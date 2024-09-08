Bill Belichick may be spending his time in the broadcast booth and blowing our minds with his presence on 'Instaface' for now, but Belichick is still a coach at heart and is reportedly eying a return to an NFL sideline.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Belichick intends to pursue open head coaching jobs in 2025 after not landing a new role this offseason. However, that doesn't mean he'll settle for any head coaching job he's offered.

Belichick is expected to be choosy if and when he returns to the sideline, according to sources.

Essentially, this means the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach will be looking at some key factors in determining his next stop. That will likely mean:

Strong team ownership

A franchise-caliber quarterback

Solid foundational pieces

It's unlikely that Belichick would return to the sidelines for any role other than a head coach, as he turned down some very attractive coordinator jobs this offseason, per Schefter.

Belichick had multiple opportunities to join various staffs this past offseason as a defensive coordinator or some type of decorated assistant role. Not only did the San Francisco 49ers consider Belichick for their vacant defensive coordinator job, as head coach Kyle Shanahan said this summer, but so did the Los Angeles Rams, according to league sources.

If Belichick insists on only returning to the sidelines as a head coach, what are some potential landing spots in 2025?

Belichick Would Likely Only Return To Coach a Super Bowl Contender

Belichick is within reach of Don Shula's record for wins as a head coach.

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Belichick is 72 years old, and would be 73 by the time the 2025 season rolls around. If he returns to the sidelines, he's not going to be coming back for a rebuilding project.

He's also likely learned that in order for him to have the best chance to win lots of games, he's going to need a franchise quarterback in place. His record with and without Tom Brady under center is telling of just how important that is, not just to Belichick, but any coach in today's NFL.

Bill Belichick's Record as an NFL Head Coach Brady Factor Wins-Losses Winning Percentage With Tom Brady 249-75 .769 Without Tom Brady (including CLE) 83-104 .449 Totals 334 .609

Belichick's record of 83-104 without Brady includes his time as head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Don Shula's NFL record of 347 wins as a head coach is within reach for Belichick if he returns to coach a few more years, but only in the right situations. That has to be Belichick's main driving factor in wanting to return, while also wanting to prove he can win without Brady.

Which Teams Are a Fit For Belichick?

Belichick will need a strong owner, franchise QB and solid roster for a return.

There's no way Belichick is going to return as a head coach to take over a struggling franchise. He's going to be eying a team that has talent, has the right QB under center, but has simply underachieved.

Teams that fit that mold would be:

If we're looking at coaching jobs that will potentially be open next year, the Bills, Eagles and Cowboys seem that they would be the only possibilities.

While the New Orleans Saints would likely also have a head coaching vacancy, it won't be a fit for Belichick, considering the Saints' salary cap issues and the lack of a long-term answer at quarterback.

The Bills, Cowboys and Eagles all have Super Bowl aspirations and have fallen short in the postseason. Dak Prescott , Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts are all signed long-term with their teams, and all three franchises have some good building blocks.

All three teams could theoretically be in the market for a new head coach if they either fail to make the playoffs, or have an early exit in January.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: A total of eight new head coaches were hired in the 2024 offseason.

The question becomes, will the league still view Belichick as being in touch with today's game? He'll have a year to restore his image on NFL broadcasts and grab the attention of owners.

Source: Adam Schefter

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.