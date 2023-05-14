Everton chairman Bill Kenwright could be leaving the club soon, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a catastrophic few years for the Merseyside club, who face the threat of relegation for the second season in a row.

Everton news - Bill Kenwright

Kenwright has been on the Everton board since 1989, but many fans have been protesting for the 77-year-old to leave his position as chairman.

As per The Guardian, multiple different banners have been displayed at Goodison Park this season, including a message asking Kenwright to 'let go'.

There's debate amongst Evertonians around whether Kenwright is the main reason for Everton's failure over the last few years, but the facts are that he's a key member of a failing club.

Kenwright recently made a statement after Everton fans demanded change, where he defended certain board members and admitted his health issues have started to increase, as per the BBC.

"Putting your chairman on a bed sheet in a distasteful way is something that, although it hurts, I have to get used to," said Kenwright.

There's no doubt that being a chairman of a Premier League football club would be a stressful job to have, so for his own sake, it's probably best for Kenwright to take a step back.

What has Brown said about Kenwright?

Brown has suggested that it's only a matter of time before Kenwright leaves the club and has questioned his statement to the Everton fans.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "His recent statement replying to fans calling for change just showed a complete lack of understanding really of how the fans feel. I don't see how Kenwright can continue as Everton chairman. I think it is time for him to go and I think it is only a matter of time before he is gone from the club."

What's next for Everton?

Change has to happen at Goodison Park. Whether that's boardroom level, ownership, or investment, a club the size of Everton can't be involved in relegation battles, especially considering the money they have spent.

A fantastic win over Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in the week has given the Toffees a significant chance of staying in the league, but avoiding dropping down to the Championship shouldn't be celebrated.

The fact Everton are in this position should be the focus and with a new stadium being built, the future has the potential to be bright if changes happen.