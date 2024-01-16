Highlights The Chiefs and Bills will face off in the playoffs for the third time in four years, continuing their intense rivalry.

Despite weather challenges, both teams prevailed in their divisional matchups, showcasing the strength of their passing attacks.

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are among the top performers in NFL playoff history, adding to the anticipation of their upcoming showdown.

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills had their struggles during the 2023 regular season. However, here they are, set up for yet another playoff meeting in what is becoming an annual occurrence.

The Chiefs took care of business in one of the coldest games in NFL history on Saturday, beating the Miami Dolphins 26-7. Despite having to wait an extra day after having their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers postponed due to high wind speeds and massive snowfall, Buffalo did the same, winning 31-17 on Monday evening.

With those triumphs, a playoff date has been set between the No. 2 Bills and No. 3 Chiefs for January 23 in Buffalo's Orchard Park home. It will be the first time the Chiefs will play a road playoff game in the Patrick Mahomes era.

The teams were both able to withstand the inclement weather despite relying on passing attacks led by elite quarterbacks in Mahomes and Josh Allen. Now, the best rivalry in today's NFL is set to renew hostilities as both Mahomes and Allen, who are already two of the most prolific postseason passers of all-time, look to build on their impressive playoff resumes.

Chiefs and Bills set for 3rd playoff meeting in 4 years

The pair have been the most dominant teams in the league since 1st playoff meeting

Despite Buffalo sitting at 6-6 and Kansas City dropping four games in six weeks at different points of the regular season, both teams won their respective divisions, Kansas City for the eighth straight year, Buffalo for the fourth consecutive season. They also extended their playoff streaks to nine (K.C.) and five (Buffalo), the two longest such active streaks in the NFL.

Their divisional matchup will be their third postseason date in four years, which ties them for the third-most playoff meetings in a four-year span in NFL history. Since 2020, when they had their first playoff meeting, they have arguably been the two most dominant teams in the NFL, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Bills & Chiefs NFL Ranks Since 2020 Category Chiefs Bills Yards/Game 394.1 (1st) 387.3 (2nd) Points/Game 27.2 (3rd) 28.6 (2nd) Yards/Play 6.1 (2nd) 5.9 (3rd) Passing Yards/Game 282.0 (1st) 260.4 (4th) Passing Touchdowns 146 (T-1st) 140 (3rd) Wins 51 (1st) 48 (2nd) Point Differential/Game 6.4 (2nd) +9.5 (1st)

In the first postseason battle between these two teams in 2020, the defending Chiefs dominated the up-and-coming Bills 38-24 in a contest that was never within one score in the second half. The next year, in 2021, is when the rivalry was truly born in a game that has become known simply as "13 seconds".

At the two-minute warning, the Chiefs led 26-21. That's when the fireworks started. Allen hit Gabe Davis on a 27-yard touchdown strike to take the lead, but just 52 seconds later, Tyreek Hill was off to the races on a 64-yard score to reclaim that lead for K.C. However, the Bills were back in the end zone and in the lead with 13 seconds left after a 19-yard touchdown toss to Davis, his NFL playoff record fourth of the day.

13 seconds turned out to be more than enough, however, as Mahomes was able to set up a 49-yard field goal as time expired to send the game to overtime. The Chiefs then won the toss, and Mahomes marched down the field and threw the game-winner to Travis Kelce from eight yards out. Chiefs win. Instant classic. Overtime rules overhaul on the way.

They didn't meet in the 2022 playoffs, but they engaged in another memorable matchup during the 2023 regular season. A blatant offsides by receiver Kadarius Toney cost Kansas City a wild touchdown pass—which included a lateral to Toney—to take the lead. Mahomes and the Chiefs whined all the way home, and the QB even complained to Allen when they met on the field after the final whistle.

The rivalry had everything but animosity before that Week 14 contest, but they certainly have that box checked after that display from Kansas City. Now, the budding rivalry can add a little bit of chippiness to the proceedings on top of the entertainment value that's already promised every time Mahomes and Allen lock horns. And speaking of the two best quarterbacks in the NFL...

Mahomes and Allen's historical NFL playoff dominance

QBs are already 2 of the most productive postseason performers of all-time

Though they first met in 2020, Mahomes and Allen have already crossed paths six times; four in the regular season, and twice in the playoffs. While Mahomes has swept the postseason series, Allen has won the last three regular season matchups.

The Chiefs QB has actually struggled mightily against Buffalo in the regular season, who have picked him off five times in four meetings, the most Mahomes has thrown to any non-division opponent. Despite his issues with McDermott's defensive schemes in the regular season, he has still been the most dominant and prolific quarterback in the league since 2020—and Allen is the only one challenging him at the top.

Mahomes & Allen NFL QB Ranks Since 2020 Category Mahomes Allen Total Offense (Pass+Rush Yds) 19,781 (1st) 19,373 (2nd) Passing Yards 19,012 (1st) 17,540 (2nd) Yards/Attempt 7.6 (T-4th) 7.4 (T-12th) Pass Success Rate 52.6 (1st) 52.1 (T-2nd) Passer Rating 101.1 (3rd) 96.9 (10th) Passing Touchdowns 143 (1st) 137 (2nd) Rushing Yards 1.436 (7th) 2,470 (3rd) Rushing 1st Downs 99 (8th) 204 (2nd) Rushing Touchdowns 8 (T-13th) 36 (2nd) Wins 50 (1st) 48 (2nd) Game-Winning Drives 12 (5th) 11 (T-6th)

While Mahomes hasn't played well against the Bills in the autumn months, he might not have a better two-game sample than his pair of playoff games against Buffalo: 76 completion percentage, 351.5 yards per game, six touchdown passes, and no picks. Allen was nearly as prolific in those battles: 65 completion percentage, 308 yards per game, six touchdown passes, and one pick.

However, it's not just against each other that they up their games in the playoffs; Mahomes and Allen, despite being just 28 and 27, respectively, are already two of the most prolific passers in NFL postseason history. Mahomes is already top 10 in career playoff passing yards (10th) and touchdowns (seventh), but when we compare his first 15 playoff games to other all-time greats, he looks even better. Same goes for Allen in his first nine playoff games.

Mahomes & Allen Playoff Ranks Category Mahomes (First 15 games) Allen (First 9 games) Total Offense/Game 304.0 (2nd) 316.9 (2nd) Pass Yards/Game 289.7 (2nd) 281.9 (5th) Passing Touchdowns 36 (1st) 20 (T-4th) Interceptions 7 (2nd) 4 (T-2nd) Yards/Attempt 7.7 (T-5th) 7.5 (T-17th) Completion % 66.5 (1st) 64.3 (8th) Passer Rating 105.7 (1st) 101.6 (5th)

The last three times these quarterbacking Goliaths have met have been decided by a total of 13 points, and we can expect them to play each other tight once again in their AFC Divisional matchup on January 21. If recent history is any indicator, it won't just be a close game, it will be an entertaining and chippy one in the best rivalry in the game today.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.