

There was no place to hide when the Patriots got blown away by the Kansas City Chiefs, who delivered a 41-14 victory during a 2014 Monday night football affair.

Jamaal Charles scored three touchdowns to overshadow Brady, who many predicted had come to the end of the road. Those assertions may have been premature, but Brady was picked off twice and Belichick’s troops looked like a hopelessly lost unit on both offense and defense.

The Chiefs racked up 303 yards of first-half offense, then the most against any Belichick-coached team. Of course, it hardly helped that the Patriots happened to be in town on the night the Kansas stadium was looking to reclaim the world record for loudest outdoor sport venue.

5 Dominant 49ers own Patriots from start to finish

The San Francisco 49ers dominated Belichick’s Patriots from start to finish in this 33-6 beat down of epic proportions at Gillette Stadium in 2020. 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo returned to haunt his former team, ending the day with 278 yards on 20-for-25 passing, while Jeff Wilson and the rushing attack picked apart the Patriots at the seams.

On the flip side, Cam Newton could not shift out of first gear for the Pats. Overall, the 49ers outgained the Patriots 467 to 241, anchored by a defense that smothered the Patriots into four turnovers. The result marked the worst home loss in Belichick’s 21 years with the Patriots.

4 Bills rough up Patriots for good measure

The Buffalo Bills never needed to hammer the Patriots to be crowned kings of the AFC East in a difficult 2020 for their rivals, but they did it anyway in 38-9 Monday night demolition.

QB Josh Allen combined with Stefon Diggs for three of his four touchdowns as the Bills blew out their opponents. It didn’t even take the entire game as Allen and Diggs were comfortably sitting on the bench for most of the final quarter. The win saw the Bills earn a season sweep of the Patriots for the first time since 1999.

Once again, in the post-Tom Brady era, Belichick’s handling of the quarterback position came under scrutiny. The coach started with Cam Newton, who completed just 5-of-10 passes for 34 yards, before pulling him in the third in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Stidham ended with 44 passing yards on 4-of-11 passing in his limited action.

3 Bills serve up playoff pain to Belichick

It’s those Bills again. In this 2021 AFC Wild Card matchup, the Bills handed Belichick his worst ever playoff loss and did so with total domination.

Field general Josh Allen controlled the action from start to finish with the Patriots defense unable to respond. Some of the uglier low points for Belichick’s team include the fact that the Bills scored 7 touchdowns on its first seven possessions and took a knee to end the game during its eighth series.

It was the first time in NFL playoff history that one team never attempted a field goal, punted, or turned the ball over. At halftime, the deficit was the largest in Patriots playoff history and tied for the largest halftime deficit in any game under Belichick.

The Patriots finally made it into the end zone in the third quarter, but it was scant consolation as the Bills went on to pour in another 20 points in the 47-17 win.

2 Bills bring more pain

Bills, Bills, Bills, you’d be forgiven for perhaps thinking of the hook made famous by R&B stars Destiny's Child, but, no, that’s not quite what we are thinking of. The truth is that Buffalo has been responsible for handing the legendary coach some of the heaviest losses of his career, despite the Patriots having a historical overall dominance over their rivals.

A Week 1 matchup in 2003 between the teams previously stood as Belichick’s heaviest ever margin of defeat, a 31-0 shutout in the season opener. Given their previous dominance over the Bills, the Patriots went into the game as heavy favorites, having won the previous five meetings, including all four games since Tom Brady had taken over the starting quarterback spot in 2001.

Brady struggled against two inspired former teammates. Safety Lawyer Milloy, who was cut by Belichick just five days before the start of the season, had signed a five-year deal to join the Bills just two days before the game, and Drew Bledsoe, who was still looking for his first win against his former team.

Bledsoe went 17-for-28 for 230 yards, one TD, one INT while Milloy had 5 tackles and a sack. Brady would have one of the worst performances in his otherwise legendary career, throwing four—count 'em—four interceptions. Of course, Patriots fans will be quick to point out that they exacted satisfactory revenge later that season, but that’s for another time.

1 Manning's Giants deny Patriots, Belichick perfect season

Sometimes it isn’t just about the margin of defeat, but the gravity of the moment itself. Most Patriots fans will agree that the Super Bowl XLII loss to the New York Giants just hits that sensitive area in the gut. Come on, all sports fans know the spot we’re talking about.

In 2007 Belichick’s Patriots were 16-0 in the regular season and made light work of the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Diego Chargers in the Divisional Round and AFC Championship Game. Brady was the league’s anointed after throwing for 4,806 yards, 50 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Randy Moss was crowned the league’s best wide receiver after catching 23 touchdowns, a record he still holds. Not to mention the team’s defense was holding the opposition to 17.1 points, while the offense scored a league high 36.8. Surely a matchup with the Giants was just another speed bump to lifting the Lombardi trophy. As it turns out, Eli Manning and the Giants had other ideas, as the Patriots record-setting offense was held to their lowest total of the season in the 17-14 loss.

With the ball on their own 39-year line, Manning wriggled free from a bunch of Patriots defenders and launched the ball down the field. Wide receiver David Tyree made a stupendous catch off his helmet to set up the game-winning touchdown, and the rest, as they say, is history—but probably history that the fans and Belichick would rather forget.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

