There have been rumors all season that Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots could soon part ways. The team is 3-10 and a rebuild is on the horizon. According to Tom Curran, a long-time Patriots insider, a decision on Belichick's future has already been made—and it was made over a month ago.

During an appearance on NBC Sports Boston's Arbella Early Edition, Curran said that after the team's Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, he heard rumblings that owner Robert Kraft had made the decision to end the team's relationship with Belichick at the end of the season. Check out the full quote and video below:

When they came out of Germany (after Week 10), conversations I had that week made it very clear that a decision was made. They were going to play out the string, and at the end of the year, there would be a parting of the ways for a variety of reasons.

An end to the most legendary run in NFL history could be coming

Bill Belichick with New England - 265-188, 9 Super Bowl appearances, 6 Super Bowl wins

It is hard to imagine anyone other than Bill Belichick coaching the Patriots, as he is the longest-tenured active head coach with one team, having been with New England since the 2000 season. He hasn't only served as the coach of the team, he's also largely been in control of football operations.

For much of his Patriots career, Belichick enjoyed the services of Tom Brady, but after a falling out between the two, Brady left the team in 2020 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While it would be impossible for anyone to replace Brady, the Patriots have struggled at the quarterback position.

Brady's initial replacement at quarterback was veteran Cam Newton, who is now out of the league. In 2021, the Patriots selected Mac Jones in the first round of the NFL Draft. Jones showed promise at first, but his play has fallen off a cliff in 2023, and he has been benched for Bailey Zappe repeatedly. The Patriots will no doubt be looking to add a quarterback following this season.

The Patriots are in for a significant rebuild

New England will have an early pick in a quarterback-heavy draft

Belichick was asked about Curran's report during his Wednesday morning press conference. He surprised no one with his answer, telling reporters, "yeah, we're getting ready for Kansas City."

If Belichick, who is the second-oldest coach in the NFL at 70 years old, is to leave the Patriots, all will not be lost for his successor. If the season was to end today, the 3-10 franchise would have the second overall pick in a draft that is expected to feature elite quarterback prospects such as Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels.

