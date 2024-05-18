Highlights Tennessee Titans' OL coach Bill Callahan is the team's "biggest analytics nerd", according to son and head coach Brian Callahan.

Brian Callahan believes this time coaching together is something he and his dad cherish after years of sacrifice during the first part of Bill's career.

Bill Callahan is already putting Tennessee's offensive line through the grinder this offseason.

Tennessee Titans' offensive line coach Bill Callahan has been on the staff of an NCAA or NFL team since joining the University of Illinois as a 24-year-old graduate assistant all the way back in 1980. Despite having spent more time coaching than 13 of the league's head coaches have been alive, the 68-year-old has apparently embraced the NFL's analytical revolution more than anyone.

When speaking with The Athletic's Robert Mays earlier this week, Callahan's son and boss -- Titans head coach Brian Callahan -- told Mays his father may utilize the league's newest measuring tools more than anyone else on Tennessee's staff.

He’s adapted his teaching style … he uses all the technology. He might be the biggest analytics nerd we have. He’s just evolved as a coach. … It’s incredible.

Callahan, recognized as one of the best offensive line coaches in league history, joined the Titans this offseason following four seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Related Titans To Have 'Helluva Combo' On Defensive Line in 2024 The Titans could have a great duo in the making with a Pro Bowler already in tow and another possibly on the way after the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Callahans Are Excited To Work Together

"It’s like we’re making up for lost time"

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Because of his coaching responsibilities, Bill Callahan wasn't always able to attend some of Brian's biggest childhood moments. The younger Callahan knows their combined sacrifice was necessary for his father to craft the outstanding legacy he has forged across the past 44 years, and views their time together now as the reward for all the moments they previously missed out on.

I can just walk in his office and we can just start BS-ing about something not even totally related to football. We can have a cup of coffee in the morning. Our apartments (are) right across the hall from each other right now. Sometimes we drive to work together. As a son, that’s something really enjoyable about that process. I have to step back every now and again and I do, because it does mean something to me — and be reflective on that. Like this is really pretty cool.

The older Callahan, meanwhile, is taking right to his new surroundings. Last week, he put first-round rookie JC Latham to the test, having him practice against a hand-crafted sled named Bertha that only moves when proper technique is used.

With the combined Callahan might, Tennessee should have a much better offensive line than Pro Football Focus' worst-rated 2023 unit next season and be able to post more than the 17.9 points per game they averaged a season ago.

Tennessee Titans' Offensive Free Agent Signings Player Position Average Annual Value Calvin Ridley WR $23,000,000 Lloyd Cushenberry C $12,500,000 Tony Pollard RB $7,000,000 Mason Rudolph QB $2,870,000 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR $2,000,000 Saahdiq Charles G $1,500,000

Source: Robert Mays

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.