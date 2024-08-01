Highlights Belichick to host and co-produce a new weekly show with Underdog Sports.

The legendary coach will also appear on 'ManningCast' and the 'Pat McAfee Show'.

'Inside the NFL' crew will feature Belichick as a recurring analyst.

Bill Belichick won't be found on the sidelines during the 2024 season, but the legendary head coach has a handful of projects lined up that'll still keep him close to the game and attract fans' attention every week.

Underdog Sports announced on Wednesday a partnership with Belichick, which will feature the six-time Super Bowl champion coach hosting and co-producing a weekly YouTube show that'll break down film and situations for fans connected to sports betting and daily fantasy.

Belichick also released a statement about the program, which has yet to announce the date for its debut episode.

Underdog Sports, one of the fastest-growing fantasy sports companies that was founded in 2020, has over 111,000 subscribers to their fantasy football YouTube channel and more than 300,000 followers combined between two X/Twitter accounts.

I partnered with Underdog because it’s a sports company run by sports people, and they want sports to connect to the fans, and that's what I want to do. We want to find a connection where we are giving the fans what they've asked me for...

This new show won't be Belichick's only opportunity as an NFL media personality, however.

Fans will also get the chance to watch him analyze the league on some other large platforms, with brand names.

Say Hello to ESPN Every Monday Night

The legendary coach has agreed to multiple roles, including 'MNF' coverage

When the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers kick off the first 2024 edition of 'Monday Night Football' on Sept. 9, Belichick will chat about the game with quarterback siblings that gave him plenty of fits over the years. The Athletic reported back in April that ESPN's weekly 'ManningCast' featuring Peyton and Eli Manning will include Belichick as a recurring guest, in a deal worth millions.

Belichick has also signed on for weekly appearances on the popular 'Pat McAfee Show,' which simulcasts on ESPN.

But the main attraction will undoubtedly be the coach's conversations with the Mannings, as the brothers captured two Super Bowls apiece with Belichick's vaunted New England Patriots gunning for those coveted Lombardi Trophies.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Belichick held a 12-8 record coaching against Peyton Manning during his time with the Colts and Broncos.

When speaking about adding the coaching legend to his weekly broadcast, Peyton Manning says he looks forward to having Belichick's perspective as one of the best defensive minds in the history of the game.

I think that will be great to bring a whole different kind of insight to the game on the defensive side. Bill Belichick knows all things football and I just remember Tom Brady used to tell me how he used to sit with Coach Belichick on Tuesdays, and Belichick would just kind of tell him what we need to do to win this game.

Belichick's not done there though...

Old Show, New Insider, With Endless Knowledge

Belichick will also work with the iconic NFL Films brand this season.

The classic fan-favorite show 'Inside the NFL,' which is entering its 48th season, will feature Belichick analyzing the league alongside former players Ryan Clark, Chad Johnson, and Chris Long. The program will air Tuesdays on The CW, and break down the previous week's slate of games with highlights and interviews.

Belichick is no stranger to NFL Films productions, either, as he participated in a 2019 hit series that highlighted the league's 100 greatest players of all time.

His work on that panel also led to him being nominated for a Sports Emmy for Most Outstanding Studio Analyst. One of the series' most popular clips showed Belichick describing the talent of Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed, who led the Baltimore Ravens' secondary during the Patriots' heyday in the 2000s.

Belichick hasn't shut the door on coaching. After mutually parting ways with the Patriots following the 2023 campaign, the 73-year-old interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons' head coaching vacancy in January. The team ultimately selected former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as its next leader.

As one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, Belichick led the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances in 24 seasons at the helm.

The three-time NFL Coach of the Year is also just 26 wins behind legend Don Shula for the most all-time by a head coach (328).

In order to chase that record, Belichick will need to work a few more years and, most importantly, find a franchise equipped to contend for a championship.

