Highlights Bill Walton provided the NBA world with a laundry list of memorable moments over the course of his 10-year career that are commemorated days after he passed away at 71-years-old.

Walton established himself as one of the best passing centers of all-time as a rookie and showcased rare spurts of highlight-worthy athleticism.

The Hall-of-Famer achieved two accomplishments that distinguished his career from his NBA 75th Anniversary team members.

The NBA lost one of its 75 greatest players of all-time with the passing of Bill Walton on Monday. His illustrious career provided an abundance of memorable moments to look back on. However, a select few stand out from the rest.

In 10 seasons, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer stood out from his peers with a dominant offensive game, formidable interior defensive presence, exceptional playmaking skills and a winning pedigree that rose him to prominence inside of his first five years in the league.

Let's take a look at Walton's five greatest moments that are forever linked to a body of work that includes an NBA championship and Finals MVP in 1977, the 1978 NBA MVP, and a ring to go along with his 1986 Sixth Man of the Year award.

5 Walton Blocks Abdul-Jabbar's Sky Hook

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is praised for having perfected the most unblockable shot in NBA history. His patented skyhook carried him to the top of the all-time scoring list at the time of his retirement. It was a move that Walton had dealt with and fell victim to throughout the 1970s and 80s like most other centers of that time.

In a regular season game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics in 1986, Walton got his hands on the high-arcing shot. Walton unsuccessfully fronted Abdul-Jabbar in the mid-post, allowing the Lakers center to catch a lead pass on the low block. Walton's help defender, Robert Parish, recovered on the play but did not even jump to contest "The Captain's" skyhook.

Walton did though, from behind, and rejected Abdul-Jabbar's signature shot out of bounds. The block got Walton and the Boston Garden crowd pumped. It stands as one of the most impressive individual plays of his career.

4 Walton Puts Dr. J on a Poster in the Finals

Walton was known more for his passing ability than his athleticism at the peak of his prime. While he imposed his will down low, seeing him put someone on a poster was a rarity. That is, until the Portland Trail Blazers legend dropped the anvil on Julius "Dr. J" Irving in Game 5 of the 1977 NBA Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 6-foot-11 center rolled to the rim after handing the ball off to Bob Gross on the left wing at the top of the first quarter. He got the ball back off of a lead pass with Irving on an island under the rim. Without thinking twice, he rose up and finished with authority over the high-flyer, who almost got his hand on the ball.

Irving was the one best known for dunking on opponents. He had previously posterized Walton with an all-time great dunk in Game 1 of the series. Albeit, that night, the former No. 1 overall pick gave the Doctor a taste of his own medicine.

3 Rookie Walton Drops Career-High 14 Dimes on Sonics

Walton went off against the Seattle SuperSonics on February 1, 1975. The three-time NCAA champion made a statement in his rookie season by dropping 14 dimes on a Sonics team that had no answer for him throughout the contest.

His 14 assists are the seventh-most by a center since the league was established in 1947. He also fell one point shy of posting a triple-double, having put up nine points and 15 rebounds as well on the affair. Centers in today's game like Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets) and Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings) have taken the position to new heights as big men that rank among the league leaders in assists.

However, Walton paved the way for the great five men of the current generation with his nonpareil court vision and exceptional feel for the game.

2 An NBA Milestone That Stands Alone

Former Celtics great Bill Sharman gave Walton about as high of a compliment as one can when he was head coach of the Lakers:

“I was with the Boston Celtics when [Bill] Russell came into the league. Walton is the same type of player. Extremely intelligent — but besides that, he has tremendous basketball instinct.” – Bill Sharman

It's these instincts that allowed the UCLA product to bounce back after missing 405 out of a possible 574 regular season games between 1978-79 and 1984-85 due to a myriad of injuries and add prowess to Boston's 1986 championship team. Walton selflessly came off the bench behind Parish and Kevin McHale. He gave the Celtics 7.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 minutes a night on his way to winning the 1986 Sixth Man of the Year award.

He became the first player to win league MVP, Finals MVP and Sixth Man of the Year. That achievement still stands to this day, with only James Harden coming close with an MVP and Sixth Man award to his name.

1 Leading One of the Greatest Underdog Stories in Finals History

The Trail Blazers were massive underdogs entering the 1977 NBA Finals. They were pitted against a 76ers team led by Irving, Doug Collins and George McGinnis. That Sixers team had won 50 games but were propped up as a powerhouse compared to Walton's 49-win Blazers.

The season had major implications as a whole. The NBA and ABA had merged ahead of the 1976-77 campaign, which brought Irving over from the New York Nets (now Brooklyn Nets) of the defunct ABA. He was looked at as the best player in the world not named Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The joining of both leagues allowed the basketball world to see the score get settled between a series of greats who were not able to compete against one another for a decade running.

Walton led a team-first Blazers squad to a title in six games over the Sixers. He averaged 18.5 points, 19 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.7 blocks for the series. The California native's 19 boards are the most by a player not named Russell, Wilt Chamberlain or Nate Thurmond in Finals history.

That Portland team would go down as arguably the biggest underdog championship story. His ring capped off a remarkable campaign which also saw him take home the Association's Rebounding and Blocks titles.