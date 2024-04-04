Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs have regularly dominated the Bills in the playoffs in recent years.

Patrick Mahomes is always at his best vs. the Bills and doesn't need more help in the form of Diggs.

The Chiefs may have a chance to sign Diggs next year, as Houston has voided the final three years of his contract.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' regular wins over the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs appear to have gotten under the team's skin.

According to Chris Simms from NBC Sports, the team told Stefon Diggs that he could seek a trade with any team in the NFL—as long as it wasn't the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have knocked the Bills out of the playoffs three times in the last four seasons, and Mahomes does not need any more help in defeating Buffalo in the postseason. Over the course of three playoff games against the Bills, Mahomes has thrown for an average of 306 yards per game, nine touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Chiefs May Be Able to Sign Diggs Next Offseason

Houston Texans have reportedly voided the last three years of the WR's deal

The Chiefs had issues with their receiver room last year, as consistent drops plagued the team, resulting in a league-leading 44 drops. Rookie Rashee Rice was one of the lone bright spots, but the police recently questioned him about a speed racing incident.

Kansas City inked a one-year deal with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown this offseason and will likely take a wideout in a draft that is loaded with quality ones, though they went for offensive line help in GMS' latest 2024 mock draft.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite averaging over 81 yards per game in the regular season during his four years with the Bills, Stefon Diggs was never able to get it going against the Chiefs in the playoffs: in three postseason meetings, Diggs averaged just four receptions and 35 yards with no trips to pay dirt.

However, if the Chiefs are interested in signing Diggs, they may have the opportunity to do so next year. As part of the trade with the Bills, the Houston Texans agreed to void the final three years of the wide receiver's contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

The move makes sense for both Diggs and the Texans. Wide receivers of Diggs' caliber rarely hit the open market, and if he has a huge season, he could be looking at a massive new deal in 2025. However, Houston is also mitigating their risk if things go sideways with the 30-year-old. If he does fit well into the Texans' offense, they'd have the first chance at re-signing him in the 2025 offseason.

