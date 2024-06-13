Highlights O'Brien's regret as Texans GM led to poor trades, notably trading Hopkins.

It takes a lot for a person to admit their flaws.

Bill O'Brien, currently the head coach for the Boston College Eagles, recently checked that box in an interview. Speaking on "Next Up with Adam Breneman," O'Brien was very introspective about his time with the Houston Texans.

Specifically, his role as the team's GM. Here's how he opened up this topic:

That was a tough time in Houston. We were a good team..At the end of the day, we went a full year without a GM, really. Myself and another guy did it. And then there was a year where they were like, 'Well, we're just gonna make you the GM.' ... In the end, that's not who I am. That's another lesson learned. I didn't really enjoy being the GM I didn't enjoy negotiating contracts.

Right away, O'Brien discloses that the role wasn't one he enjoyed and was thrust onto him because the team couldn't find a true GM.

The GM Version of O'Brien Whiffed Often

Multiple trades left outsiders puzzled and somehow aged even worse

O'Brien then went on to detail how difficult the dual role is while doubling down on his regret about trying to juggle both head coach and GM roles:

In some respects, I lost relationships with some of the guys that I was coaching ... In my opinion, there's very few guys in the history of football that can ever (be a coach and GM simultaneously), and they're the greatest of the greats. I feel like I'm a good coach... I know how to evaluate talent. But I shouldn't be negotiating contracts and things like that. So, in the end, that was a mistake by me, and I wish I really didn't do that, to be really honest with you.

As a head coach, O'Brien's tenure with Houston was strong, with five winning seasons and four postseason appearances during his first five years with the team. However, his controversial reign as GM led to his unceremonious dumping four weeks into the 2020 campaign. O'Brien's GM role stained a stretch of Texans football that should've been remembered more fondly.

O'Brien's most glaring misstep was sending All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for RB David Johnson and two draft picks. It was a confusing move made worse by the fact that Johnson's injury bug limited him to 16 starts as a Texan. Meanwhile, Hopkins was an All-Pro again after one year with Arizona.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: DeAndre Hopkins finished with 1,407 receiving yards and six touchdowns during his first year with the Cardinals. David Johnson ended his two-year stint in Houston with 1,458 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns.

There were plenty of other mistakes. Jadaveon Clowney was shipped out of town for a third-round pick. That same third-rounder was used to acquire CB Gareon Conley. Clowney matched a career-high with 9.5 sacks last season, while Conley hasn't played since 2019.

A third-round pick was also used to trade for RB Duke Johnson Jr., whose production in two years was similar to David Johnson's. That consistent string of poor moves at GM cost O'Brien both of his roles with the Texans. Those trades also left the team in poor shape for a few years.

Fortunately, all of that is way behind them now.

It Wasn't All Bad

Two of O'Brien's trades worked out for the Texans

O'Brien acquiring Laremy Tunsil from the Miami Dolphins netted a great left tackle, even if it stripped the team's draft flexibility for years. That move can be seen as a win. Tunsil is still with the team and has been a Pro Bowler during four of his five Houston seasons.

WR Brandin Cooks also had a solid tenure in Houston after O'Brien used a second-round pick to acquire him. Cooks racked up 2,886 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in a three-year stint with the franchise. Two of those seasons ended with more than 1,000 yards.

Brandin Cooks' Stats as a Texan Year Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 2020 1,150 6 2021 1,037 6 2022 699 3

It's evident that O'Brien had an eye for talent, he was the head coach that developed Deshaun Watson into one of the best QBs the Texans have ever seen, and coached him to his best seasons as a pro. Still, asset management is a tough skill. He knows that now and probably won't be an NFL team's GM ever again—he's just hoping it hasn't closed the NFL door for him for good.

