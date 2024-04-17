Highlights Pat McAfee and Bill Belichick will co-host the "Draft Night Spectacular" on ESPN.

McAfee wants to work with Belichick long-term, saying that he wants the head coach to be a weekly recurring guest on The Pat McAfee Show.

Belichick is also joining Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, which may point to the next chapter of his career.

Pat McAfee has been an eclectic figure since starting his podcast and subsequent Pat McAfee Show since retiring after an eight-year career as a punter for the Indianapolis Colts.

His guest list has spanned the entirety of the superstar spectrum, from the WNBA's first overall pick Caitlin Clark to divisive quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now, for his fifth annual "Draft Night Spectacular", McAfee will be sharing the screen with none other than former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

McAfee announced the limited-time partnership on his YouTube channel on Wednesday, bringing Belichick aboard to discuss next week's event. In keeping with his usual monotone demeanor, Belichick's explanation for why he accepted the invitation from McAfee was filled with platitudes.

“I’m looking forward to it. Draft day, draft weekend, is always an exciting time for everybody — for the teams that are building their teams and for the fans and for everyone involved in it. It’s a great event, and I’m looking forward to seeing it from the other side. It will be fun to be in Detroit, be with you guys, and get your expertise."

ESPN announced earlier this week that the “Draft Spectacular” will air on YouTube, TikTok, the ESPN App and ESPN+ next Thursday, beginning at 8:00 pm ET.

McAfee: Working With Belichick A "Dream Come True"

The show's viewership grew more than 20% throughout the 2023 season

McAfee has made his appreciation for the legendary head coach known plenty of times in the past, though it was only after Belichick and the Patriots parted ways that he turned the recruitment cap on.

Back in February, shortly after Belichick was ousted from New England, McAfee said that working with Belichick would be a "dream come true"... if he could convince the notoriously secretive coach into talking with him on a regular basis.

“I am trying my best to get Bill Belichick on this program at least once a week going forward. Just at least once a week going forward in the football season. Could you imagine us peppering Bill Belichick every single week throughout an entire football season? That’s if he wants to get into the media world and if he would want to be on our particular program. There’s a chance he says no way.”

It's a good sign for McAfee's hopes that Belichick has agreed to the "Draft Spectacular" team-up. Rodgers was a recurring guest on the show last season, and Belichick could add a nice juxtaposition by analyzing the game from a coach's perspective.

The Pat McAfee Show has seen big growth in ESPN's Prime Time slots, securing massive year-over-year growth since joining the Walt Disney company last May.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Pat McAfee Show brought in 1.7 million viewers ([total reach] per show across all platforms in the month of December (2023) – up 21% from September (2023).

It was reported earlier in the day that Belichick plans to join Peyton Manning's production company, Omaha Productions. That doesn't mean that Belichick plans to leave coaching behind for good, though the ESPN report also notes that Belichick is only interested in leading three specific teams: the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

