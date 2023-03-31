Bill Belichick could be finding himself moving from the New England Patriots to an AFC rival if Mike Florio has anything to say about it.

It’s fair to say that the New England Patriots of the 2020s are far from the dominant side that people became used to seeing during the 2000s and the 2010s when they were winning 7 Super Bowls and coming incredibly close a couple more times on top of that.

Now though, things aren’t looking as rosy as they once might have been under the eyes of head coach Bill Belichick, perhaps proving all along that it was Tom Brady that was the driving force behind their success rather than the man with the headset.

They’ve missed the playoffs in two of the past three years, both of which came with losing records, something that they didn’t have since the 2000 season, and it has started to raise some questions about the future of Belichick as head coach, with broadcaster John Middlekauff claiming that the head coach might be on borrowed time.

But if he and the Patriots were to part ways, where would he end up going?

Bill Belichick set to control a whole new herd?

Writing in an opinion piece for ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio believes that it might be hard for him to find a team to allow him to operate the way he has in New England, but that there was one team that he saw as a possible landing spot, and it just so happens to be in his own division:

For Belichick, would that be the case? No G.M. who hopes to retain his authority would hire a coach who has been the ultimate authority for two-plus decades. It would have to be a team that has opted to clean house. So who would do it? The Cowboys? The Browns? (He once coached the old Browns, now the Ravens.) The Chargers? The Commanders, under a new owner? The Buccaneers? (The Tom Brady parallels would be awesome.)

Then there are the Bills. They have quarterback Josh Allen. They have underachieved in recent years. Could the Bills empty out the organization and turn everything over to Belichick?

Would the Buffalo Bills be willing to risk it all for Bill Belichick?

It’s true that the Buffalo Bills have underachieved in recent years, especially given the talent that they have, but is Belichick the answer to their problems? A few years ago you might have said that was the case, but given how things have gone recently, especially without Brady, it might not be all that simple.

If anything they would be better looking at an up-and-comer who can possibly build something for the future rather than a short-term fix (which given Belichick’s age, that’s what it likely would be), so put us down as ‘doubtful’ in having confidence a move like this would come off.