Everton fans will 'end up getting what they want' when Bill Kenwright leaves the club, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

There's been plenty of change at Goodison Park, but the chairman still remains, for now.

Everton news - Latest

Everton fans have been regularly protesting against their board over the last few months, after poor financial dealings and decisions have led to the Toffees being involved in two relegation battles in a row.

Change is happening at Everton, as the fans wanted, with the MailOnline reporting that MSP Sports Capital have entered an exclusivity agreement to require a stake in the Merseyside club.

This week, Everton officially announced that Chief Executive Officer, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Chief Finance and Strategy Officer, Grant Ingles and Non-Executive Director, Graeme Sharp have left their roles at the club.

The announcement from Everton also confirmed that a statement would be made regarding interim appointments and the future of chairman Kenwright within 48 hours.

However, with the post on the club's official website being released on Monday, at the time of writing, no further statement has been made.

It's understood that despite the lack of communication from the club, Kenwright is likely to be removed from his position soon.

What has Jones said about Kenwright?

Jones has suggested that Evertonians are going to 'end up getting what they want', if and when Kenwright leaves his position as chairman.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He's been at that club and in and around that club for such a long time, that he will probably find it difficult to just walk away and a club that he clearly loves.

"But, sometimes, it just has to be the right decision for all. It looks like the club's supporters will end up getting what they want eventually."

What's next for Everton?

The aim for Everton next season has to be avoiding a relegation battle once again, first and foremost.

With a new stadium on the horizon and considering the size of the club, dropping down to the Championship is simply not an option.

Improving their recruitment will be important, considering the vast amount of money they've spent on players without improving their performances on the pitch.

New investment and members on the board will hopefully give the club further funds and expertise to help guide the club back to where they belong.

The days of Everton competing for European places are a distant memory at the moment.