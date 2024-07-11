This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Bill Belichick has appeared in the media in several capacities over the spring and summer, to great acclaim.

Belichick will now join the crew on The CW's Inside the NFL.

Spurned during the coaching cycle, it might behoove Belichick to stay in front of the camera rather than the sideline at this point in his life.

Bill Belichick is going to be a busy man this fall.

After accepting a recurring gig as an analyst on Peyton and Eli Manning's Monday Night Football "Manning-Cast" on ESPN, the former New England Patriots head coach has agreed to join the crew of The CW's Inside the NFL as an analyst.

Belichick joins a crew of on-screen talent that includes former NFLers Ryan Clark, Chad Johnson, and Chris Long.

The eight-time Super Bowl champion was spurned during the most recent head coaching cycle in January, but he's made the most of his free-time, attending Tom Brady's Netflix Roast while also starring during The Pat McAfee Show's Draft coverage.

