Everton chairman Bill Kenwright's 'time is up' at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Multiple board members have now left the club, but Kenwright's future is yet to be resolved.

Everton news - Bill Kenwright

Everton released an official statement last week revealing that Chief Executive Officer, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Chief Finance and Strategy Officer, Grant Ingles and Non-Executive Director, Graeme Sharp had left their roles at the club.

The announcement also revealed that an announcement would be made regarding interim appointments and Kenwright's future at the club within 48 hours, but the club are yet to make a further statement at the time of writing.

The Guardian reported at the time that Kenwright is expected to also leave the club, but as it stands, he's still in his position.

Evertonians were desperate for change to happen, and journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that supporters will 'get what they want' eventually if Kenwright is to leave Goodison Park.

With the transfer window now open, the situation needs to be resolved fast to allow Sean Dyche and his recruitment team to secure reinforcements ahead of the new season.

What has Brown said about Kenwright?

Brown has suggested that Kenwright's time at Everton is up and his situation is now having an impact on new investment.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's clear Bill Kenwright's time is up at Everton and that everyone can see it, including Farhad Moshiri. When he actually leaves and how is still the big question. I think he's effectively holding things up in terms of the new investment coming in.

"So, it's time that that situation is resolved really. The problem is that there was an agreement to buy him out, essentially, when he leaves the club, and that seems to be the sticking point.

"They're clearly talking about how that should happen at the moment."

What's next for Everton?

As per The Athletic, MSP Sports Capital have been in exclusive talks with Everton owner Moshiri regarding potential investment.

MSP are looking for a 25% stake in the club, with representation on the board.

With a deal looking likely, it makes sense for the current board to be offloaded ahead of new members joining.

It's understood that George Downing and Andy Bell, who are both Everton fans, are expected to be part of the new board if MSP complete a deal to take over the club.