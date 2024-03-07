Highlights The Buffalo Bills and QB Mitch Trubisky have reached an agreement on a one-year deal.

Trubisky will bolster the Bills' quarterback depth following a rough stint in Pittsburgh.

With Josh Allen's backup now in place, Buffalo can focus on rebuilding their defense after releasing a number of starters.

The Buffalo Bills are having an active offseason, and the new league year hasn't even officially begun.

On the same day they released a handful of starters—including a trio of Pro Bowlers in their secondary in safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde and cornerback Tre'Davious White—the team is now making an addition to the roster.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Bills and Mitchell Trubisky are reuniting on a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

Trubisky is coming off a couple of down years with the Pittsburgh Steelers as Kenny Pickett's backup, though he was well-liked in his one-year stint with the Bills back in 2021. Originally the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, Trubisky is now relegated to spot-starting and clipboard-holding duties at this point in his career.

With Josh Allen's backup now secure, the Bills can approach free agency with a clear list of needs on their agenda.

Trubisky is Valuable Josh Allen Insurance

Dual-threat UNC alum plays QB similarly to the incumbent starter

Trubisky left Chicago after four seasons to study under current New York Giants' head coach Brian Daboll back when he was in Western New York, and the former Tar Heel got a front row seat to watch All-World quarterback Josh Allen lead the team to an AFC East title.

Trubisky didn't play much at all in his lone season in Buffalo, but he did rejuvenate his reputation around the league. He parlayed his season of bench-warming into a two-year deal with the Steelers, though his tenure in Pittsburgh went about as poorly as one could have imagined.

Mitchell Trubisky - 2020 to 2023 Year Team Games (Starts) Completion% Yards TDs INTs Passer Rating 2020 CHI 10 (9) 67.0% 2055 16 8 93.5 2021 BUF 6 (0) 75.0% 43 0 1 47.4 2022 PIT 7 (5) 65.0% 1252 4 5 81.1 2023 PIT 5 (2) 62.6% 632 4 5 71.9

It isn't entirely Trubisky's fault that he has struggled over the past two seasons. He was playing in Matt Canada's "offensive" scheme, which wasn't exactly conducive to productive drives. He also had Pickett breathing down his neck after the Pitt alum was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, meaning his leash as the starter was rather short.

That being said, Trubisky had a chance to establish himself as a viable starting option down the stretch with the Steelers in 2023 after Pickett suffered an injury, but his lackluster performance got him benched for third-stringer Mason Rudolph. After Trubisky lost both of his starts, Rudolph rallied the team, going 3-0 and bringing Pittsburgh to the playoffs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Among QBs who threw 250+ passes across the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Mitchell Trubisky had the 3rd-lowest passer rating (77.6), 2nd-highest INT rate (3.5), 5th-fewest yards per game (157.0), 3rd-fewest adjusted yards per attempt (5.55), and 5th-lowest TD rate (2.8).

That performance in the Steel City all but closed the door on Trubisky's days as a starting quarterback in the NFL, but he should still be a good fit for the Bills.

Josh Allen hasn't missed a (meaningful) game since he took over as the full-time starter in 2018, meaning Trubisky will truly be a break-in-case-of-emergency option this year. Trubisky is also a dual-threat quarterback like Allen, having rushed for 190+ yards in each of his four seasons with the Bears.

If Allen goes down, Trubisky won't save the Bills, but he will make the transition easier for the offense than previous backup Buffalo quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley would.

Getting Trubisky is a small move in the grand scheme of things, but as the New York Jets just proved this past season, having a viable backup signal caller is vital. With this item now checked off the offseason shopping list, the Bills can focus their efforts on rebuilding their gutted defense and wrangling a few of their outgoing free agents.

