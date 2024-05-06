Highlights Belichick took aim at Brady's career, including his English soccer ownership and Gronkowski's role on FOX.

The crowd loved Belichick's humor, especially his well-timed quips.

Belichick's performance at the roast and on Pat McAfee's draft show make the argument that he might enjoy his next few years as a media member more than if he returned to NFL sidelines as a coach.

The art of the comedy roast was on full display during the live Netflix special The Greatest Roast of All-Time: Tom Brady.

Although some seasoned comedy pros like Kevin Hart and Jeff Ross were in attendance dropping bombs on retired seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, it was Brady's former New England Patriots head coach and arguably the greatest coach of the modern NFL, Bill Belichick, had some of the best quips of the night.

He even started his roasting session by acknowledging all the controversy surrounding his image throughout the Apple TV series Dynasty, which was basically a Robert Kraft-sponsored hit job on Belichick.

Seriously, I’m so honored to be here for the roast of Tom Brady on Netflix... not to be confused with the 10-part Bill Belichick roast during the Apple TV doc.

For years, Patriots players have expressed how Belichick has a great humor despite his dry nature. His dead pan delivery was on full display during the roast, and he should seriously think about hanging up the cut-off hoodie for good in exchange for a mic after his last few public appearances.

Belichick Poked Fun At Brady's Career On And Off The Field

Nothing was off the table for the Darth Sidious of the NFL

Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

Belichick got the crowd excited by approaching the podium to the Imperial March theme from Star Wars. He praised Brady as the greatest to ever do it, but made sure he fit in some zingers. He made light of Brady's ownership of the English soccer team, Birmingham FC, because of their recent relegation.

He didn't dive into an explanation of the complications of the expansive English pyramid, and left it in plain terms by saying, "they suck" :

Not so easy running a team, is it, Tom? Little coaching advice, stick to American football. You’re really good at that.

He also took aim at tight end and Patriot great Rob Gronkowski for his role as a pundit on FOX. Looks like he finally wants a player to not follow the 'Patriot Way' :

A lot of people connected me with a saying called, ‘Do your job,’ and telling people to do their job. Gronk, I've been watching you on Fox NFL Sunday. And I'm begging you, please, stop doing your job.

The crowd erupted into applause, and Gronk even looked like he had fun being the butt of that joke, if only because Belichick's biting humor was so surprising for him in this public context.

Belichick's Jokes Had The Crowd Dying Of Laughter

He seemed to enjoy firing one-liners more than anyone

The roast was "open-season" throughout the entire night, and not even Brady's right-hand man, Alex Guerreo, was safe from catching strays.

People say Tom and I butted heads a lot. It was hard to butt heads with Tom because his was so far up Alex Guerrero's a**.

Belichick even shared a moment with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, where they both raised their glasses together for a drink, cheers-ing each other in the process.

He clearly has a knack for entertainment and tongue-in-cheek public speaking, and everyone should be excited about that reported book he is working on. He ended the night by putting the "Brady vs. Belichick" argument to bed in the only way he could at a roast:

For all of you out there that think about who’s responsible for the Patriots’ success during the time Tom and I were there. Was it Brady? Was it me? Was it Brady? Was it me? In reality, the truth of the matter is it was both of us —because of me.

This whole time, behind that serious, smile-less face was a comedic genius; Belichick should consider doing his own set. He can share all his old war stories and make people laugh all around the country. His performance on the Pat McAfee Show during the NFL Draft recently was also spectacular and insightful.

That pair of performances, plus the fact that he will soon be joining the ManningCast as more of a regular guest on Monday nights, makes a compelling argument for Belichick to end his chase for the NFL's all-time coaching wins record and start his next chapter as one of the most highly-sought after talking heads in the NFL media industry.

Heck, he's already earned an Emmy for his work as an analyst on NFL Network's "NFL 100 All-Time Team" back in 2019 when punditry was only a hobby, so he's already started racking up hardware for this second act.