Despite having found consistent success in recent years, the Buffalo Bills have yet to reach the NFL’s biggest game. Now, after a major roster shake-up throughout the most recent offseason, many believe their Super Bowl window has already closed.

With superstar quarterback Josh Allen still in his 20s, this may seem like a ludicrous claim, but it’s worth examining. Plenty of elite signal-callers found themselves on weak teams in the middle of their careers.

The question then becomes: is Allen one of them? Has Buffalo tanked the roster beyond the point of repair, or will they find their way back to the postseason as they have year in and year out?

The increased level of competition in the AFC only adds to this debate. Buffalo will have to tackle an onslaught of up-and-coming teams, as well as the dominant Kansas City Chiefs. Between that and their key losses, is it too much to handle?

The Pessimistic View

Major changes may be too much to overcome

Ahead of free agency, the Bills were forced to release multiple veterans to make things work financially. They also lost their two primary wide receivers to free agency and a massive trade.

Notable Buffalo Bills' Offseason Departures Player Position New Team Method of Departure Stefon Diggs WR HOU Traded by BUF Tre'Davious White CB LAR Cut by BUF Jordan Poyer S MIA Cut by BUF Mitch Morse C JAX Cut by BUF Gabe Davis WR JAX Free Agent Micah Hyde S N/A Free Agent Leonard Floyd LB SF Free Agent Dane Jackson CB CAR Free Agent

The Stefon Diggs trade seemed inevitable for quite some time, as both parties were on completely different pages. Buffalo decided to send him to the Houston Texans, strengthening a formidable opponent in their own conference.

This wasn't the only time the Bills helped out an AFC rival at the wide receiver position, as they traded back with the Chiefs on draft night. This allowed Kansas City to select Xavier Worthy, who many believe has an opportunity to be their top wideout this season.

Beyond just the Chiefs, many other AFC teams are looking to capitalize on their situation and make a Super Bowl appearance. The Baltimore Ravens nearly pulled it off, while the Texans showed massive improvement in their first season with C.J. Stroud.

Teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets will hope to make noise with what they hope to be healthy top tier quarterbacks. Other borderline contenders like the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars may take a leap this year as well.

All this is to say that the AFC is no cakewalk. The days of penciling in Buffalo vs. Kansas City before the season even starts are long gone, and both sides will have to fight to return to the back-end of the postseason.

If the Bills can't adapt and overcome their roster shake-up, it's hard to imagine they'll go very far this year. A top-two spot in their division is no guarantee, meaning a top-two spot in the entirety of the AFC will be daunting.

The Optimistic View

Reliable figures can be counted on to stay consistent

It's hard to bank on change in the NFL. Often, a team that's seen as a guaranteed riser will disappoint and stay at the bottom of the pack. Conversely, teams predicted to fall off will often be surprised and continue to perform.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are the only two teams who have made the playoffs in each of the last five seasons.

While the outlook is certainly worse than in recent years, the Bills have yet to prove that they're anything other than a contender. Allen is still at the top of his game, and Sean McDermott is set to tackle his eighth season as Buffalo's head coach, having proven himself as one of the NFL's best.

Beyond the faces of the team, there's still plenty of talent sprinkled throughout the rest of the roster. James Cook is one of the NFL's best young running backs, and tight end Dalton Kincaid had impressive moments in his rookie season after being selected in the first round of the 2023 draft.

Buffalo's offensive line is expected to be one of the better ones in the league, ideally giving Allen plenty of time to throw to his new targets. These include Curtis Samuel, Chase Claypool, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and 33rd overall pick Keon Coleman.

Coleman is expected to be a favorable weapon for Allen, as his jump-ball abilities pair perfectly with Allen's propensity to heave it down the field. Coleman's selection came after a double-trade down, allowing them to collect more draft capital.

The offseason losses more heavily damaged the defensive side of the ball but still feature some big names. A.J. Epenesa, Ed Oliver, and Greg Rousseau headline a strong defensive line, while Rasul Douglas and Taron Johnson will look to perform well in the secondary.

The roster certainly isn't what it was last year, but the pieces needed to succeed are still in place. If they're put together correctly leading up to the season, Buffalo may not miss a beat in their pursuit of a Super Bowl appearance.

The Verdict

Can Buffalo still contend?

It's entirely possible that Buffalo falters after so many changes, but it's not something to bank on. Allen and McDermott, despite failing to reach the ultimate stage in football, have consistently put this team in a position to contend. Until we've seen otherwise, it'd be bold to expect anything else.

Even if the Bills don't show signs of high-level contention this season, it doesn't mean their window has completely shut. Just as quickly as their roster was remodeled this offseason, it could happen again in the future.

The truth is, it would take a lot to completely close off Buffalo's Super Bowl window. The outlook may look temporarily bleaker, but it doesn't mean it's time to hit the reset button.

So long as Allen continues to perform at a high level, the Bills will have a shot at the ultimate prize. While they may not be on the same level, Patrick Mahomes recently proved that superstar quarterbacks could find success no matter who they're surrounded by. Performance may fluctuate, but there's no need for Buffalo to panic yet.

